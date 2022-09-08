SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable, energy-efficient LED lighting control systems and products for the commercial, military, maritime and consumer markets, today announced that Ms. Lesley Matt will join the company as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 12, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005135/en/ Lesley Matt, CEO, Energy Focus, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

SOLON, OH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO