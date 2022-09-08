Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Salisbury Police Investigating Royal Farms Shooting
SALISBURY, Md- SPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early Sunday Morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact (410) 548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Georgetown Man Arrested for Attempted Murder for Convenience Store Baseball Bat Attack
GEORGETOWN, MD – Police in Georgetown are investigating after are you 38-year-old man was taken...
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in Georgetown Royal Farms Attack
GEORGETOWN, Del.-Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Kevin Shorter for attempted murder and related charges following an incident Wednesday night. On September 7, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Georgetown Police Department responded to the Royal Farms, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard after reports of an assault underway. The investigation revealed that...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating deadly Hartly crash
HARTLY, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed. The Hummer lost control and veered offroad near Westville Road before striking a tree, where after impact, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees before coming to rest near the roadway.
fox5dc.com
Police release photos of suspects in Ocean City Boardwalk shooting
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Police in Ocean City, Maryland released several photos of suspects wanted for a Labor Day shooting along the boardwalk that injured a 28-year-old man. According to the Ocean City Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on September 5 in the area of the boardwalk located between North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue.
WMDT.com
Magnolia man arrested for murder of 3-month-old
MAGNOLIA, Del. – A Magnolia man is behind bars after being charged with murdering an infant earlier this week. Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a residence in Meadowbrook Acres in the Magnolia area regarding an infant death. Troopers, paramedics, and EMS personnel made contact with the parents of a 3-month-old child who was reportedly found dead in his crib earlier that morning.
fox29.com
DSP: Man in critical condition after being attacked with baseball bat at Royal Farms store
GEORGETOWN, Del. - A man is in critical condition after he was attacked with a baseball bat at a Royal Farms in Georgetown, Delaware State Police say. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday around 9:53 p.m. at the Royal Farms store located on DuPont Boulevard. Officers with the Georgetown...
Ocean City Today
One man shot in Ocean City after early morning altercation
Ocean City Police are looking for the assailants who shot a man in the downtown section of the resort early Monday morning. Police responded to the area of N. Division Street and the Boardwalk at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Monday where an 18-year-old man was shot. The man was taken...
WMDT.com
Preston man seriously injured in Easton rollover crash
Easton, Md. – A Preston man is in critical but stable condition after a crash Friday afternoon. Easton Police say around 4:27 p.m. on September 9th, officers responded to a serious crash at the intersection of eastbound Ocean Gateway and Airport Road. Investigators say a 59-year-old man from Easton was attempting to turn left onto Airport Road from Ocean Gateway in his 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck. The driver had a green arrow, according to police.
WBOC
Centuries-old gravestones damaged in hit-and-run incident
MILTON, Del. -- White's Chapel Church Pastor Lee Parks and her family are still devastated after a hit-and-run crash destroyed some centuries-old gravestones in the White's Chapel cemetery. On the night of Aug. 22, shortly after 9 p.m., a Ford F-450 truck ran off the road and tore through the...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed. The Hummer failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway and exited the north edge of Westville Road. The left front corner of the Hummer then struck a large tree. After impact, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees in a counterclockwise direction until coming to a final rest off the roadway. The Hummer caught fire post impact.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:23 a.m., a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Apple Grove School Road towards Allabands Mill Road. At the time, a 51-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on Apple Grove School Road from Allabands Mill Road, riding in two rows within in a large pack of bicycles. The bicyclist was on the inside, nearest to the solid yellow line. As he was traveling in the pack, the bicyclist in front of him began to slow. The bicyclist did not perceive these bicycles slowing causing his front wheel to contact the rear wheel of the rider in front of him. This action caused the bicyclist to lose control of his bicycle and swerve abruptly to his left into the southbound lane. Just as he entered the opposing travel lane, the Sierra was approaching the pack of bicyclists in the southbound travel lane. The operator of the Sierra was unable to avoid the collision and it’s front left struck the front right of the bicyclist near the center of the southbound travel lane.
WMDT.com
Justice for Gavin: Community members protest as teens death goes without an arrest
SNOW HILL, Md. – “It’s still unreal, I guess for his parents it’s very real because he’s not home. For me, I feel like he’s at his mom’s but I know he’s not,” said Family Friend, Caroline Barber. A heartbreaking reality...
12-Year-Old Reported Missing in Dover
DOVER, DE – the Dover Police Department has issued an amber alert for a missing...
WGMD Radio
Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery
Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
WGMD Radio
Update: 2 Vehicles in Proximity of Deadly Hit-and-Run Incident Located
Two vehicles of interest have been located as part of the investigation into a hit-and-run incident in Wicomico County last month that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Lewes man. The Maryland State Police Crash Team was able to identify two vehicles that were in close proximity to the collision,...
Cape Gazette
Gold Alert canceled for Rehoboth Beach man
A Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach has been canceled. Delaware State Police said Shellenberger has been located, and they offered no further information. An alert was issued Sept. 5 after police said attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger had been unsuccessful, and there was a concern...
Man suing Princess Anne over alleged police assualt
A 63-year-old man is suing a town on the eastern shore, and it's police department over what he says is police brutality.
WGMD Radio
Breaking: Man Savagely Beaten in Head Found at Georgetown Royal Farms
Police are investigating after a man was found brutally beaten Wednesday night at the Royal Farms store in Georgetown. The call for help was received around 9:50 p.m. at the store which is at 20579 Dupont Boulevard, within the town limits. That is where police and EMS personnel found the victim with severe injuries to his head, clinging to life. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
