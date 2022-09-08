Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com
Varsity Football Defeats New Castle, Ends HHC Losing Streak
The Varsity Football team took the field on Friday night with one mission, win! It had been 23 games since the last time the Golden Bears had taken the victory in the HHC and that was on September 14th, 2018 vs Greenfield Central. At the end of the night, after a long hard fought battle with the New Castle Trojans, the Shelbyville Golden Bears did in fact accomplish their goal.
readthereporter.com
Royals kick past Tigers
FISHERS – In order to make the big kick to win the big game, Hamilton Southeastern’s Carter Gutt zoned out. The Class 6A No. 5 Royals were hosting Fishers in one of the more exciting Mudsock football games in recent memory, even for a series that has a recent history. The game had gone to overtime, and the Tigers were leading 27-21.
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: September 9
INDIANAPOLIS – With the kickoff of the NFL season on Thursday night, it’s a traditional football weekend with high school football on Friday, college on Saturday and pro on Sunday. One of Indiana’s top rivalry games highlights the week four prep schedule with Fishers visiting Hamilton Southeastern in...
lebanonathletics.com
Congrats Lady Tigers Golf Team, Sagamore Conference Champions!
Congratulations to the Lady Tigers Golf team. They shot a 355 today at Crawfordsville Country Club to capture 1st place in the Sagamore Conference Tournament. Special Congratulations to Audrey Patterson, Anna Robbins, Emma Hornbecker and Kate Williams for all making the 1st Team All Conference and Masin Cassis for making the second team. Tiger Pride!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedailyhoosier.com
In downpour, some dedicated IU students stayed past miserable first half: “I paid the money, I might as well stick it out”
Indiana opened its 35-22 win over Idaho in a torrential downpour. Ponchos and rain jackets of assorted colors covered the normally crimson-clad stands, as the Hoosier faithful tried their best to stay dry in the midst of unbearable rain. While rain jackets covered the seats of the fans who toughed...
readthereporter.com
No. 8 Westfield finds ways to best Millers in a thriller, keeps Midland Rail trophy
NOBLESVILLE – In the 63rd meeting all-time between the Hamilton County rivals of Westfield and Noblesville, the fans got their money’s worth at Beaver Stadium, to say the least. It was a game that had many ups and downs, but it was the visiting Shamrocks who came out...
Here's What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's Rocky Win Over Idaho on Saturday Night
It wasn't pretty in the first half, but a win is a win. Hear what Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in the post game press conference about the Hoosiers' 35-22 win over Idaho. Read the transcript, or just watch the attached video of the full press conference.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball staff busy on first day of fall recruiting period
Indiana continues to make it abundantly clear — irrespective of class, 2025 point guard Jalen Haralson is a top priority. Mike Woodson and all three of his assistants — Kenya Hunter, Yasir Rosemond and Brian Walsh — were at a 6:30 a.m. workout for Haralson on Friday, the first day coaches were allowed to hit the road and watch prospects during the fall recruiting period. Fishers head coach Garrett Winegar confirmed that plan to The Daily Hoosier yesterday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedailyhoosier.com
5-star class of 2024 forward Derik Queen to take IU official visit later this month
They’ve established tracks from Florida to Bloomington, now Indiana hopes to keep the Montverde train rolling. After landing Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau in the class of 2022 from the national prep school powerhouse, the IU staff has set its sights on a pair of prospects in the class of 2024. And one of them could end up in the class of 2023.
Fox 59
Showers and storms around this Sunday
Prepare for a soggy Sunday as a storm complex slides over the state today. Showers and storms have already impacted central Indiana overnight. A flash flood warning was issued for Hamilton County around 7 PM Saturday with 2” to 3” of rain falling within a short span of time.
woofboomnews.com
Muncie Native Meritoriously Promoted Aboard USS Makin Island
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Muncie, Indiana, native serving aboard USS Makin Island, was recently meritoriously promoted in rank to petty officer first class. The Meritorious Advancement Program allows commands to select their most qualified sailors to advance in rank to the next paygrade outside of the advancement cycles. Petty...
WIBC.com
Closures Starting Friday Night Due to North Split Construction
INDIANAPOLIS—You’ll have to look out for some closures in and near downtown Indianapolis beginning Friday evening, due to North Split construction, said the Indiana Dept. of Transportation. I-65 between Alabama St. and College Ave. will be down to one lane because of paving, beginning Friday night at 9...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
visitmorgancountyin.com
Morgan County's Busiest Weekend?
We all have those weekends. You know the ones - when there's so much going on you just don't know how you'll get to everything? Morgan County has that problem every year in mid-September. Did I say problem? Well, I wouldn't really call it a problem... more like a fun opportunity for you to explore the entire county, visiting multiple fun fall festivals and events along the way!
Recycling Today
MetalX completes purchase of secondary aluminum melter
MetalX, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has completed the transaction to acquire the assets and business of secondary aluminum melter SRT Aluminum in Wabash, Indiana, which converts aluminum scrap into specification remelt scrap ingot (RSI) in sow and ingot form. With the closing of the purchase, the newly acquired company is operating as MetalX Aluminum Conversion LLC, or MAC.
PHOTOS: Truck crashes into Yorktown building
YORKTOWN, Ind. — A pickup truck crashed into a building Friday night in Yorktown prompting the fire department to respond. According to the Yorktown Fire Department on Facebook, crews responded to the intersection of Smith Street and Marsh Road for a possible business fire and a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck had […]
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Flash Flood warning issued for Southeast Hamilton County
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Hamilton County is in effect until 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Meteorologist Chelsea Stevens said an area of heavy rain has been associated with showers rolling through the area Saturday evening. Some areas had already seen as much...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash on I-465 ramp
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police. ISP Dispatchers got reports around 5:15 p.m. of a “serious crash” involving a motorcycle on the I-465 northbound ramp to Rockville Road, ISP said in a release.
North Split project will shift traffic patterns and close downtown street
Work on the North Split project will shift traffic patterns on the highway and close a downtown Indianapolis street. The Indiana Department of Transportation said beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Alabama Street and College Avenue. The traffic pattern will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.
WIBC.com
Ellspermann: New Companies Need Workers, Indiana Will Provide
KOKOMO, Ind.—Have you thought about going back to school so you can upgrade your pay? Indiana is in need of skilled workers because of companies like Stellantis locating here. Their new plant in Kokomo needs 1,400 people who have up-to-date certifications and degrees and Indiana’s colleges are trying to provide that.
Kokomo man shot, killed at Howard County Campground, deputies say
One man is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting early Saturday morning in Greentown.
Comments / 0