The fight against women’s erasure continues after Aug. 2 abortion vote
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, right, embraces Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes at an Aug. 2, 2022, election night watch party in Overland Park. (Lily O'Shea Becker) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission.
Lone Nebraska official on Oath Keepers’ membership list ‘very surprised’
LINCOLN — The lone Nebraska official named as part of a deep dive into the leaked membership lists of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group said Friday he was “very surprised” to be the only person named from the state. Larry Langer, who is a member of...
Colorado prosecutors boost transparency with data dashboards in national first
8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin talks about new prosecutorial data dashboards publicly available in Colorado, during a press conference at History Colorado on Sept. 8, 2022. (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline) A bipartisan team of Colorado district attorneys and researchers launched a set of public statewide prosecutorial data dashboards Thursday, making...
Teacher-student diversity gap widens in New Jersey
Second grade teacher Laura Foster high-fives one of her students on the first day of school at Watsessing Elementary School in Bloomfield. (Danielle P. Richards for New Jersey Monitor) From a young age, bullies attacked Christina Huang about her Chinese culture, questioned her food, and mocked her parents’ accents. At...
Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?
A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”. The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
Dixon appears to make the case that voters can support her and abortion rights ballot measure in Nov.
Republican nominee for Michigan governor Tudor Dixon campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. | Allison R. Donahue. In a Thursday night tweet following the Michigan Supreme Court ruling that voters will be able to decide a measure guaranteeing abortion rights, GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared to encourage Michiganders to vote for both Proposal 3 and her in November — even though Dixon strongly opposes abortion.
Sisolak, Lee warn Nevada not isolated from assaults on abortion rights
The panel Thursday warned a national ban would trump state laws. “This would ultimately overturn the will of the people of Nevada,” Lee said. (Getty Images). In post-Roe v. Wade America, states and the federal government are left to navigate the legal ramifications of the Supreme Court overturning a 50-year legal precedent. As reproductive health centers, medical professionals, and legislatures that support abortion rights cope with the uncertainty, Republicans and motivated anti-abortion rights activists are pushing for a national ban.
Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits
From left, First Lady Marty Kemp, Gov. Brian Kemp, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley make their order at Atlanta's Varsity during a campaign stop. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. Former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP...
Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky,...
TribCast: The enduring mental health toll of Texas natural disasters
Dana Jones, who has been a victim of many floods, looks out from her porch in Houston on Aug. 1. (Kylie Cooper/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode of TribCast,...
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs
Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t?
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore speaks at a party unity rally in Silver Spring in August. Photo by Bruce DePuyt. Wes Moore is a very popular guy these days. As the favorite to replace term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan (R), the Democratic nominee for governor is the object of fascination for an array of corporate, civic, philanthropic and political leaders – in Maryland, in the region, and across the country – and they are eager to get to know and curry favor with him. One way to accomplish this goal is to throw a fundraiser for Moore and his running mate, former state Del. Aruna Miller (D-Montgomery).
First shipment of new COVID-19 booster signals shift in fight against disease
A sign directs visitors on Sept. 9 to a site for COVID-19 testing at the Alaska Native Health Campus. The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium has already closed its walk-up test site, and the drive-through site is scheduled to be closed on Sept. 29. Demand for such testing has dropped, in part because of the availability of in-home tests. More than two years after the pandemic arrived in Alaska, the state Department of Health, ANTHC and other health organizations are gearing up for distribution of new vaccine boosters. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
How the LEGO deal was made and more Va. headlines
• “Over a half-century, Queen Elizabeth II made three visits to Virginia, where her appearances marked pivotal points — some of them wrenching — for the British colony-turned-American state”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Chesterfield County NAACP branch called for the firing of a local sheriff’s deputy...
Tesla among surge of companies rushing to take advantage of Texas’ expiring tax incentive program
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Austin-based electric car company Tesla wants to leverage an expiring state tax incentive program to build what could be the nation’s first plant that produces battery-grade lithium hydroxide, which electric cars require for energy storage purposes. Tesla applied for a tax break under a state program that would enable the company to potentially avoid millions in property taxes to build the projected $375 million plant in Nueces County.
At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities
In a 90-minute debate, Laura Kelly and Derek Schmidt weren't just in different worlds. They were in different universes. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and her challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, showed up for two different debates Saturday morning at the Kansas State Fair. The 90-minute exchange was an opportunity for...
Use of new 988 suicide and crisis hotline shows Alaskans are willing to seek help, officials say
The rising sun lights the sky over frozen Norton Sound in Nome on the morning of the 2018 winter solistice. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Alaska in July switched its suicide hotline system to an easy-to-dial 988 hotline, calls have increased by 22% – an indication that more people in crisis are reaching out for help and now know how to do so, state health officials and suicide prevention experts said on Thursday.
New government tool shows Oregon and other states’ climate-related risks, projections
The White House has unveiled a new web-based tool showing information about wildfire risks across the country. (Oregon Department of Forestry) The White House has unveiled a new website intended to provide local and state governments and businesses with information about climate-driven events and data, including real-time information about droughts, floods, wildfires and extreme heat.
Alaska governor vetoes bill to tax e-cigs and raise minimum age for tobacco
Jeremy Wong smokes an e-cigarette in 2018 in California. On Friday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill that included a tax on electronic smoking products that contain nicotine. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum age...
Watch: North Texas synagogues continue to fortify after Colleyville hostage incident in January
See how North Texas synagogues have adapted their security measures after a record-breaking year of recorded antisemitic acts nationwide in 2021 and an incident close to home early this year. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
