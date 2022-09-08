ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Longtime CNN anchor Bernard Shaw dead at 82

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAy1f_0hnDWQsI00

( The Hill ) – Longtime CNN anchor and reporter Bernard Shaw died on Wednesday, the network announced.

Shaw, 82, retired from journalism in the early 2000s and was one of CNN’s original anchors when the network launched in the 1980s.

“He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991,” CNN president Chris Licht said in a statement on Shaw’s passing. “Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year. The condolences of all of us at CNN go out to his wife Linda and his children.”

Trump special master ruling ‘troubling,’ legal experts say

Shaw was well known for his coverage of several major foreign conflicts, his moderation of a number of presidential debates, and other high-profile political events.

When Shaw signed off for the last time in 2000, he received a standing ovation from the CNN newsroom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Two facing fraud charges in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two women have been arrested and are facing charges in a fraud investigation that spans back to July. In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an apparent fraud. The victims reported that more than $10,000 had been withdrawn from their personal bank accounts. The withdrawals were […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Police: Man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Nexstar’s WNCN reports Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WNCT

Eleven facing drug-related charges in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 11 people on various drug-related charges within the past month. 1. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 2. Linwood Whitley, 34 years […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrities Death#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cnn Newsroom#Presidential Debates#Cnn#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

New poll shows Biden with six-point lead on Trump

President Biden is leading former President Trump by 6 points in a hypothetical 2024 presidential match-up, new polling shows. In a Yahoo News-YouGov poll released Wednesday, 48 percent of registered voters said they’d cast their ballot for Biden “if the 2024 election were held today,” while 42 percent said they’d vote for Trump. Biden held […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WNCT

Pence rips audacity of Biden’s democracy speech

Former Vice President Mike Pence railed against President Biden’s speech arguing “MAGA Republicans” pose a threat to democracy, telling a conservative women’s group that the address amounted to a “partisan campaign rally” that demonized the right. “Did you see that speech last week? President...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Biden: It’s time to bury the ‘Rust Belt’ label

President Biden on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of a new Intel factory in Ohio to produce semiconductors, tying the major investment directly to a bipartisan bill he signed into law last month to fund the chips. Biden visited Licking County, near Columbus, to join state and federal officials from both parties to tout the economic […]
OHIO STATE
WNCT

Majority thinks appointment of special master in Trump probe was reasonable: poll

A majority of Americans think the appointment of a special master to see what was taken in the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s Florida residence was reasonable, according to a new poll.  A new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey shared exclusively with The Hill found that 58 percent of respondents felt the appointment of a […]
POTUS
WNCT

Hillary Clinton says Ted Cruz is biggest ‘blowhard’ in Senate

Hillary Clinton isn’t mincing words when it comes to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Appearing on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” the former secretary of State was asked Thursday about her time as a New York senator from 2001 to 2009. Host Andy Cohen asked Clinton, “What U.S. senator is or was the biggest blowhard?” “Oh, […]
TEXAS STATE
WNCT

Greenville’s MrBeast named richest creator in world by Forbes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We all know what an innovator Greenville’s MrBeast has become. Now Forbes has recognized him with a distinctive honor. Jimmy Donaldson, aka as MrBeast, is at the top of Forbes’ 2022 Top Creators list. He’s recognized by the magazine and website as the world’s wealthiest and top-notch creator. The 24-year-old is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy