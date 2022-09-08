Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore speaks at a party unity rally in Silver Spring in August. Photo by Bruce DePuyt. Wes Moore is a very popular guy these days. As the favorite to replace term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan (R), the Democratic nominee for governor is the object of fascination for an array of corporate, civic, philanthropic and political leaders – in Maryland, in the region, and across the country – and they are eager to get to know and curry favor with him. One way to accomplish this goal is to throw a fundraiser for Moore and his running mate, former state Del. Aruna Miller (D-Montgomery).

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO