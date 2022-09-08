Britain’s new king has arrived in London, giving the public its first glimpse of his demeanor as monarch. King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, arrived at Buckingham Palace Friday, just one day after the death of Charles’ mother, the beloved Queen Elizabeth II. But before crossing the gates into the royal residence, the pair stepped out of their car to greet the sea of mourners gathered outside.

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO