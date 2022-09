KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Authorities evacuated several homes in a Kalamazoo neighborhood for more than two hours Thursday night after a ruptured gas line caught fire. The fire was extinguished around 8:10 p.m. and residents were being allowed to return to their homes. Utilities to some residences were temporarily shut off.

