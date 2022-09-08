Read full article on original website
Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes
Edward Montoya and Serena Smith walk through Houston Community College’s Central Campus on April 26. (Justin Rex for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A commission charged by the Legislature to suggest...
Tesla among surge of companies rushing to take advantage of Texas’ expiring tax incentive program
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Austin-based electric car company Tesla wants to leverage an expiring state tax incentive program to build what could be the nation’s first plant that produces battery-grade lithium hydroxide, which electric cars require for energy storage purposes. Tesla applied for a tax break under a state program that would enable the company to potentially avoid millions in property taxes to build the projected $375 million plant in Nueces County.
Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details
Former Gov. Eric Greitens, second from right, leaves the Boone County Courthouse in July with his attorney, Gary Stamper, masked, after a 7 1/2-hour deposition hearing in the child custody case stemming from his 2020 divorce (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). For almost two weeks, the only thing known about the ruling...
Mysterious group targeting Gov. Greg Abbott reserves $6 million in TV ads ahead of November election
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A shadowy new group has purchased at least $6 million in TV advertisements ahead of the November election and is airing an ad that targets Gov. Greg Abbott as he runs for reelection.
DPS Director Steve McCraw tells CNN he’ll resign if troopers had “any culpability” in delayed Uvalde shooting response
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said he would resign if his troopers had “any culpability” in the flawed police response to the Uvalde school shooting in May.
Kansas gets ‘once in a lifetime’ funds to plug thousands of abandoned gas wells
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A “once in a lifetime” federal investment will clean up more than 2,300 abandoned gas wells — some of which may be leaking super-polluting methane — in Kansas. But that’s only a fraction of the state’s approximately 11,000 abandoned wells. And...
Watch: North Texas synagogues continue to fortify after Colleyville hostage incident in January
See how North Texas synagogues have adapted their security measures after a record-breaking year of recorded antisemitic acts nationwide in 2021 and an incident close to home early this year. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
The fight against women’s erasure continues after Aug. 2 abortion vote
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, right, embraces Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes at an Aug. 2, 2022, election night watch party in Overland Park. (Lily O'Shea Becker) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission.
Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky,...
Montana part of coalition to receive $45M in Indigenous economic development grants
A coalition dedicated to improving economic development opportunities among Native Americans in Montana and the region received $45 million in grants — the largest donation in the history of the coalition — to grow the Indigenous finance sector. Mountain | Plains Regional Native CDFI Coalition was one of...
Speakers react to Memphis murders with prison panel
The Memphis Police Department is changing strategies in an attempt to hire 300 more officers. ( Photo by Karen Pulfer Focht ) Responding to five killings in Memphis this week, Tennessee’s House and Senate speakers appointed a legislative panel to study the release of prison inmates, work that could lead to construction of more prison space.
Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?
A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”. The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
Sisolak, Lee warn Nevada not isolated from assaults on abortion rights
The panel Thursday warned a national ban would trump state laws. “This would ultimately overturn the will of the people of Nevada,” Lee said. (Getty Images). In post-Roe v. Wade America, states and the federal government are left to navigate the legal ramifications of the Supreme Court overturning a 50-year legal precedent. As reproductive health centers, medical professionals, and legislatures that support abortion rights cope with the uncertainty, Republicans and motivated anti-abortion rights activists are pushing for a national ban.
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs
Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
Lone Nebraska official on Oath Keepers’ membership list ‘very surprised’
LINCOLN — The lone Nebraska official named as part of a deep dive into the leaked membership lists of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group said Friday he was “very surprised” to be the only person named from the state. Larry Langer, who is a member of...
Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates
HUTCHINSON — Dennis Pyle took a front row seat to the Kansas State Fair debate between gubernatorial candidates — over objections from supporters of Republican nominee Derek Schmidt. Pyle, who is running for governor as an independent, wasn’t allowed to participate in the debate, even though his name...
Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits
From left, First Lady Marty Kemp, Gov. Brian Kemp, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley make their order at Atlanta's Varsity during a campaign stop. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. Former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP...
New Jersey expands eligibility for free school breakfast and lunch
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin speaking in South Amboy on Sept. 9, 2022, before Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill increasing access to free school breakfast and lunch. (Courtesy of New Jersey Governor's Office) Another 26,000 New Jersey students will be eligible to receive free school breakfast and lunch starting next...
Teacher-student diversity gap widens in New Jersey
Second grade teacher Laura Foster high-fives one of her students on the first day of school at Watsessing Elementary School in Bloomfield. (Danielle P. Richards for New Jersey Monitor) From a young age, bullies attacked Christina Huang about her Chinese culture, questioned her food, and mocked her parents’ accents. At...
Alaska governor vetoes bill to tax e-cigs and raise minimum age for tobacco
Jeremy Wong smokes an e-cigarette in 2018 in California. On Friday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill that included a tax on electronic smoking products that contain nicotine. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum age...
