Los Angeles, CA

smobserved.com

Fire Closes Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica

Three fire trucks responded to an early morning kitchen fire at Peet's Coffee on 14th Street and Montana Avenue Saturday morning. A note on the door said "unfortunately last night's power outage caused a small fire. We will remain closed until the store is cleaned and ready for customers and staff. Thank you for understanding. " A photo of the sign is at the bottom of this story.
SANTA MONICA, CA
palisadesnews.com

Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
TOPANGA, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Former Friar’s Club Property Being Redeveloped Into Luxury Condos

The Rosewood Residences coming to 9900 Santa Monica Boulevard. The Friar’s Club in Beverly Hills is no more, having been closed for over a decade Now the property where the club once stood is being redeveloped into a luxury condo, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The site will...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant

The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3. Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening a new location of his Chicken+Beer restaurant in Los Angeles International Airport as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Chicken+Beer’s other location is at Concourse D • Gate D5 of Atlanta International Airport. The new LAX location will be located at 300 World Way, Terminal 3.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Del Taco unveils new fresh look and menu item

LAKEWOOD, Calif. – Del Taco is rolling out a new look – and menu item. The Lake Forest-based Mexican-American quick-serve restaurant has dumped its dominant red, white, green, and yellow look for a more contemporary, vibrant light green, grey, white and yellow appearance. Last week, the company unveiled...
LAKEWOOD, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury

The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
DEL MAR, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
PASADENA, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: August 22 – August 28

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
orangecoast.com

Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restaurateur Leslie Nguyen

Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Authorities clean up beach encampments in 'No Man's Land' between Santa Monica, Venice

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Authorities on Friday cleaned up the beach encampments in "No Man's Land," the border between Santa Monica Beach and Venice Beach. The Santa Monica Police Department posted photos of the cleanup on their Facebook page, writing that their primary objective is educating those in violation of Santa Monica municipal codes and State laws, enforcing violations when necessary, and connecting individuals with all available resources to minimize habitual and chronic offenders from returning.
SANTA MONICA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Monterey Park Gets Its First Electronic Dance Music Concert

The City of Monterey Park, in partnership with Monterey Park Arts Collective (MPAC), announces its first-ever Electric Park. This free concert, featuring DJ/Producers playing Electronic Dance Music, is focused on bringing people together to provide a positive activity that will enhance their lives. Monterey Park residents have expressed a desire...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA

Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.

Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

