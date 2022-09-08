ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved ELHS Teacher Mr. Guinez Remembered by All

Loved by all for his kindness and generosity, Marcelo Guinez touched the lives of students and teachers in the East Lyme and Salem communities. Mr. Guinez arrived in the United States in the late ‘90s to pursue a degree in World Language. He began working as a Spanish teacher at Salem Schools before teaching at ELHS. In his passion for education and helping others, Mr. Guinez also volunteered as a soccer coach and was advisor for the chess and ping pong clubs.
Southington school board investigating controversial vocab list

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One Southington teacher is being questioned about a worksheet that has some students and parents upset. A three page packet was handed out to a Southington high school English class earlier this week. There is controversy over the paper, that has language like cisgender, marginalization, transgender,...
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Oyster Festival

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk music fans had a rockin’ good time Saturday night at the Oyster Festival, while a dog show entertained crowds in the afternoon and the lure of amusement rides inspired folks to stand in a line so long it stretched back to the entrance area in Veterans Park as the sun set.
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11

Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
sbstatesman.com

Required COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Ends

Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Stony Brook University will no longer require students to participate in COVID-19 surveillance testing. Marisa Bisiani, assistant vice president of student health, wellness and prevention services, informed students about this change in an email on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 11:45 a.m. Although fully vaccinated students are...
FOX 61

Connecticut families prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast. There is a special dinner, a time to worship...
New Haven Independent

CT Suicide Survivor Shares Hope And Support

ROCKY HILL — The following story was submitted by The United Way of Connecticut. Steve MacHattie, LCSW and Owner of the Charter Oak Family Center in Manchester, has lived experience — he began experiencing suicidal thoughts and survived his first suicide attempt when he was six or seven years old.
themonroesun.com

Monroe Historical Society’s Textile Sale is still going on Saturday

MONROE, CT — Bins overflowing with yarn, fabrics in colorful patterns and notions were on display at the Monroe Historical Society’s annual Textile Sale, held on the lawn outside Beardsley Homestead, 31 Great Ring Road, Friday. The fundraiser, which also includes a small tag sale, is still going on this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
eastoncourier.news

Bobbi the Bear’s Orphaned Cubs Frolic in the Forest

Indra and Izzy, the two surviving cubs of “Bobbi the Bear” who was shot and killed by a Ridgefield Police Sergeant in May, are spending their days napping in pine trees and hanging out with other orphaned cubs in an enclosed forest in New Hampshire. Ben Kilham, with...
