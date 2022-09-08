A reader asks about "ghosting" Q: I am a job hunter. I have applied for several different jobs in my field. Just yesterday, I received an offer of employment. I asked for the offer to be put in writing. They emailed me an offer letter. I asked to speak to the hiring manager about goals, expectations, etc., because our interview got cut short when I was there a few weeks ago. After a few days of telephone tag, we were supposed to catch up by phone but that never happened. Additionally. the offer letter was very brief and did not discuss a start date, benefits or even the onsite/remote component. The hybrid schedule was discussed during our interview. We had discussed two days being remote, as I drop my son off at day care two days per week. Now silence. I can’t get in touch with HR, the external recruiter or the hiring manager. I guess this is called “ghosting” these days. What am I supposed to do?

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO