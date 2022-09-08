ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The fight against women’s erasure continues after Aug. 2 abortion vote

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, right, embraces Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes at an Aug. 2, 2022, election night watch party in Overland Park. (Lily O'Shea Becker) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission.
Dixon appears to make the case that voters can support her and abortion rights ballot measure in Nov.

Republican nominee for Michigan governor Tudor Dixon campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. | Allison R. Donahue. In a Thursday night tweet following the Michigan Supreme Court ruling that voters will be able to decide a measure guaranteeing abortion rights, GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared to encourage Michiganders to vote for both Proposal 3 and her in November — even though Dixon strongly opposes abortion.
Alaska governor vetoes bill to tax e-cigs and raise minimum age for tobacco

Jeremy Wong smokes an e-cigarette in 2018 in California. On Friday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill that included a tax on electronic smoking products that contain nicotine. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum age...
Sisolak, Lee warn Nevada not isolated from assaults on abortion rights

The panel Thursday warned a national ban would trump state laws. “This would ultimately overturn the will of the people of Nevada,” Lee said. (Getty Images). In post-Roe v. Wade America, states and the federal government are left to navigate the legal ramifications of the Supreme Court overturning a 50-year legal precedent. As reproductive health centers, medical professionals, and legislatures that support abortion rights cope with the uncertainty, Republicans and motivated anti-abortion rights activists are pushing for a national ban.
Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?

A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”. The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
Jensen says he can’t take away abortion rights in Minnesota — he’s wrong

GOP gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen and running mate Matt Birk hold a press conference at the Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Photo by Michelle Griffith/ Minnesota Reformer. During his campaign to win the Republican nomination for governor, Scott Jensen clearly and unambiguously supported banning abortion. For instance, in...
DPHHS adopts rule change on amending gender markers on birth certificates

A large group gathers at the Montana Capitol on March 15, 2021 during a LGBTQ rally (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The state health department has adopted a proposed rule change that bars transgender Montanans from being able to update the gender marker on their birth certificate.
Colorado prosecutors boost transparency with data dashboards in national first

8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin talks about new prosecutorial data dashboards publicly available in Colorado, during a press conference at History Colorado on Sept. 8, 2022. (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline) A bipartisan team of Colorado district attorneys and researchers launched a set of public statewide prosecutorial data dashboards Thursday, making...
Finance committee adds police to $31M opiate settlement spending plan

A three-week squabble over how the state should spend its first $31 million payment from litigation against the opiate industry ended Thursday as the Legislature’s budget committee approved a revised plan for using the money to combat the state’s opioid addiction crisis. Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee...
Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes

Edward Montoya and Serena Smith walk through Houston Community College’s Central Campus on April 26. (Justin Rex for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A commission charged by the Legislature to suggest...
TribCast: The enduring mental health toll of Texas natural disasters

Dana Jones, who has been a victim of many floods, looks out from her porch in Houston on Aug. 1. (Kylie Cooper/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode of TribCast,...
Merit pay questions continue to bedevil commission examining new teacher pay and licensure proposal

Questions about whether a controversial licensure and pay proposal for North Carolina’s teachers constitutes merit pay continue to bedevil state education leaders. Members of the Professional Education Preparation and Standards Commission (PEPSC) discussed the topic Thursday after it met to begin fine-tuning a draft of the new licensure and pay plan to send to the State Board of Education (SBE) for its approval.
First shipment of new COVID-19 booster signals shift in fight against disease

A sign directs visitors on Sept. 9 to a site for COVID-19 testing at the Alaska Native Health Campus. The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium has already closed its walk-up test site, and the drive-through site is scheduled to be closed on Sept. 29. Demand for such testing has dropped, in part because of the availability of in-home tests. More than two years after the pandemic arrived in Alaska, the state Department of Health, ANTHC and other health organizations are gearing up for distribution of new vaccine boosters. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
