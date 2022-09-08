This beautiful home is perfectly set on one of the best lots in the community. Be greeted with fresh landscaping and a decorative stone facade that creates desirable curb appeal. Upon entering the home you'll notice the natural light that compliments the beautiful multi-width laminate flooring and functional floor plan. Immediately to the left is a spacious dining room that could be used as a flex space alternatively. Linger into the heart of the home and you won't want to leave. A good sized main living area consists of the family room casual dining area and chef's kitchen. Fresh white upgraded cabinets classy quartz countertops classic ceramic subway tile backsplash stainless steel appliances including a gas range and sizable pantry provide everything you dream of in a kitchen. Continue upstairs (stairs have fresh carpet!) where you'll be impressed by the size of the loft. The owner has lovingly maintained the home. Down the first hallway you'll find bedroom one that is separated from the rest to ensure privacy and serves as a great in-law area or guest room. A spacious secondary bathroom is off the hallway which includes ceramic tiled flooring dual vanity with upgraded cabinets and cultured marble countertops. The other two good-sized bedrooms and Primary Suite are located down the opposite hallway. The ensuite boasts an oversized tiled shower perfect for unwinding after a long day. Complete with a large walk-in closet this home has no shortage of storage available. The outside space is a clean slate with a HUGE custom covered patio. Fully fenced the backyard is private and also has a serene backdrop including a private community pond and wooded area just behind. Picture yourself creating the backyard oasis you've always dreamed of to enjoy summer evenings in picturesque South Carolina. Located in desirable Liberty Village enjoy state of the art newer amenities including a pool and play park within a short walk. Close to military bases highways historical landmarks activities shopping and walking distance to a charter school this home truly has it all.

GOOSE CREEK, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO