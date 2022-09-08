Ingalls, OK died from a bad reputation. The Oklahoma town of Ingalls got its start with a land run in 1889. About 150 people settled there, building a hotel, livery, Baptist church, saloon and more. It’s not clear what happened, but within a couple of years, the town became a hangout for outlaws—in particular the Doolin Gang. Residents and the businesses catered to the gang because they spent money (a lot of it). That changed on September 1, 1893 when lawmen got into a deadly shootout with the outlaws. Residents moved out, and Ingalls was a ghost town soon after 1900.

