Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program
The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
Measure 22-228 could bring big changes to Portland’s government
Voters will be asked a historic question this fall, whether or not to change Portland's form of government.
camaspostrecord.com
Washougal leaders seeking answers to water cost woes
Washougal residents are troubled over the cost of their water bills. Washougal city council members are troubled over the cost of mandated improvements to the city’s water system. There’s no doubt that water — and how to pay for it — continutes to be a troublesome topic in Washougal...
WWEEK
In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy
This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
Readers respond: Stop blaming frontline workers
So Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty cringes every time she hears a city bureau manager complain about not having enough staff to do their job, and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler doesn’t want police to make excuses about not being able to help the public due to a staffing shortage? (“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler lets an expletive fly in frustration as police staffing woes become flashpoint in council meeting,” Sept. 2)
Community rallies as Estacada fire rekindles memories of 2020
When warnings of Level 3 (go now) evacuations hit the Estacada area surrounding Milo McIver State Park, 40-year-old Angie Zeise sprang into action. Accompanied by dozens of volunteers, Zeise helped open up Molalla Buckeroo, 20 miles southwest of Estacada, as a campsite and animal shelter for those who were under evacuation. Zeise arrived at 1 a.m. Saturday, approximately four hours after the blaze in McIver park had started, and hasn’t left since.
kbnd.com
Local Democrat Eyes Finish Line In Congressional Race
TERREBONNE, OR -- Two women from opposite ends of the newly redrawn Fifth Congressional District both say they’re the better candidate. During a meeting with local business leaders earlier this week, former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the Republican nominee, said she’s still learning about Central Oregon, which is new to the district in this election. Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner, of Terrebonne, says many issues - like economic development - are important no matter where you live, "And then our rural areas; okay, they get a little more water on the other side of the hill but our agricultural issues, there are some tie-ins there, as well, and needing some of that infrastructure support. I actually really like the district because it’s kind of a microcosm of our state and really challenges us to work together to solve these problems."
Level 3 evacuations in place for Milo McIver State Park Fire
Level 3 “Go Now!” evacuations are in place after a fire broke out at Estacada’s Milo McIver State Park Friday evening.
County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal
Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
Tribe decides new name of Willamette Falls site
The Confederated Tribes of Grande Ronde on Wednesday revealed the name it selected for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls
Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego Fire Department responds to home blaze
Fire Chief Don Johnson also addresses potential for ripe fire conditions Friday and Saturday. The Lake Oswego Fire Department responded to a blaze Friday morning at a home along the 3000 block of Lakeview Boulevard and extinguished it relatively quickly. Fire Chief Don Johnson said the blaze appeared to have...
McIver State Park fire contained, Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations remain
Though hundred of homes remain under a Level 3 "Go Now!" evacuation order from the Milo McIver State Park Fire, some evacuation levels have been downgraded and some people forced to leave their homes were allowed to return Saturday night.
Seeing rats? Expert weighs in on how to fix Portland’s rat problem
There has been about a 400% increase in rat-related calls since 2020, according to an Interstate Pest Management employee.
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
KXL
Multnomah County Issues Mandatory Wood-Burning Restriction
PORTLAND, Ore — Wildfire Smoke from fires burning across the Northwest and East Wind have pushed a thick layer of smoky-haze over the Portland-Metro Area. Multnomah County Health officials are issuing a mandatory wood burning restriction for its residents. The restriction begins at Noon, Saturday Sept. 10 and will be lifted when conditions improve.
thereflector.com
Update: Evacuation notices issued for Kalama fire
Evacuation orders have been issued by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, for the Kalama fire. The evacuation notifications are as follows:. Level 3 evacuations, which means “go now,” include:. North to south: From...
kptv.com
Rural Clackamas County deals with no running water amid power shutoffs
ESTACADA, Ore. (KPTV) - It is an all out effort by Oregon’s largest utility to prevent the next massive wildfire. Portland General Electric has shut down power for most homes off Highway 211 between Estacada and Dodge as of early Friday. One of those homeowners is Julie Stapleton, who...
linfield.edu
Get a sticker, not a ticket: Parking enforcement starts Sept. 14
Parking enforcement for the 2022-23 academic year begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 on the McMinnville and Portland campuses. At that time, Linfield Public Safety officers will start citing vehicles for not properly displaying a current vehicle permit. Linfield requires everyone parking or operating a vehicle on a Linfield...
PGE shutting off power to approximately 30,000 customers
UPDATE: Portland Public Schools closes two schools in the West Hills because of outages to reduce fire risk.UPDATED 1:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers beginning Friday, Sept. 9. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment...
Portland teachers document hot classrooms, sick students
Without air conditioning, PPS teachers say working and learning conditions are unacceptable.As Portland Public Schools kicked off a new school year in late August, teachers and students were met with sweltering classrooms. The district now faces an Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) complaint from the teachers union. Many PPS campuses are old buildings with no air conditioning. Teachers took photos of thermometers in their classrooms at more than 90 degrees, with some having a heat index of more than 100 degrees. That led to some students getting sick. A D V E R T I S I N G...
