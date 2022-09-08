Read full article on original website
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenBoston, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration EventDianna CarneyBoston, MA
One Day Only: 75+ Local Vendors at Boston Food FestivalDianna CarneyBoston, MA
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
cohaitungchi.com
20 Fun Things to do in Boston at Night: Activities, Tours + Food
You are reading: Things to do in boston night | 20 Fun Things to do in Boston at Night: Activities, Tours + Food. Whether you love shopping, dining, drinking, partying, or painting the town red, there are always plenty of things to do in Boston at night throughout the year!
cambridgeday.com
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from Cambridge Carnival to Dance Happens Here
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from Cambridge Carnival to Dance Happens Here. Annual Italian Feast of Saints Cosmas and Damian (continued) from 1:30 to 10 p.m. at Warren and Cambridge streets, in the Wellington-Harrington neighborhood. Free. Information is here. Screens for Teens: “Clueless” from 2 to 5...
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
NECN
Tasty Burger in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Moving to a New Location
The original location of a local group of burger spots is moving, but it won't be moving very far. According to a message sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Tasty Burger in the Fenway section of Boston is planning to move, with a Boston Business Journal article saying that the dining spot will leave its space at 1301 Boylston Street before the end of the year and immediately reopen around the corner at 86 Van Ness Street in the mixed-use development that is home to Eventide and Blackbird Doughnuts. The original Tasty Burger first opened in a former gas station space back in 2010 and now has locations in Downtown Crossing, the Back Bay, the North Station area, and Cambridge's Harvard Square, and an outlet in the Central Square section of Cambridge could be coming as well.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: September edition
Where can renters get the best deals? Plus, a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was 19% higher in August than it was in August 2021, according to a recent report from ApartmentAdvisor.com. ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate listing site, analyzes properties on...
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration Event
(Johnny Cupcakes/Speaker Exchange Agency) (BOSTON, MA) Johnny Cupcakes, a creative clothing brand founded on the South Shore in 2001, has announced the grand reopening of their Newbury Street location in Boston- and you're invited!
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Sept. 5 – Sept. 9, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/8/2022Carlson, BrianAlbright E J9 Addison St$929,000. Georgetown property sales. 9/9/20225 Juniper Lane Georgetown Realty TrustGrinblatas S5 Juniper Ln Lot 6$670,000. Gloucester property sales. 9/6/2022Gx-Ph4 LlcYou Men Chr Ass Of...
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
homenewshere.com
Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival
As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
universalhub.com
5-story MFA neighbor would become 19-story MFA neighbor under developer's plans
A f5-story apartment building that dates to 1910 at 409 Huntington Ave. in the Fenway will get 14 new floors under plans submitted to the BPDA last week. In its filing, the Slater Family's Tremont Asset Management says the way it will add 100 new apartments to what is now a 57-unit building across from the MFA "will preserve the original and historical character of the site."
Boston Magazine
Where to Find the Best Soft-Serve Ice Cream in Greater Boston
It was hard to narrow 'em down, but these scoop shops and restaurants have the sweetest, creamiest cones. If you’re generally looking for the best ice cream in Boston, we’ve got you covered here. Sometimes, though, it’s specifically soft-serve that you’re craving—the lightest, smoothest stuff you can lap off a cone or scoop out of a cup. When those hankerings hit, please turn your attention to the handful of top spots below. It was hard to narrow ’em down, but they’ve got the best soft-serve in town.
Here's the beef: Developer plans 9-story building at old Fairway site on Grafton Street
WORCESTER — A Boston developer is looking to convert the site of a once-iconic Grafton Street business into a nine-story housing and commercial building. Plans to demolish the former Fairway Beef building at 44 Grafton St., presented by AKROS Development, are scheduled to go before the city Zoning Board of Appeals Monday. Fairway Beef, a supplier to families...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
whdh.com
Police investigating pedestrian accident on Mass Ave.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a pedestrian accident in Boston. Officials reported that they were called to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Proctor Street at 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a pedestrian accident. According to Boston Police, both a cyclist and scooter rider were involved in...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things you can only do in Boston
For baseball fans, history buffs, and art lovers alike. The history, the food, the sports, the accents—Boston is one of the oldest, most distinctive, and most dynamic cities in the U.S. There's countless activities to do, so to help you narrow down your itinerary, we've found 15 incredible options for your next trip to Beantown.
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts
WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
