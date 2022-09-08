ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, IN

shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Varsity Football Defeats New Castle, Ends HHC Losing Streak

The Varsity Football team took the field on Friday night with one mission, win! It had been 23 games since the last time the Golden Bears had taken the victory in the HHC and that was on September 14th, 2018 vs Greenfield Central. At the end of the night, after a long hard fought battle with the New Castle Trojans, the Shelbyville Golden Bears did in fact accomplish their goal.
NEW CASTLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Royals kick past Tigers

FISHERS – In order to make the big kick to win the big game, Hamilton Southeastern’s Carter Gutt zoned out. The Class 6A No. 5 Royals were hosting Fishers in one of the more exciting Mudsock football games in recent memory, even for a series that has a recent history. The game had gone to overtime, and the Tigers were leading 27-21.
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: September 9

INDIANAPOLIS – With the kickoff of the NFL season on Thursday night, it’s a traditional football weekend with high school football on Friday, college on Saturday and pro on Sunday. One of Indiana’s top rivalry games highlights the week four prep schedule with Fishers visiting Hamilton Southeastern in...
FISHERS, IN
lebanonathletics.com

Congrats Lady Tigers Golf Team, Sagamore Conference Champions!

Congratulations to the Lady Tigers Golf team. They shot a 355 today at Crawfordsville Country Club to capture 1st place in the Sagamore Conference Tournament. Special Congratulations to Audrey Patterson, Anna Robbins, Emma Hornbecker and Kate Williams for all making the 1st Team All Conference and Masin Cassis for making the second team. Tiger Pride!
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball staff busy on first day of fall recruiting period

Indiana continues to make it abundantly clear — irrespective of class, 2025 point guard Jalen Haralson is a top priority. Mike Woodson and all three of his assistants — Kenya Hunter, Yasir Rosemond and Brian Walsh — were at a 6:30 a.m. workout for Haralson on Friday, the first day coaches were allowed to hit the road and watch prospects during the fall recruiting period. Fishers head coach Garrett Winegar confirmed that plan to The Daily Hoosier yesterday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

5-star class of 2024 forward Derik Queen to take IU official visit later this month

They’ve established tracks from Florida to Bloomington, now Indiana hopes to keep the Montverde train rolling. After landing Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau in the class of 2022 from the national prep school powerhouse, the IU staff has set its sights on a pair of prospects in the class of 2024. And one of them could end up in the class of 2023.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Showers and storms around this Sunday

Prepare for a soggy Sunday as a storm complex slides over the state today. Showers and storms have already impacted central Indiana overnight. A flash flood warning was issued for Hamilton County around 7 PM Saturday with 2” to 3” of rain falling within a short span of time.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
woofboomnews.com

Muncie Native Meritoriously Promoted Aboard USS Makin Island

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Muncie, Indiana, native serving aboard USS Makin Island, was recently meritoriously promoted in rank to petty officer first class. The Meritorious Advancement Program allows commands to select their most qualified sailors to advance in rank to the next paygrade outside of the advancement cycles. Petty...
MUNCIE, IN
WIBC.com

Closures Starting Friday Night Due to North Split Construction

INDIANAPOLIS—You’ll have to look out for some closures in and near downtown Indianapolis beginning Friday evening, due to North Split construction, said the Indiana Dept. of Transportation. I-65 between Alabama St. and College Ave. will be down to one lane because of paving, beginning Friday night at 9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
visitmorgancountyin.com

Morgan County's Busiest Weekend?

We all have those weekends. You know the ones - when there's so much going on you just don't know how you'll get to everything? Morgan County has that problem every year in mid-September. Did I say problem? Well, I wouldn't really call it a problem... more like a fun opportunity for you to explore the entire county, visiting multiple fun fall festivals and events along the way!
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Recycling Today

MetalX completes purchase of secondary aluminum melter

MetalX, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has completed the transaction to acquire the assets and business of secondary aluminum melter SRT Aluminum in Wabash, Indiana, which converts aluminum scrap into specification remelt scrap ingot (RSI) in sow and ingot form. With the closing of the purchase, the newly acquired company is operating as MetalX Aluminum Conversion LLC, or MAC.
WABASH, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: Truck crashes into Yorktown building

YORKTOWN, Ind. — A pickup truck crashed into a building Friday night in Yorktown prompting the fire department to respond. According to the Yorktown Fire Department on Facebook, crews responded to the intersection of Smith Street and Marsh Road for a possible business fire and a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck had […]
YORKTOWN, IN
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash on I-465 ramp

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police. ISP Dispatchers got reports around 5:15 p.m. of a “serious crash” involving a motorcycle on the I-465 northbound ramp to Rockville Road, ISP said in a release.
WFYI

North Split project will shift traffic patterns and close downtown street

Work on the North Split project will shift traffic patterns on the highway and close a downtown Indianapolis street. The Indiana Department of Transportation said beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Alabama Street and College Avenue. The traffic pattern will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Ellspermann: New Companies Need Workers, Indiana Will Provide

KOKOMO, Ind.—Have you thought about going back to school so you can upgrade your pay? Indiana is in need of skilled workers because of companies like Stellantis locating here. Their new plant in Kokomo needs 1,400 people who have up-to-date certifications and degrees and Indiana’s colleges are trying to provide that.
KOKOMO, IN

