Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Austin-based electric car company Tesla wants to leverage an expiring state tax incentive program to build what could be the nation’s first plant that produces battery-grade lithium hydroxide, which electric cars require for energy storage purposes. Tesla applied for a tax break under a state program that would enable the company to potentially avoid millions in property taxes to build the projected $375 million plant in Nueces County.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO