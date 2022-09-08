ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
Money

Housing Market Update: Price Cuts Are In, Bidding Wars Are Out

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Homebuyers, rejoice: Price cuts are popping up on more houses for sale across the U.S., offering...
REAL ESTATE
money.com

Housing Market Retreat: More Homes Are Selling for Below Asking Price

For the first time in nearly 18 months, the average U.S. home is selling for less than its list price. That’s according to recent data from real estate brokerage Redfin, which uses a metric called the sale-to-list price ratio to track the relationship between a home’s listing price and its final sale price. The average sale-to-list-price ratio dropped to 99.8% over the four weeks ending on August 28 after consistently hovering above 100% since March 2021.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Lake Country#Business Industry#Linus Business#Paragon Lake Country Mls
Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices

Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Home Prices Are Dropping

Home prices have skyrocketed higher for most of the last two years. In some markets, prices have risen by sums well into the double digits. There are several reasons for the increase. The first is that low interest rates have made housing more affordable. The rates on 30-year fixed mortgages dropped below 3%. Another reason […]
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

The Used Car Market Has Finally Reached Its Peak, as Prices Fall After Two Record-Breaking Years of Inflation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- After used car prices rose to all-time highs amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain disruptions – and even held firm amid multiple interest rate hikes this year – the market has finally peaked, according to the monthly Return to Normal index from leading car shopping app CoPilot. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006036/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Money

Zillow Says Home Values Just Fell for the First Time in a Decade

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Home values decreased for the first time in a decade, according to Zillow, and that's just...
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Sept. 7, 2022: Rates Move Higher

A variety of important mortgage rates climbed today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both grew. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also lifted. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Energy Focus Recruits Lighting Industry Rising Star Lesley Matt as CEO

SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable, energy-efficient LED lighting control systems and products for the commercial, military, maritime and consumer markets, today announced that Ms. Lesley Matt will join the company as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 12, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005135/en/ Lesley Matt, CEO, Energy Focus, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
SOLON, OH
The Associated Press

CoreLogic: US Home Equity Increases Again in Q2 2022, With the Total Average Equity Per Homeowner Reaching a Record High of $300,000

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the Homeowner Equity Report (HER) for the second quarter of 2022. The report shows U.S. homeowners with mortgages (which account for roughly 63% of all properties) saw equity increase by 27.8% year over year, representing a collective gain of $3.6 trillion, for an average of $60,200 per borrower, since the second quarter of 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005071/en/ Figure 1: Map of Average Year-Over-Year Equity Gain per Borrower (Graphic: Business Wire)
REAL ESTATE
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing While Foreclosure Filings Rise

This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy