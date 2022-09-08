ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
The List

Royal Author Reveals Why Prince Charles Will Never Escape His Marriage To Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage has been examined countless times over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales may have seemed to have a fairytale union from the start, but their marriage had an unhappy end followed by Diana's tragic death. The couple first met in 1977 but didn't begin dating until 1980 (via Brides). The pair tied the knot in a huge wedding that was watched by many across the globe and went on to welcome two sons together, Princes William and Harry.
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Date Set, Prince William Releases Statement, TIFF Event Canceled — Royal Updates

UPDATED: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at 11AM on Monday Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace has said. The U.K. has declared a public holiday on that date. Westminster Abbey is where the Queen married Prince Philip in 1947. Heads of state from around the world and senior British leaders are expected to attend. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days prior to the funeral, with her coffin being placed on a raised platform. PRINCE WILLIAM Meanwhile, William, Prince of Wales, has released a statement about his late grandmother. “On...
E! News

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Queen's Death

Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. The next generation of the royal family is all together. Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, put on a united front during a joint appearance outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 following Queen Elizabeth II's death and her son King Charles III's accession to the throne.
People

Inside Queen Elizabeth's Final Appearance Just Days Before Her Death

Queen Elizabeth made her final appearance just two days before her death on Thursday. The monarch, who died "peacefully" at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, formally appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday. The new premier Liz Truss traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland — where the Queen traditionally spends her summers — for the meeting. The meeting marked the first time that Queen Elizabeth appointed a new prime minister in Scotland.
The List

The Number Of People Mourning When The Queen Dies Could Practically Shut Down London

After Princess Diana died in August of 1997, mourners flocked en masse to Kensington Palace (via Reader's Digest). Thirty feet of flowers and other objects memorializing the Princess of Wales stretched from the gates. The world may have never known such an incredible display of grief after the death of a British royal family member. And remember, the internet was far from as much of a part of our daily lives as it is now, so people who wanted to pay their respects to the young mom of two were unable to simply log on to Facebook and express their feelings about the tragic death of a woman admired far beyond England.
The List

The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father

When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
