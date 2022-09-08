ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

Odessa and Midland set to host pet adoption events

MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa Animal Shelter and Midland Animal Services will both be hosting adoption events on Saturday morning, and there is no shortage of animals in need. The Odessa Animal Shelter currently has over 50 animals in its possession. At Midland Animal Services, they are full, with 190 dogs and 66 cats.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Marfa, TX
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
City
Midland, TX
City
Pecos, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa

If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Bronchos vs. Keller Indians

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Keller Indians faced the Odessa Bronchos in a Thursday night football game. The bronchos fell short Thursday night losing to the Indians 56-21. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Cook
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man accused of cashing fraudulent checks

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after being locked inside a convenience store by employees who accused him of cashing fraudulent checks. Daniel Cortez, 33, has been charged with forgery of a financial instrument.  According to court documents, on September 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for missing man

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: MPD said Collins has been found. The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing man.45-year-old Allan Chad Collins, of Midland, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on September 4 at the Summerhill Apartments at 3001 Midland Drive. MPD said Collins does not have a […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans vs. Big Spring

The Greenwood Rangers faced the Andrews Mustangs with Andrews taking the win 26-10. The Odessa Compass Cougars defeated the Iraan Braves 14-13 on Friday at Ratliff Stadium. CBS7 Play of The Week: Garden City’s Owen Seidenberger. Updated: 5 hours ago. Garden City lineman Owen Seidenberger caught a pass, juked...
MONAHANS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy#Documentary#Robert E Lee#Marfa Public Radio#Hispanic
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Mendoza to headline boxing event in Midland

Body Fort Stockton born boxer Abel Mendoza is a young star on the rise in the sport and could soon be in the big leagues of the boxing world. Local fans will get the rare and potentially one of the last opportunities to see the undefeated lightweight (34-0) on the regional scene later this month.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD responds to viral video of student attacking teacher

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A video has gone viral that shows an 8th grader at Bowie Middle School in Odessa attacking his teacher following a disagreement that appears to be over a cellphone. The ECISD says the student has been arrested but the district isn’t treating this as an isolated incident. The district says student […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested in connection with dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance and found two wanted suspects at the scene. Adrian Sotelo, 37, and Bianca Rodriguez, 26, have both been charged with assault and robbery. According to an affidavit, on September 6, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa

New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating supermarket theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below is accused of stealing more than $1000 worth of meat from the HEB on the west side of town.  Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Did You Know There Is Haunted House As You Drive Into Lubbock From Midland? Here’s The Story Behind Woodrow Manor!

Have you ever noticed what used to be the nice house off to the right, just as you are about to be in Lubbock? It's at the exit you would take if you were going to go to Lubbock Cooper, the Woodrow Road exit. For many years the Woodrow Manor looked as if it were kept up with. When you look at it today it just looks like an overgrown abandoned house.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver walks away from big rig crash in Coahoma

COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Tuesday, September 6th, an out of control big rig busted through the railing on I-20 and headed straight towards the Station Barber Company in Coahoma. “I heard two loud thumps, and then the building shake a little bit, and from my perspective, I thought the lord was coming,” said master […]
COAHOMA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy