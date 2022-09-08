Read full article on original website
vikingsaga.org
Beloved ELHS Teacher Mr. Guinez Remembered by All
Loved by all for his kindness and generosity, Marcelo Guinez touched the lives of students and teachers in the East Lyme and Salem communities. Mr. Guinez arrived in the United States in the late ‘90s to pursue a degree in World Language. He began working as a Spanish teacher at Salem Schools before teaching at ELHS. In his passion for education and helping others, Mr. Guinez also volunteered as a soccer coach and was advisor for the chess and ping pong clubs.
trumbulltimes.com
Guilford parents sue schools, say kids were bullied over parents’ objections to teachings on race
In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court by attorney Norm Pattis, the plaintiffs claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their parents’ political views, and say school employees failed to intervene. The filing, which lists Danielle Scarpellino, William Maisano and Tim Chamberlain as plaintiffs, also...
Guilford parents file suit against Board of Education over race, diversity in classroom
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of parents in Guilford filed a lawsuit against the school district, claiming their children were being retaliated against because of their political beliefs. The suit also opposed how race and diversity are being taught in the classroom. “The parent plaintiffs have objected to this pedagogy as little more than […]
Register Citizen
Fairfield guide meant to end years of tension between beachside residents, university students
FAIRFIELD — Officials are hoping a new guide listing the rules and policies for the town’s beach areas will create a better experience for university students and year-round residents living there. “The hope is that this document will provide helpful information for all residents of the rules and...
News 12
Stamford's Clothes to Kids nonprofit to reopen for first time since start of pandemic
A Stamford organization dedicated to providing clothing to families in need will reopen its doors for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County provides new and used clothes free of charge for students in kindergarten through 12th grade who are in need.
NBC Connecticut
Dept. of Children and Families Recruiting Nurses to Work at Solnit Children's Center
The Department of Children and Families is “Calling All Nurses.”. The state is looking to hire nurses at the Albert J. Solnit Children’s Center. The psychiatric facilities run by DCF provide in-patient long-term care for children with severe mental illness or behavioral problems. Hospital leadership said more nursing...
Eyewitness News
Southington school board investigating controversial vocab list
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One Southington teacher is being questioned about a worksheet that has some students and parents upset. A three page packet was handed out to a Southington high school English class earlier this week. There is controversy over the paper, that has language like cisgender, marginalization, transgender,...
Norwalk photos: Oyster Festival
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk music fans had a rockin’ good time Saturday night at the Oyster Festival, while a dog show entertained crowds in the afternoon and the lure of amusement rides inspired folks to stand in a line so long it stretched back to the entrance area in Veterans Park as the sun set.
NHPR
Hartford schools bring in 16 teachers from Puerto Rico, but islanders fear 'brain drain'
Back in April, Marcos Gabriel Valentin-Ortiz wanted to get a sense of what Hartford looked like. "In Puerto Rico, I didn't see many opportunities and possibilities to progress,” Valentin-Ortiz said. “After eight years with the same salary, I was beginning to feel a little bit frustrated." After an...
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11
Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
PERSONALITIES: Eye doctor brings sight-saving measures to his patients
MANCHESTER — Having an ophthalmologist come anywhere close enough to doing surgery on your eyeball is something that would make most people squeamish. WHO HE IS: A board-certified ophthalmologist who diagnoses and treats diseases, injuries, or trauma of the eye, with a special interest in cataract and laser eye surgery.
sbstatesman.com
Required COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Ends
Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Stony Brook University will no longer require students to participate in COVID-19 surveillance testing. Marisa Bisiani, assistant vice president of student health, wellness and prevention services, informed students about this change in an email on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 11:45 a.m. Although fully vaccinated students are...
Connecticut families prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast. There is a special dinner, a time to worship...
Connecticut NIMBYs on train noise – another perspective
Recently I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd. I received a very thoughtful reply which I'd like to share.
New Haven Independent
CT Suicide Survivor Shares Hope And Support
ROCKY HILL — The following story was submitted by The United Way of Connecticut. Steve MacHattie, LCSW and Owner of the Charter Oak Family Center in Manchester, has lived experience — he began experiencing suicidal thoughts and survived his first suicide attempt when he was six or seven years old.
themonroesun.com
Monroe Historical Society’s Textile Sale is still going on Saturday
MONROE, CT — Bins overflowing with yarn, fabrics in colorful patterns and notions were on display at the Monroe Historical Society’s annual Textile Sale, held on the lawn outside Beardsley Homestead, 31 Great Ring Road, Friday. The fundraiser, which also includes a small tag sale, is still going on this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
NewsTimes
‘I come back here, and I feel everything I felt on the first day’: Connecticut residents reflect on 9/11 at state memorial
WESTPORT — On a clear, sunny day at a peninsula within Westport’s Sherwood Island State park, the Manhattan skyline peeks in the distance across the Long Island Sound. Spectators who gathered on that same beach 21 years ago, though, saw a far different sight than the one that greets them today.
mycitizensnews.com
Preferred developers chosen: Bridgeport firm tapped for future of downtown Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK — Borough officials have chosen another developer to develop the downtown in the future. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its regular meeting on Sept. 6 to select Bridgeport-based Corvus Capital Partners as the preferred developer for Parcel A or the Naugatuck Event Center at 6 Rubber Ave.
Register Citizen
Middletown mayor: Allowing kids to handle disabled rifles at National Night Out a ‘mistake’
MIDDLETOWN — Following the posting of a photograph on social media of a child holding a non-functioning gun during last month’s National Night Out celebration, the police chief took immediate action, creating a policy that would ban firearms at future public events. Chief Erik Costa said Friday that...
eastoncourier.news
Bobbi the Bear’s Orphaned Cubs Frolic in the Forest
Indra and Izzy, the two surviving cubs of “Bobbi the Bear” who was shot and killed by a Ridgefield Police Sergeant in May, are spending their days napping in pine trees and hanging out with other orphaned cubs in an enclosed forest in New Hampshire. Ben Kilham, with...
