The Washington Commanders opened the 2022 NFL season with a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. Quarterback Carson Wentz put on a show, passing for 313 yards and four touchdowns in the win. In typical Wentz fashion, he also threw two interceptions but responded by leading the Commanders on back-to-back touchdown drives to win the game.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO