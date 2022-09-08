Read full article on original website
The Island Connection
Meet Kiawah Island’s Planning Manager, John Taylor Jr.
The following Q&A was conducted by the Town of Kiawah Island. “The Sea Islands is home to me, and I have a personal connection to Kiawah. I’ve always had a desire at some point in my career to do meaningful work in the same place I grew up. The Town provided a unique opportunity for me to accomplish that goal.”
holycitysinner.com
Cast Away Charters Voted Best Fishing Charter Company in the Lowcountry
BEAUFORT SC — Cast Away Charters was recently named “Best Fishing Charter Company” in the greater Beaufort SC area by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers, and also awarded Trip Advisor’s Travelers’ Choice for 2022. The Lowcountry Best awards from The Island Packet and...
The Post and Courier
Hilton Head is trying to get its short-term rental situation under control
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The past few years, so many visitors have poured onto Hilton Head that Erin Hall's family has adopted an informal rule: Don't leave the island on Saturday. The Halls quickly learned that a trip over the bridge on the day that most Airbnbs and Vrbos...
live5news.com
Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
The Post and Courier
Charleston apartment building sells for $88M in one of peninsula's priciest property deals
A newly built apartment building in downtown Charleston has changed ownership in an $88.25 million sale, making it one of the priciest property deals on the peninsula. Massachusetts-based private equity firm Northland recently paid just under $400,000 per key for the 221-unit Five Eleven Meeting Apartments at 511 Meeting St. near the Interstate 26 off-ramp, according to Charleston County land records.
SCDNR: Botany Bay WMA temporarily closed
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Botany Bay Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is temporarily closed due to flooding, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). According to SCDNR, the Botany Bay WMA is closed to the public due to excessive rainfall and emergency maintenance. The announcement came Saturday morning following heavy rainfall in […]
Millers All Day opens location on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular breakfast and brunch spot opened the doors of its second location on James Island Friday. Millers All Day opened its new restaurant in the Terrace Plaza along Maybank Highway. The new location offers locals a more coastal feel with a dynamic menu filled with classic favorites and modern takes […]
Crews respond to structure fire at Daniel Island apartment complex
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a structure fire at an apartment on Daniel Island Saturday evening. According to dispatch, the Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 7700 Farr Street around 5:13 p.m. Saturday. The incident occurred at the Overture at Daniel Island. Editor’s note: This story is breaking and […]
etxview.com
McRae legacy lives on at Boone Hall Plantation
Former Boone Hall owner Willie McRae was a Lowcountry giant who helped put Boone Hall Plantation at Mount Pleasant on the map as one of the most famous historical venues in the country that is visited by people from all over the world. The irony is he never sought to...
The Post and Courier
1120 Whitehouse Road, Summerville, SC 29486
This 1-story home in the country is a great find! Ranch on 1 acre lot situated conveniently just off of Hwy 176 with a fully fenced yard. Enjoy leisurely mornings on the front porch Sunday afternoons in the Great room and social gatherings in the backyard. This home features a formal sitting room an eat-in kitchen and a great room with a handsome brick hearth and electric fireplace. There is a lovely master suite plus two guest rooms and hall bathroom. Plus there is a laundry/utility room and patio to the rear. The 3 sheds to convey offer an abundance of storage and workspace. Make an appointment to check out this home right away! $850 credit available toward buyer's closing costs and prepaids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender.
live5news.com
Satirical Facebook post brings attention to Fort Johnson renovation
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Facebook post got a lot of attention after making false claims about the Fort Johnson and May Forest renovation project. The post, which was created on Friday, got over 400 comments from upset and confused residents. It was created by the group “Charleston Municipality,” they made claims that the project is about international shipping and passenger cruise ships. They said on Saturday in a statement that “the post was obviously very satirical.”
The Post and Courier
Charleston rents soar nearly 18% in 12 months as renters pay $400 above national average
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston rents keep getting higher. The median rental rate for an apartment in Charleston continues to rise. Online...
