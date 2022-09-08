ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Watch: Aptera Motors Unveils the Newest Version of Its 1,000-Mile Solar Electric Vehicle

Aptera Motors is taking the time to make sure it gets its first solar electric vehicle (sEV) just right. The California-based startup publicly debuted the gamma prototype of its zero-emission three-wheeler over the weekend in San Diego. The big unveiling of the futuristic-looking cruiser suggests the brand really is on track to put the vehicle into production next year. The gamma prototype is the third iteration we’ve seen of the Aptera’s sEV since it was first announced in 2019. The next year, the company unveiled the alpha prototype, which it showed off with black (Noir), white (Sol) and silver (Luna) exteriors. Then,...
Black Enterprise

Boost Your Self-Confidence with this 12-Course Bundle

Low self-confidence can take even the most well-meaning, well-intentioned person and derail their ambitions and dreams before they have the chance to take root. It can impact one’s decision-making process, and if left unchecked, can spiral into self-fulfilling prophecies. Establishing a consistent routine with the help of a therapist...
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise Announces Free Conference For Women in Tech

Today, the leading Black-owned media outlet BLACK ENTERPRISE kicked off its Women of Power Tech Conference to accelerate career paths for women entrepreneurs and techies through a two-day virtual experience on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Friday, Sept. 9. Launched in 2020, the Women of Power TECH Conference is BLACK ENTERPREISE‘s...
Black Enterprise

Urban One’s iOne Digital Division Recruits Kerry Smalls as Director of Public Relations – A Newly Established Position for the Fully Integrated Digital Media Company

Sam Stiers, general manager and executive vice president of Urban One’s iOne Digital division, announced the appointment of Kerry Smalls to director of Public Relations, iOne Digital. This marks the first position of its kind at Urban One’s digital division. Urban One is the largest African American minority-controlled and...
Black Enterprise

Boss Women Media & Cash App Partner on New Initiative, Ambitious Girl HBCU Tour

Online empowerment and education platform Boss Women Media announced its partnership with financial services platform Cash App for its newest initiative, Ambitious Girl. The Ambitious Girl HBCU Tour 2022 is an event series for college-level Black women focused on career readiness, financial inclusion, leadership, and networking while providing an empowering community dedicated to inspiring, equipping, and celebrating them as entrepreneurs and thriving corporate queens.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

