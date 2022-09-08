ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NC

biltmorebeacon.com

Village Art & Craft Fair at Biltmore Village

Don't miss the Village Art and Craft Fair today, Sunday, Sept. 11, at Biltmore Village. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Asheville's premier outdoor art and craft fair features over 100 exhibitors representing all media. The fair will be held rain or shine from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
hendersonville.com

Mast General Store Hosts Friends Day on Saturday, Sept. 10th

Friends Day recognizes organizations that work in each of our hometowns to activate volunteers around beautiful community assets, which contribute to residents’ quality of life and the economic viability of the region. On September 10, 2022, each Mast Store location will donate 10% of the day’s sales to benefit...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Obituaries for September 8, 2022

Thomas (Tommy) Harvey Cabe, 79, entered the gates of heaven Thursday, Sept. 1, after heart surgery in Asheville, N.C. He was born Dec. 13, 1942, in Franklin, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Bonnie Cabe and a sister, Loretta McDonald. He graduated from Franklin High...
FRANKLIN, NC
WLOS.com

NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
theonefeather.com

“Disruption” shakes up Museum of the Cherokee Indian exhibit

The Museum of the Cherokee Indian is switching gears on its permanent exhibit and taking funerary and ceremonial objects off display. Taking these items off display created holes in the exhibit which have been filled with contemporary Cherokee art pieces. The pieces create a different flow to the Museum exhibit...
CHEROKEE, NC
visitncsmokies.com

North Carolina Smokies Ultimate Guide

Truly a hidden gem in the United States, Haywood County in North Carolina is a hikers dream. Dozens of waterfalls, winding forest roads, and summits that take you to beautiful 360 degree views of the famous Blue Ridge Mountains below makes this area a must see bucket list destination. Add in the towns of Maggie Valley and Waynesville, and you have the perfect recipe for an adventure and fun filled weekend! Let’s get started on the best way to experience the North Carolina Smokies!
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
wnctimes.com

Body Found in McDowell County is Missing Asheville Man

McDowell County -- September 10, 2022: The NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that Gabriel Focaracci's remains were found on August 8 in a remote area. off Curtis Creek by sheriff's deputies and rescue workers. He was last seen on June 24 at his home in Asheville. No foul play is thought to have happened.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Forest Service rejects MountainTrue’s bid to save old-growth forest

In the headwaters of the Chattooga River, on the summit and high slopes of Brushy Mountain in the Nantahala National Forest, lie 37 acres of considerable interest, spread across two tracts. One of them consists of exceptional old-growth forest, with trees that are hundreds of years old. The second tract is not old growth; the trees there are about 90 years old, but both parcels provide habitat for native species, including the critically imperiled green salamander. It’s a beautiful sight to behold — but it may soon be gone, since the U.S. Forest Service has earmarked the area for logging.
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Folly Beach-based Taco Boy coming to Asheville, twice

Taco Boy, a favorite at South Carolina’s Folly Beach where it was founded in 2006, is coming to west Asheville. A second is set to open in south Asheville’s Biltmore Park in early 2023. Taco Boy west Asheville is at 521 Haywood Road, in the former Zia Taqueria....
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Asheville’s Fentanyl Response Bordering On Absurd

Asheville – In April, Asheville made national headlines when police seized 2.76 pounds of “suspected” fentanyl. This would amount to between 1.5 million and 12.5 million prescription doses, or enough to give every man, woman, and child in Asheville 15-125 pills, which are normally taken as-needed. Also...
ASHEVILLE, NC

