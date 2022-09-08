Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Sept. 9 high school football roundup: Unity Reed, Battlefield stay unbeaten
UNITY REED 27, WOODBRIDGE 7: Dashaun Gibson caught two touchdown passes from Blake Moore and Jai’von Haney returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the Lions’ non-district victory Friday at Woodbridge. Unity Reed (2-0) went up 7-0 in the first quarter on Gibson’s first touchdown reception before Woodbridge (1-2)...
wfmd.com
Spectator Brawls Mar Frederick Football Game
Frederick, MD (RH) Two fights in the stands at Frederick High School during a football game Friday night prompted authorities to pause the contest and clear the stadium. The incidents occurred during the third quarter of a game between Middletown and Frederick, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Play was paused with 3:34 remaining in the quarter. The delay lasted about 25 minutes.
fox5dc.com
Fight stops high school football game in Frederick
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Frederick High School evacuated its stadium Friday night during a football game because of a report of a large fight. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, fights broke out in the stands during the Frederick vs Middletown varsity football game at Frederick High School. The...
Maryland high school stadium evacuated after fight breaks out at football game
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A stadium was evacuated after a large fight broke out at a high school football game in Frederick Friday evening. The fight started out during a Frederick vs. Middletown football game at Frederick High School. Police said that none of the football players or students from either high school. […]
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 3: Warren County vs. Strasburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg hosts Warren County in week three.
Virginia teenager earns perfect score on SAT
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Out of two million people, only 500 students earn a perfect score on the SAT. A high school senior in Fairfax County became one of those 500 students when he took the exam. Stephen Kennedy took the SAT a few times and decided to take it just one […]
HomeGoods opening in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — People looking for the right furniture, pillows, kitchenware, seasonal décor, and more for their homes will have a new destination to shop soon. HomeGoods said it would open a store in Centre at Hagerstown on Sept. 22. In addition to providing a place for people in the Hagerstown area […]
90 Years Ago: Patsy Cline Is Born in Winchester, Va.
90 years ago today, on Sept. 8, 1932, Virginia Patterson Hensley — known to country music fans as Patsy Cline — was born in Winchester, Va., to Sam and Hilda Hensley. Cline's father abandoned the family, which also included Cline's two younger siblings, when the future country star was a teenager. To help support her family, Cline dropped out of school and performed several jobs, including singing on a local radio station. The exposure quickly earned the young singer a following, and she began performing regularly, including with Jimmy Dean on Connie B. Gay's Town and Country Jamboree radio show.
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
cspdc.org
Shenandoah Rail Trail Update
While communities along the Shenandoah Rail Trail, a proposed 48.5-mile recreational trail between Broadway and Front Royal, await news on acquisition of the property from Norfolk Southern with funding in the Commonwealth’s FY 2023 budget, they continue to plan for the economic boost the trail will bring their way. The Harrisonburg Daily News Record reported on September 9th that business owners at the Trail’s southern terminus in Broadway are preparing to host visitors with new AirBnBs, restaurants, and expanded parking in Heritage Park. Additional visitor spending once the trail is complete is estimated at $32.3 million per year throughout the region, according to an economic impact analysis prepared for the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private and non-profit organizations championing the project.
2 Women Killed In Virginia RV Crash, Driver Charged: Police
Two women traveling in an RV died in a rash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 66 this week in Virginia, authorities said. Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, was charged with reckless driving after the Winnebago RV he was operating struck the eastbound trailer near milepost 16 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 in Fauquier County, State Police said.
2 killed, 7 injured in crash on I-66, Virginia State Police investigating
A man has been charged after an RV crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fauquier County Thursday night. Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate.
Virginia man wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game
Jose Velasquez thought he was redeeming a $600 winning ticket. When Virginia Lottery staffers at the customer service center in Woodbridge saw it, however, they quickly discovered the ticket was worth a lot more.
Police investigate deadly Virginia crash on Interstate 66
According to police, one person was killed in the crash and multiple others were injured. Travel lanes on I-66 were closed from 9 p.m. Thursday through 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
NBC Washington
One Killed, Several Injured in Crash on I-66 in Virginia
One person died and multiple people were injured when an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County, Virginia, Thursday evening. The crash on eastbound I-66 near mile marker 16 before 8:30 p.m. caused the RV to run off the interstate, through the guardrail and down an embankment, according to Virginia State Police.
theburn.com
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
Alert Issued For Missing 26-Year-Old Woman In Maryland
An alert was issued by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office as they seek the public's assistance in locating Moxley, who was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 near the 6400 block of Jake Linton Drive. Moxley was described as being 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 160 pounds with...
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
Five Arrested for Illegal Possession of a Handgun in Clarksburg
Several young adults in Maryland are facing charges after being busted by police with illegal weapons and drugs following a gathering in Montgomery County, authorities announced. The Montgomery County Police Department announced the arrests of five suspects under the age of 24 on Friday, Sept. 9 after they were caught...
Here's How Busy Maryland State Police Troopers Were During Labor Day Weekend
Dozens of Maryland motorists were arrested by state police troopers who handed out nearly 1,000 citations during a special DUI detail over some of the state’s busiest roadways during Labor Day Weekend. Maryland state police troopers teamed with the Maryland Transportation Authority over the long holiday weekend where they...
