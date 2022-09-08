Read full article on original website
2nd Annual ‘Never Forgotten’ tribute held at the Cris Kyle Memorial
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 2nd annual “Never Forgotten’ tribute for the 21st anniversary of 9/11 was held in Odessa on Saturday morning. All local law enforcement and first responders turned on their sirens and drove in a caravan from the Ector County Coliseum to the Chris Kyle Memorial.
Odessa and Midland set to host pet adoption events
MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa Animal Shelter and Midland Animal Services will both be hosting adoption events on Saturday morning, and there is no shortage of animals in need. The Odessa Animal Shelter currently has over 50 animals in its possession. At Midland Animal Services, they are full, with 190 dogs and 66 cats.
What Are The 10 Best Places to Get the Best French Fries in Midland/Odessa?
Love those fries? Well here are the 10 best places to get the best fries in Midland and Odessa. You just can't go wrong with crinkle fries and Bob's Better Burger located at 3417 Thomason Dr. in Midland has the best. Permian Basin Burger Company in Odessa. Love those fresh-cut...
New Business In Odessa Celebrates Their Revitalizing Grand Opening This Weekend
We are always excited to share about new businesses opening in our area and we love to support local businesses, especially if they are in the business of making us feel better. Revitalize Health and Wellness will be hosting its grand opening at its location in Odessa tomorrow. Revitalize Health...
Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa
If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Bronchos vs. Keller Indians
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Keller Indians faced the Odessa Bronchos in a Thursday night football game. The bronchos fell short Thursday night losing to the Indians 56-21. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
Residents in Green Tree North opposed to residential plat in neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas — Green Tree residents Kelvi and Tim Cleverdon has been living here in their home since 1999. However, the couple recently received notice in the mail explaining the sign that's been put up across the street from their home regarding a plat. "We got a letter about...
8th grader arrested after fighting teacher in viral video at Texas middle school
A video is going viral on Odessa Facebook groups out of Bowie Middle School. It shows a student attacking a teacher over what appears to be a cell phone dispute.
Midland man accused of cashing fraudulent checks
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after being locked inside a convenience store by employees who accused him of cashing fraudulent checks. Daniel Cortez, 33, has been charged with forgery of a financial instrument. According to court documents, on September 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian edges Tascosa to stay undefeated
AMARILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers hold off the Tascosa Rebels (2-1) by a point 13-12 to stay undefeated at 3-0. Watch the video above for highlights.
MPD searching for missing man
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: MPD said Collins has been found. The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing man.45-year-old Allan Chad Collins, of Midland, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on September 4 at the Summerhill Apartments at 3001 Midland Drive. MPD said Collins does not have a […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans vs. Big Spring
The Greenwood Rangers faced the Andrews Mustangs with Andrews taking the win 26-10. The Odessa Compass Cougars defeated the Iraan Braves 14-13 on Friday at Ratliff Stadium. CBS7 Play of The Week: Garden City’s Owen Seidenberger. Updated: 5 hours ago. Garden City lineman Owen Seidenberger caught a pass, juked...
Mendoza to headline boxing event in Midland
Body Fort Stockton born boxer Abel Mendoza is a young star on the rise in the sport and could soon be in the big leagues of the boxing world. Local fans will get the rare and potentially one of the last opportunities to see the undefeated lightweight (34-0) on the regional scene later this month.
ECISD responds to viral video of student attacking teacher
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A video has gone viral that shows an 8th grader at Bowie Middle School in Odessa attacking his teacher following a disagreement that appears to be over a cellphone. The ECISD says the student has been arrested but the district isn’t treating this as an isolated incident. The district says student […]
2 arrested in connection with dollar store robbery
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance and found two wanted suspects at the scene. Adrian Sotelo, 37, and Bianca Rodriguez, 26, have both been charged with assault and robbery. According to an affidavit, on September 6, officers with the Odessa […]
Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa
New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
OPD investigating supermarket theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below is accused of stealing more than $1000 worth of meat from the HEB on the west side of town. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked […]
Did You Know There Is Haunted House As You Drive Into Lubbock From Midland? Here’s The Story Behind Woodrow Manor!
Have you ever noticed what used to be the nice house off to the right, just as you are about to be in Lubbock? It's at the exit you would take if you were going to go to Lubbock Cooper, the Woodrow Road exit. For many years the Woodrow Manor looked as if it were kept up with. When you look at it today it just looks like an overgrown abandoned house.
Driver walks away from big rig crash in Coahoma
COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Tuesday, September 6th, an out of control big rig busted through the railing on I-20 and headed straight towards the Station Barber Company in Coahoma. “I heard two loud thumps, and then the building shake a little bit, and from my perspective, I thought the lord was coming,” said master […]
Midland man charged with domestic violence following ‘little scuffle’
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted his partner. Ervin Kasper Young, 57, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, on September 2, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on E New York to investigate a disturbance after […]
