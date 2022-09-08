Read full article on original website
Related
Pattie Hunt Sinacole discussed “ghosting”
A reader asks about "ghosting" Q: I am a job hunter. I have applied for several different jobs in my field. Just yesterday, I received an offer of employment. I asked for the offer to be put in writing. They emailed me an offer letter. I asked to speak to the hiring manager about goals, expectations, etc., because our interview got cut short when I was there a few weeks ago. After a few days of telephone tag, we were supposed to catch up by phone but that never happened. Additionally. the offer letter was very brief and did not discuss a start date, benefits or even the onsite/remote component. The hybrid schedule was discussed during our interview. We had discussed two days being remote, as I drop my son off at day care two days per week. Now silence. I can’t get in touch with HR, the external recruiter or the hiring manager. I guess this is called “ghosting” these days. What am I supposed to do?
Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday as Iranian nuclear talks appeared to hit obstacles and an embargo on Russian oil shipments loomed, with tight supply struggling to meet still robust demand.
Comments / 0