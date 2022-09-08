An immersive new glamping experience has arrived in the heart of Tennessee’s countryside. Bolt Tree Farmhouse just unveiled five new mirrored cabins on a mountaintop outside Chattanooga that are designed to steep you in the natural surroundings. The luxurious campground, which is set across 55 acres on Whitwell Mountain, first opened in May 2020 with a range of luxe domes and tree houses that recently appeared on Netflix’s The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. The aptly named Mirror Cabins appear to be equally amazing. Designed by Estonia-based hotel group ÖÖD, the striking structures feature a sturdy steel frame and glass walls that provide...

