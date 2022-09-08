Loved by all for his kindness and generosity, Marcelo Guinez touched the lives of students and teachers in the East Lyme and Salem communities. Mr. Guinez arrived in the United States in the late ‘90s to pursue a degree in World Language. He began working as a Spanish teacher at Salem Schools before teaching at ELHS. In his passion for education and helping others, Mr. Guinez also volunteered as a soccer coach and was advisor for the chess and ping pong clubs.

EAST LYME, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO