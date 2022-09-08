Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabe.org
Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding
The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
Red and Black
The Foundry reopens with updated menu
Change is coming to The Foundry. After closing at the beginning of the pandemic and holding mostly private events for the past two years, the restaurant and bar is preparing to reopen to the public on Sept. 8, according to Amber Kitson, general manager at Graduate Athens. Its new hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
Albany Herald
ON THE MARKET: Luxury Atlanta estate used in CW series 'Legacies' features multiple homes, sporting facilities
Kent Rock Manor is a luxury estate in Loganville which was made famous by the CW series, “Legacies” as the Salvatore Boarding School, and was once featured on MTV's Teen Cribs. The 50+ acre property features several distinct buildings including a manor with gated access, a carriage house...
CBS 46
UGA reports ticket issues hours before first home game of season
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With servers not functioning as intended, fans won’t be able to purchase tickets for the first home game of the season. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Samford at 4 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, UGA Athletics tweeted that their ticket provider...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charles, now king of England, was first British royal to see a UGA football game
During the week that Charles became the king of Great Britain, it is remembered that he was the first member of the roya...
Red and Black
Recipe: 3-2-1 ribs from Strickland's Restaurant
Strickland’s is a family-owned Athens classic that has served Southern specialties for over 60 years. Brett Strickland, co-owner of the Atlanta Highway restaurant, shares a barbecue option that’s great for tailgating. Ingredients. baby back ribs. ½ cup yellow mustard. ¼ cup apple cider vinegar. 8 tablespoons...
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
wclk.com
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Issues a Mandate to Empower Youth With STEM
The Georgia State organization of the Omega Psi Phi is hosting its annual meeting at the end of September. This is an organization known for its community outreach, and as part of its annual meeting, there will be a STEM showcase at Snellville High School on Thursday, September 29th. Chris Hankins, president of the organization, is here to speak with us about their upcoming activities. Mr. Hankins, welcome to The Local Take.
RELATED PEOPLE
Georgia football sends simple yet powerful message to its fans
Georgia football drops its hype videos on Friday afternoons ahead of the big game, and this week, there was a not-so-subtle message directed toward its fans. By now, most know that the weather will be soggy for the Samford game, but that doesn’t mean the fans shouldn’t show up and be loud.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
COVINGTON, 30014 (Singles Only) Fully furnished apartment with all util.
COVINGTON, 30014 (Singles Only) Fully furnished apartment with all util. paid. incl. free cable and wi-fi, $750.00/mo (678)768-3333.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA minus God
As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
Hartsfield-Jackson’s master plan grows in price, complexity
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's price tag for its expansion and modernization plans is nearly doubling, with more projects planned over a longer time frame.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported in Georgia
MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Georgia football: Three Dawgs that will impress against Samford
Georgia football will look to continue its winning ways Saturday against Samford following its impressive 49-3 opening weekend victory. Samford will be making its second trip to Athens in the Kirby Smart era, and Georgia should be able to see major contributions from reserves once the game is in hand.
sicemdawgs.com
How to watch the Georgia vs. Samford football game: Kickoff time, TV channel
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. It’s the first home game of the season for UGA. Bulldog fans looking to watch the Georgia-Samford football game will find it on traditional television this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia football vs Samford Week 2 preview: Where to watch, injuries, and odds
Georgia football plays its first home game of the season today as the Dawgs take on Samford. While it will be soggy, the Dawgs should handle their business in a big way. After demoralizing the Oregon Ducks last weekend, Georgia jumped to No.2 on the AP Top 25 Poll. The...
Georgia overtakes Alabama as No. 1 team in college football rankings
ATHENS, Ga — Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the...
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over Samford
On a Saturday when some of the nation’s top teams struggled to take care of business, the Georgia Bulldogs made enough plays early on to leave no doubt about the game’s outcome. No. 2 Georgia bullied Samford with a suffocating defense and an offense that found its groove...
Comments / 0