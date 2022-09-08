Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
biltmorebeacon.com
Village Art & Craft Fair at Biltmore Village
Don't miss the Village Art and Craft Fair today, Sunday, Sept. 11, at Biltmore Village. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Asheville's premier outdoor art and craft fair features over 100 exhibitors representing all media. The fair will be held rain or shine from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The...
my40.tv
Haywood Co. Sheriff, retiring in December, honored by Clyde Volunteer Fire Dept.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the 9/11 memorial service at Clyde Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, Sept. 11, the fire department honored Haywood County Sheriff, who is retiring at the end of 2022. Prior to his role as sheriff, Christopher served as a state trooper for 30 years.
hendersonville.com
Mast General Store Hosts Friends Day on Saturday, Sept. 10th
Friends Day recognizes organizations that work in each of our hometowns to activate volunteers around beautiful community assets, which contribute to residents’ quality of life and the economic viability of the region. On September 10, 2022, each Mast Store location will donate 10% of the day’s sales to benefit...
my40.tv
Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themaconcountynews.com
Obituaries for September 8, 2022
Thomas (Tommy) Harvey Cabe, 79, entered the gates of heaven Thursday, Sept. 1, after heart surgery in Asheville, N.C. He was born Dec. 13, 1942, in Franklin, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Bonnie Cabe and a sister, Loretta McDonald. He graduated from Franklin High...
my40.tv
Rockin' for Rescue: Drink beer, listen to music, help local animal organizations
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Preparations are underway for Western North Carolina’s largest pet rescue charity event of the year. The fifth annual Rockin’ for Rescue features live music, beer, food, vendors and more than a dozen local animal organizations. "The need is so great this year. There’s...
bpr.org
‘Where There Are Bees, There Is Honey’ highlights drag in Jackson County
For the second year in a row there will be a Pride parade in downtown Sylva this weekend. Festivities are starting with a viewing party for a documentary that highlights the drag scene in Jackson County. Grace Blizzard is a film student at Western Carolina University. She’s from Atlantic Beach...
my40.tv
Thunder in the Smokies rally happens this weekend in Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The roar of Harleys will fill the air in Haywood County this weekend. Hundreds of motorcycles will rumble into Maggie Valley for the annual Thunder in the Smokies rally. Daily passes are $20 and it's $25 for a three-day weekend pass. The event is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Class of 2035: Henderson County educators hope T-shirts inspire kindergarten students
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Kindergarteners across Henderson County experienced many firsts as the school year began -- new teachers, new friends, a new school and a new T-shirt that won’t fit them until they graduate in 2035. While college and career plans are probably the last things...
WLOS.com
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
my40.tv
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
theonefeather.com
“Disruption” shakes up Museum of the Cherokee Indian exhibit
The Museum of the Cherokee Indian is switching gears on its permanent exhibit and taking funerary and ceremonial objects off display. Taking these items off display created holes in the exhibit which have been filled with contemporary Cherokee art pieces. The pieces create a different flow to the Museum exhibit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
visitncsmokies.com
North Carolina Smokies Ultimate Guide
Truly a hidden gem in the United States, Haywood County in North Carolina is a hikers dream. Dozens of waterfalls, winding forest roads, and summits that take you to beautiful 360 degree views of the famous Blue Ridge Mountains below makes this area a must see bucket list destination. Add in the towns of Maggie Valley and Waynesville, and you have the perfect recipe for an adventure and fun filled weekend! Let’s get started on the best way to experience the North Carolina Smokies!
wnctimes.com
Body Found in McDowell County is Missing Asheville Man
McDowell County -- September 10, 2022: The NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that Gabriel Focaracci's remains were found on August 8 in a remote area. off Curtis Creek by sheriff's deputies and rescue workers. He was last seen on June 24 at his home in Asheville. No foul play is thought to have happened.
Mountain Xpress
Forest Service rejects MountainTrue’s bid to save old-growth forest
In the headwaters of the Chattooga River, on the summit and high slopes of Brushy Mountain in the Nantahala National Forest, lie 37 acres of considerable interest, spread across two tracts. One of them consists of exceptional old-growth forest, with trees that are hundreds of years old. The second tract is not old growth; the trees there are about 90 years old, but both parcels provide habitat for native species, including the critically imperiled green salamander. It’s a beautiful sight to behold — but it may soon be gone, since the U.S. Forest Service has earmarked the area for logging.
biltmorebeacon.com
Folly Beach-based Taco Boy coming to Asheville, twice
Taco Boy, a favorite at South Carolina’s Folly Beach where it was founded in 2006, is coming to west Asheville. A second is set to open in south Asheville’s Biltmore Park in early 2023. Taco Boy west Asheville is at 521 Haywood Road, in the former Zia Taqueria....
WLOS.com
Fire breaks out after motorcycle and car collide; Hendersonville Road temporarily closes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A motor vehicle crash prompted a temporary closure of one Asheville highway on Sunday, with injuries reported. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), both directions of US-25 (Hendersonville Road) were closed down near Interstate 40 in Asheville around noon on Sept. 11 due to a crash.
my40.tv
Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
my40.tv
Human remains found in McDowell County last month confirmed to be those of missing man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, that the human remains found last month in the Curtis Creek area were those of missing man Gabriel Focaracci. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body's identity. Officials said no foul play...
tribpapers.com
Asheville’s Fentanyl Response Bordering On Absurd
Asheville – In April, Asheville made national headlines when police seized 2.76 pounds of “suspected” fentanyl. This would amount to between 1.5 million and 12.5 million prescription doses, or enough to give every man, woman, and child in Asheville 15-125 pills, which are normally taken as-needed. Also...
Comments / 0