SC group to discuss threats against a Charleston Co. School board member’s son
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition on Monday will hold a press conference in response to a threat against a Charleston County School Board member’s son. The SCBAC says that they request Solicitor Scarlet Wilson to order an investigation into the incident. The press conference will begin at 9 […]
The Post and Courier
108 Daniels Creek Circle, Goose Creek, SC 29445
This beautiful home is perfectly set on one of the best lots in the community. Be greeted with fresh landscaping and a decorative stone facade that creates desirable curb appeal. Upon entering the home you'll notice the natural light that compliments the beautiful multi-width laminate flooring and functional floor plan. Immediately to the left is a spacious dining room that could be used as a flex space alternatively. Linger into the heart of the home and you won't want to leave. A good sized main living area consists of the family room casual dining area and chef's kitchen. Fresh white upgraded cabinets classy quartz countertops classic ceramic subway tile backsplash stainless steel appliances including a gas range and sizable pantry provide everything you dream of in a kitchen. Continue upstairs (stairs have fresh carpet!) where you'll be impressed by the size of the loft. The owner has lovingly maintained the home. Down the first hallway you'll find bedroom one that is separated from the rest to ensure privacy and serves as a great in-law area or guest room. A spacious secondary bathroom is off the hallway which includes ceramic tiled flooring dual vanity with upgraded cabinets and cultured marble countertops. The other two good-sized bedrooms and Primary Suite are located down the opposite hallway. The ensuite boasts an oversized tiled shower perfect for unwinding after a long day. Complete with a large walk-in closet this home has no shortage of storage available. The outside space is a clean slate with a HUGE custom covered patio. Fully fenced the backyard is private and also has a serene backdrop including a private community pond and wooded area just behind. Picture yourself creating the backyard oasis you've always dreamed of to enjoy summer evenings in picturesque South Carolina. Located in desirable Liberty Village enjoy state of the art newer amenities including a pool and play park within a short walk. Close to military bases highways historical landmarks activities shopping and walking distance to a charter school this home truly has it all.
Grand opening date announced for Publix in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – People living in Moncks Corner have been asking the question for weeks: when will the new Publix open? Good news- we have an answer. A grand opening celebration for the new supermarket on Highway 52 is set for Wednesday, September 28 at 7:00 a.m. The store was slated to open […]
The Post and Courier
22 Country Club Drive, Charleston, SC 29412
Spanish moss-draped oaks frame this lovely home in the heart of the highly desirable Charleston Country Club. A rare opportunity on the deep water of the Wappoo and just six minutes from beautiful downtown Charleston this 5 000 square foot 5 bedrooms 5.5 bath luxury home captures the eye of everyone passing by thanks to the timeless design of locally renowned architect Marc Camens. Tasteful touches throughout capture the best of Lowcountry living. Watch the sunset from the rear veranda which overlooks a rolling backyard leading to the 83-foot dock with a 400-square-foot pier head and floating dock and lift - all recently upgraded. This house is ideal for entertaining from its numerous outdoor living spaces-English-themed formal garden perfect for brunch expansive veranda with complete river views patio screened-in porch for that evening glass of wine-to its modern professional-caliber kitchen and great room overlooking the river. The large kitchen island and screened porch are perfect for a casual meal while the spacious dining room elevates every special occasion. The large master bedroom located downstairs offers a private retreat with French-door access to the veranda and its endless water and marsh views. Attached are luxuries such as large walk-in closets dual vanities extensive cabinetry marble countertops and walk-in shower. Follow a private stairwell up to a second-story office and a climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar lined with tongue and groove pine. A second ground-floor bedroom with en-suite bathroom offers either a guest room or a second office. From the entry foyer stairs take you to the second floor that accommodates three additional en-suite bedrooms as well as a large sitting area with stunning views. Expertly built over two years by Shem Creek Renovations in 2003 this Lowcountry classic has been lovingly and diligently maintained. Professional craftsmanship is found throughout with classic six-inch window trim 10-inch baseboards and a stunning coffered ceiling. A recent kitchen remodel added Brazilian marble countertops and a new induction cooktop. Two new Rinnai on-demand hot water systems Culligan water softener and reverse osmosis system central vac are just a few of the many extras that can be found at your new luxury home.
wtoc.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Beaufort Co. forensic pathology suite
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new forensic pathology suite is now complete at the Beaufort County coroner’s office. The new area allows the coroner to be able to perform autopsies locally. The county council approved the half a million-dollar project as part of their $142 million budget in May.
charlestondaily.net
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Coming Soon to Towne Center in Mount Pleasant, SC
A new standard in ice cream. We build ice creams completely from scratch using a unique recipe honed and perfected over more than 20 years by our founder, Jeni Britton. Our ice creams have a uniquely smooth texture and buttercream body, with bright flavor and clean finish. We’re here to set new standards for ice cream classics and to create our own. At Jeni’s, you’ll find flavors inspired by our curiosities—art, history, pop culture, and beyond—that simply don’t exist anywhere else.
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
The Post and Courier
A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger
The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
