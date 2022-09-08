National Civil Rights Museum Showcases Smithsonian Outdoor Exhibition on Revolutionary Black Men

The state of New Jersey is honoring Black history with a new bill that aims to promote awareness in the state, NBC News reports. The bill allows the New Jersey Historical Commission to develop the Black Heritage Trail, a path that will highlight Black sites and historical markers in New Jersey. The new law was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Sept. 7. Bill A2677 Sa (1R), appropriates $1 million to the New Jersey Black Cultural and Heritage Initiative Foundation.

