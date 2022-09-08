Read full article on original website
Alec Benjamin Proves The Kids Might Be All Right At Bayou Music Center
A lot about the way we approach music has changed in the last couple decades. There's traditional radio exposure's declining relevance as a factor in an artist's success, for one, which dovetails with the increasing weight given to how well those same artists connect with an audience. The latter is something to which we used to give lip service, but never really quantified.
The Lonesome Haunts Will Wreck You With Rock And Roll Romance
Hank Williams may have moaned about having the lovesick blues but Houston’s The Lonesome Haunts are using heartbreak to fuel their killer new rock and roll EP Wreck You, due out on Saturday, September 10. The band will perform for their EP release party on the same day at...
Sophistication and Childlike Wonder in Houston Ballet's Peter Pan
If you say you’ve never thought about what it’d be like to be a child again, or better yet, to be young forever, you’re probably lying. When you imagine it, as we know you do, you just might find yourself thinking of the world’s most famous child who refused to grow up, Peter Pan.
Openings and Closings: Cherry Block Smokehouse Opens, North Italia Woodlands Soon
Cherry Block Smokehouse, 1223 W. 34th, opened September 7 in Garden Oaks at the Stomping Grounds. This new smokehouse comes from Felix Florez who was the force behind the now-shuttered Cherry Block Craft Butcher's at Bravery Chef Hall. Cherry Block left the food hall in January 2021, opening Cherry Block Market in Katy soon after, with business partner Jess DeSham Timmons. Timmons is no longer affiliated with Cherry Block.
