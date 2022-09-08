ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

newsfromthestates.com

Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes

Edward Montoya and Serena Smith walk through Houston Community College’s Central Campus on April 26. (Justin Rex for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A commission charged by the Legislature to suggest...
Tesla among surge of companies rushing to take advantage of Texas’ expiring tax incentive program

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Austin-based electric car company Tesla wants to leverage an expiring state tax incentive program to build what could be the nation’s first plant that produces battery-grade lithium hydroxide, which electric cars require for energy storage purposes. Tesla applied for a tax break under a state program that would enable the company to potentially avoid millions in property taxes to build the projected $375 million plant in Nueces County.
Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details

Former Gov. Eric Greitens, second from right, leaves the Boone County Courthouse in July with his attorney, Gary Stamper, masked, after a 7 1/2-hour deposition hearing in the child custody case stemming from his 2020 divorce (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). For almost two weeks, the only thing known about the ruling...
The fight against women’s erasure continues after Aug. 2 abortion vote

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, right, embraces Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes at an Aug. 2, 2022, election night watch party in Overland Park. (Lily O'Shea Becker) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission.
Speakers react to Memphis murders with prison panel

The Memphis Police Department is changing strategies in an attempt to hire 300 more officers. ( Photo by Karen Pulfer Focht ) Responding to five killings in Memphis this week, Tennessee’s House and Senate speakers appointed a legislative panel to study the release of prison inmates, work that could lead to construction of more prison space.
Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?

A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”. The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
Sisolak, Lee warn Nevada not isolated from assaults on abortion rights

The panel Thursday warned a national ban would trump state laws. “This would ultimately overturn the will of the people of Nevada,” Lee said. (Getty Images). In post-Roe v. Wade America, states and the federal government are left to navigate the legal ramifications of the Supreme Court overturning a 50-year legal precedent. As reproductive health centers, medical professionals, and legislatures that support abortion rights cope with the uncertainty, Republicans and motivated anti-abortion rights activists are pushing for a national ban.
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs

Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits

From left, First Lady Marty Kemp, Gov. Brian Kemp, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley make their order at Atlanta's Varsity during a campaign stop. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. Former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP...
New Jersey expands eligibility for free school breakfast and lunch

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin speaking in South Amboy on Sept. 9, 2022, before Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill increasing access to free school breakfast and lunch. (Courtesy of New Jersey Governor's Office) Another 26,000 New Jersey students will be eligible to receive free school breakfast and lunch starting next...
Teacher-student diversity gap widens in New Jersey

Second grade teacher Laura Foster high-fives one of her students on the first day of school at Watsessing Elementary School in Bloomfield. (Danielle P. Richards for New Jersey Monitor) From a young age, bullies attacked Christina Huang about her Chinese culture, questioned her food, and mocked her parents’ accents. At...
Alaska governor vetoes bill to tax e-cigs and raise minimum age for tobacco

Jeremy Wong smokes an e-cigarette in 2018 in California. On Friday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill that included a tax on electronic smoking products that contain nicotine. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum age...
