Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Queen Elizabeth looked to Prince Philip to ‘break the ice’
NBC’s royal contributor Katie Nicholl shares insight on Queen Elizabeth’s love story with Prince Philip and how she became a strong monarch with him by her side. Nicholl says the queen and prince “complimented one another” in their working partnership.Sept. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com
Queen Elizabeth was 'unflappable' in facing obstacles: royal expert
NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew weighs in on how Queen Elizabeth changed over the years and how she handled being a leader through political and personal struggles including the challenges with Northern Ireland and scrutiny in the media. “She was unflappable,” McAndrew says.Sept. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com
Why Harry and Meghan’s children may now use the titles ‘prince’ and ‘princess’
Several royal titles have already shifted following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including those of Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The two children of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle are now eligible to claim the titles of “prince” and “princess,” in keeping with a decree issued by King George V in 1917.
TODAY.com
How the world changed during Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign
During Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne, she led her nation through unprecedented change. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 10, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
King Charles III and wife Camilla greet mourners outside Buckingham Palace
Britain’s new king has arrived in London, giving the public its first glimpse of his demeanor as monarch. King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, arrived at Buckingham Palace Friday, just one day after the death of Charles’ mother, the beloved Queen Elizabeth II. But before crossing the gates into the royal residence, the pair stepped out of their car to greet the sea of mourners gathered outside.
TODAY.com
Why King Charles III isn't going to wear a crown — yet
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, her eldest son Charles automatically became king. While he has now formally taken the throne following his Accession Ceremony, it may be some time before King Charles III takes on the signature sartorial flair of the monarch: A crown. For...
TODAY.com
Elizabeth wasn’t originally raised to be queen. How she became Britain’s longest-reigning monarch
When Queen Elizabeth II was born, she was third in line to the throne — and considered highly unlikely to wear the crown. Elizabeth was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor on April 21, 1926, to then-Prince Albert, Duke of York, and his wife, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. Albert, who later...
TODAY.com
How Queen Elizabeth fostered a special relationship with US
Throughout her 70-year-reign, Queen Elizabeth helped strengthen the special relationship between the United Kingdom and U.S. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Sunday TODAY.Sept. 11, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Rift between William, Harry took a toll on queen, royal expert says
NBC’s royal contributor Katie Nicholl talks about how Queen Elizabeth viewed her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother while managing her duties as monarch. She says she treasured the strong relationships she had with her family and “without a doubt the rift between William and Harry took its toll on her.”Sept. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com
Inside the 10-day plan of royal events to honor Queen Elizabeth
NBC’s Richard Engel reports timeline of events honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II. He says the process has two tracks: to lay the Queen to rest and honor her life and to establish the new king and his authority over the United Kingdom.Sept. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com
Queen Elizabeth’s body heads to Edinburgh for public to mourn
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin has begun its journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh so the public can say goodbye to the long-reigning monarch. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for Sunday TODAY from Edinburgh.Sept. 11, 2022.
TODAY.com
Will grief over Queen Elizabeth's death unite a divided royal family?
After King Charles III mentioned his love for Prince Harry in his speech Friday, many wonder if the Queen’s death will help mend the rift between the royals. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for Saturday TODAY on the family divide between King Charles and Princes William and Harry.Sept. 10, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
How Prince Louis responded to news of the queen's death, according to one royal expert
Royal fans have been wondering how the great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II have been handling the news of her death at 96 years old, and we may have a glimpse into how they're coping. According to royal expert and Sunday Times editor Roya Nikkhah, while meeting with supporters outside of...
TODAY.com
Queen Elizabeth called herself Miss Piggy and 6 other fun moments
In the days since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022 at age 96, touching tributes for the longest-reigning British monarch have flooded in across social media. While the queen is being remembered for her dedicated service to England for over seven decades, her life and legacy...
TODAY.com
Inside the challenges Queen Elizabeth faced during her reign
Queen Elizabeth began taking on the challenges of the throne at just 25-years-old and spent the rest of her life balancing the public duties of office alongside the private role of mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Sept. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com
What is a queen consort? Camilla's new title and role explained
With Charles III stepping into the role of King, his wife Camilla is now the Queen Consort. NBC’s Matt Bradley reports for Saturday TODAY on her new role.Sept. 10, 2022.
TODAY.com
Inside William and Kate’s new royal roles in waiting
Now that Prince William is heir to the throne, he and Kate are the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY on the new roles and responsibilities in store for the royal couple in waiting.Sept. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com
How much of the future of the monarchy rests on Prince William?
Vanity Fair’s editor-in-chief Radhika Jones shares insight on the future responsibilities of Prince William and Kate as their roles evolve. She also explains how they will keep the monarchy relevant in years to come while maintaining tradition.Sept. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com
Royal commentators say King Charles extended an ‘olive branch’ to Harry and Meghan amid royal rift
As King Charles gave his inaugural address to the United Kingdom on Friday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, he surprised many by mentioning of his son and daughter-in-law, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. “I want also to express my love...
TODAY.com
Official period of mourning begins for Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II was not only Britain’s longest serving monarch, but she was a global icon, diplomat and a steady part of people’s lives for the past seven decades. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY from Buckingham Palace on her final days and the legacy she leaves behind.Sept. 9, 2022.
Comments / 0