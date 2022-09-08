Hallandale Beach CRA Allocates $1 Million for Rent Stabilization Program to Provide Financial Assistance to Low to Moderate Income Tenants

Read full article on original website
Employers finding new ways to find, retain workers across Palm Beach County industries
Extra workers are needed every winter tourist season at the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Resort & Spa, but this year, inventive minds turned a standard job search into art. Using the hotel's beach as a canvas, hotel officials arranged ocean-blue beach chairs to spell out an ad across the...
Miami-Dade Mayor Proposes $85 Million to Help Housing Affordability Crisis
Currently, Miami has the least affordable housing market in the United States, surpassing Los Angeles and New York City. In April, Miami-Dade declared a housing-affordability crisis. To combat this issue, on Aug. 29, Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava, accompanied by Miami-Dade county commissioners proposed $85 million to fund the HOMES Plan.
Beautiful Home with New Modern Design Concept in Coral Gables for Sale at $19.9 Million
The Home in Coral Gables showcases new modern design concept with two double living spaces and a gourmet chef’s kitchen detailed with a standout island and top-of-the-line appliances is now available for sale. This home located at 9335 Balada St, Coral Gables, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Angel Nicolas (Phone: 305-336-0916) at Compass Florida, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Coral Gables.
Empty Homes and Promises: Homebuyers Demand Answers After Construction Delays
A group of homebuyers say they have waited years to move into their dream homes. The townhomes in the heart of Coconut Grove are modern, spacious, and are still under construction. The homebuyers we spoke with say they’ve repeatedly demanded answers from the project’s developer but have only received excuses....
South Florida Times
Housing crisis requires solutions
There is no doubt that we are in a housing crisis. All you have the do is turn on the news or catch a snippet of conversation at the grocery store to hear about the rising cost of insurance, house prices and rents. All of this is causing a dramatic increase in our homeless population with the elderly, our veterans and single mothers being hit the hardest.
Got your property tax bill, yet? You may not like what you see
MIAMI – The year is already starting to wind down, and you know what that means: The dreaded property tax bill has either already arrived or is on its way.Trim (truth in millage) notices are arriving in mailboxes. The notices are a sneak preview into what your property taxes are likely to be for the year after counties and municipalities pass their budgets.So, get ready. You may be in for a shock. Depending on where you live, you may not like what you see. As everyone's property values rise, so too do property taxes. Like many homeowners, Carlina Camet of Pompano Beach dreaded...
After Rent Doubles, 48-Year-Old Salon Closes Its Doors in Coral Springs
Nothing gives that small-town feeling like getting your hair done at the same salon as your mother. When Vito Blancato opened Hair Odyssey in 1974, he hoped his business would become a place just like that. Over four decades later, stylists and patrons say everyone visiting or working at Hair...
Workforce housing: Here are some places with affordable apartments, homes
Can't find a place to live that you can afford? Here are some places in Palm Beach County for prospective homebuyers or renters to try. Home-buying help Assistance from the Palm Beach County workforce housing program includes money to help with first mortgage and gap financing for the eligible unit. Eligible costs include, but are...
With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts
For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat
The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
Miami-Dade to turn ‘wasted space’ into vibrant neighborhood
MIAMI (AP) — This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out...
Identity of buyer for Arsht’s $107M estate revealed
Last week, it was reported that a 12-bedroom home, sitting on 4 acres of Biscayne Bay waterfront, was sold for a record price of $106.87 million. At the time, the name of the buyer was not disclosed. On Friday, the website Mansion Global reported that the buyer was hedge-fund billionaire...
Palm Beach Sheriff Offers Advice On How To Deal With Panhandlers
This week, the Lake Worth Beach City Commission voted to repeal its anti-panhandling ordinance and the county commission did the same earlier this year. But Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says the answer isn't to hand over cash to the homeless.
$100K Escalade stolen from North Miami Beach home; owner believes wireless key fob was hacked
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach owner of a Cadillac Escalade valued at $100,000 is reeling days after a thief broke into the SUV and drove away with it in seconds, and the victim believes he knows how the crafty crook was able to pull off the pricey steal.
Amid pressure for firings, Broward superintendent to ‘provide an update’ next week
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools administrators and staff knew on Thursday that Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seeking reelection, and his Florida Department of Education weren’t done with his shakeup. Tim Hay, the executive director of the FDLE’s Office of Safe Schools, asked Vickie L....
‘We must never, ever forget’: 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fort Lauderdale airport
Anna Harris found a seat just to the side of the stage set up in the baggage claim area of Terminal 1 of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The Deerfield Beach resident did not want to take up a seat seemingly reserved for dignitaries, law enforcement, government officials and airport staff at Sunday’s “Patriot Day Commemoration” on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist ...
All Rise- it’s a new day
The Regular School Board Meeting for the School Board of Broward County is in session. The Honorable Board Chair Torey Alston presiding. I had a flashback for a moment and remembered one of America’s first ‘rap’ songs recorded by Dewey “Pigmeat” Markham. That famous verse was “Here comes the judge, here comes the judge everybody knows that I am the judge.” Now, we all know that school board members are not acting in the roll of judicial prudence ; however, it sure sounded good.
Santa’s Enchanted Forest moves to Doral
Santa’s Enchanted Forest is relocating to northwest Miami This November, for its 39th season. Santa's Enchanted Forest, the largest Christmas theme park in the world, is moving for its 39th season of carnival rides, sparkling lights, and unique Miami experiences to northwest Miami-Dade. Having its beginnings in Tropical Park, where it remained for 36 years before moving to Hialeah Park last autumn, the famous county winter fair event has been a longstanding tradition.
Gov. DeSantis pressured to remove Broward Sheriff Tony from office
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After the suspensions of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four of nine Broward School Board members following a grand jury ruling that they were incompetent and committed neglect of duty in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting massacre, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could be next on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block.
