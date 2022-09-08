Read full article on original website
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic
Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
Why the Royal Family Did Not Want Elton John to Sing ‘Candle in the Wind’ at Princess Diana’s Funeral
This is the reason there was initially "pushback" from the Palace against Elton John performing "Candle in the Wind" during Princess Diana's funeral service.
Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle ‘Destroyed’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s Taught Him How to Hate His Family’
Royal expert Angela Levin believes that Prince Harry has changed a lot since marrying Meghan Markle and that Meghan has 'taught him how to hate his family.'
Prince Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on Windsor walkabout
WINDSOR, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined William and wife Kate on a walkabout among crowds near Windsor Castle on Saturday following the death of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth, raising the prospect of a rapprochement between the brothers.
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
Royal Author Reveals Why Prince Charles Will Never Escape His Marriage To Princess Diana
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage has been examined countless times over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales may have seemed to have a fairytale union from the start, but their marriage had an unhappy end followed by Diana's tragic death. The couple first met in 1977 but didn't begin dating until 1980 (via Brides). The pair tied the knot in a huge wedding that was watched by many across the globe and went on to welcome two sons together, Princes William and Harry.
Meghan Markle ‘Asserted Her Dominance’ While Prince Harry Looked ‘Happy to Take a Backseat’ at 2022 One Young World Summit, Body Language Expert Says
The 2022 One Young World Summit opening ceremony was 'very much' Meghan Markle's 'event,' according to body language expert Darren Stanton.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Date Set, Prince William Releases Statement, TIFF Event Canceled — Royal Updates
UPDATED: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at 11AM on Monday Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace has said. The U.K. has declared a public holiday on that date. Westminster Abbey is where the Queen married Prince Philip in 1947. Heads of state from around the world and senior British leaders are expected to attend. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days prior to the funeral, with her coffin being placed on a raised platform. PRINCE WILLIAM Meanwhile, William, Prince of Wales, has released a statement about his late grandmother. “On...
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Queen's Death
Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. The next generation of the royal family is all together. Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, put on a united front during a joint appearance outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 following Queen Elizabeth II's death and her son King Charles III's accession to the throne.
Prince Harry Returns to Windsor After the Queen's Death as He and Meghan Remain in U.K. Until Funeral
Prince Harry left Balmoral Castle on Friday morning as he made his way back to London following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Duke of Sussex returned to Windsor after spending the night at Balmoral, according to a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex. He and his wife Meghan Markle will remain in the U.K. until the funeral.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Have New Names Under King Charles III
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have new surnames. On Friday, King Charles III addressed the United Kingdom for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Among the changes announced, Charles, 73, shared that Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 40, have inherited the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Final Appearance Just Days Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth made her final appearance just two days before her death on Thursday. The monarch, who died "peacefully" at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, formally appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday. The new premier Liz Truss traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland — where the Queen traditionally spends her summers — for the meeting. The meeting marked the first time that Queen Elizabeth appointed a new prime minister in Scotland.
The Number Of People Mourning When The Queen Dies Could Practically Shut Down London
After Princess Diana died in August of 1997, mourners flocked en masse to Kensington Palace (via Reader's Digest). Thirty feet of flowers and other objects memorializing the Princess of Wales stretched from the gates. The world may have never known such an incredible display of grief after the death of a British royal family member. And remember, the internet was far from as much of a part of our daily lives as it is now, so people who wanted to pay their respects to the young mom of two were unable to simply log on to Facebook and express their feelings about the tragic death of a woman admired far beyond England.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the British public — and multiple royal relatives, apparently — by announcing in January 2020 that they intended to “step back” from their duties as senior members of the royal family. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we...
Princess Beatrice's Husband Details "Incredibly Hard" 24 Hours After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. Edo Mapelli Mozzi, husband of Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice, has shared a poignant tribute to the late monarch. Following the Queen's passing on Sept. 8 at age 96, the property developer reflected on her life, legacy...
King Charles III Cried as He Arrived at Buckingham Palace for the 1st Time as Monarch
In mourning. While largely remaining stoic and steadfast in the days since the Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III was photographed in a rare moment where he appeared to be visibly emotional. On Friday, September 9, the new monarch, 73 — who ascended the throne upon his mother’s...
Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Queen's grandchildren are in Scotland to be with her
Photos show Princes Andrew, Edward, and William arrived at Balmoral in a car after landing in Scotland just before 4:00 p.m. local time.
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
