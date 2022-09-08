ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabe.org

Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding

The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
MACON, GA
Red and Black

The Foundry reopens with updated menu

Change is coming to The Foundry. After closing at the beginning of the pandemic and holding mostly private events for the past two years, the restaurant and bar is preparing to reopen to the public on Sept. 8, according to Amber Kitson, general manager at Graduate Athens. Its new hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

UGA reports ticket issues hours before first home game of season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With servers not functioning as intended, fans won’t be able to purchase tickets for the first home game of the season. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Samford at 4 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, UGA Athletics tweeted that their ticket provider...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Greensboro, GA
Red and Black

Recipe: 3-2-1 ribs from Strickland's Restaurant

Strickland’s is a family-owned Athens classic that has served Southern specialties for over 60 years. Brett Strickland, co-owner of the Atlanta Highway restaurant, shares a barbecue option that’s great for tailgating. Ingredients. baby back ribs. ½ cup yellow mustard. ¼ cup apple cider vinegar. 8 tablespoons...
ATHENS, GA
wclk.com

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Issues a Mandate to Empower Youth With STEM

The Georgia State organization of the Omega Psi Phi is hosting its annual meeting at the end of September. This is an organization known for its community outreach, and as part of its annual meeting, there will be a STEM showcase at Snellville High School on Thursday, September 29th. Chris Hankins, president of the organization, is here to speak with us about their upcoming activities. Mr. Hankins, welcome to The Local Take.
SNELLVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Snow
Person
Mose Allison
Person
Billy Strayhorn
Person
Earl Klugh
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA minus God

As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Jazz#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Beautiful Music#Art#Emory University#The Jazz Legacy Project#American
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in Georgia

MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
MANSFIELD, GA
FanSided

Georgia football: Three Dawgs that will impress against Samford

Georgia football will look to continue its winning ways Saturday against Samford following its impressive 49-3 opening weekend victory. Samford will be making its second trip to Athens in the Kirby Smart era, and Georgia should be able to see major contributions from reserves once the game is in hand.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy