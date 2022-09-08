ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

TODAY.com

Queen Elizabeth looked to Prince Philip to ‘break the ice’

NBC’s royal contributor Katie Nicholl shares insight on Queen Elizabeth’s love story with Prince Philip and how she became a strong monarch with him by her side. Nicholl says the queen and prince “complimented one another” in their working partnership.Sept. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com

Queen Elizabeth was 'unflappable' in facing obstacles: royal expert

NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew weighs in on how Queen Elizabeth changed over the years and how she handled being a leader through political and personal struggles including the challenges with Northern Ireland and scrutiny in the media. “She was unflappable,” McAndrew says.Sept. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com

King Charles III and wife Camilla greet mourners outside Buckingham Palace

Britain’s new king has arrived in London, giving the public its first glimpse of his demeanor as monarch. King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, arrived at Buckingham Palace Friday, just one day after the death of Charles’ mother, the beloved Queen Elizabeth II. But before crossing the gates into the royal residence, the pair stepped out of their car to greet the sea of mourners gathered outside.
TODAY.com

Why King Charles III isn't going to wear a crown — yet

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, her eldest son Charles automatically became king. While he has now formally taken the throne following his Accession Ceremony, it may be some time before King Charles III takes on the signature sartorial flair of the monarch: A crown. For...
TODAY.com

Rift between William, Harry took a toll on queen, royal expert says

NBC’s royal contributor Katie Nicholl talks about how Queen Elizabeth viewed her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother while managing her duties as monarch. She says she treasured the strong relationships she had with her family and “without a doubt the rift between William and Harry took its toll on her.”Sept. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com

Inside the 10-day plan of royal events to honor Queen Elizabeth

NBC’s Richard Engel reports timeline of events honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II. He says the process has two tracks: to lay the Queen to rest and honor her life and to establish the new king and his authority over the United Kingdom.Sept. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com

Will grief over Queen Elizabeth's death unite a divided royal family?

After King Charles III mentioned his love for Prince Harry in his speech Friday, many wonder if the Queen’s death will help mend the rift between the royals. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for Saturday TODAY on the family divide between King Charles and Princes William and Harry.Sept. 10, 2022.
TODAY.com

Queen Elizabeth called herself Miss Piggy and 6 other fun moments

In the days since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022 at age 96, touching tributes for the longest-reigning British monarch have flooded in across social media. While the queen is being remembered for her dedicated service to England for over seven decades, her life and legacy...
TODAY.com

Inside the challenges Queen Elizabeth faced during her reign

Queen Elizabeth began taking on the challenges of the throne at just 25-years-old and spent the rest of her life balancing the public duties of office alongside the private role of mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Sept. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com

Inside William and Kate’s new royal roles in waiting

Now that Prince William is heir to the throne, he and Kate are the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY on the new roles and responsibilities in store for the royal couple in waiting.Sept. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com

How much of the future of the monarchy rests on Prince William?

Vanity Fair’s editor-in-chief Radhika Jones shares insight on the future responsibilities of Prince William and Kate as their roles evolve. She also explains how they will keep the monarchy relevant in years to come while maintaining tradition.Sept. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com

Official period of mourning begins for Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II was not only Britain’s longest serving monarch, but she was a global icon, diplomat and a steady part of people’s lives for the past seven decades. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY from Buckingham Palace on her final days and the legacy she leaves behind.Sept. 9, 2022.
U.K.

