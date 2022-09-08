ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randallstown, MD

Randallstown High School student dies after medical emergency at football practice, Baltimore Banner reports

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KppXh_0hnCikMz00

Randallstown High School student dies after medical emergency at football practice, Baltimore Banner 00:25

BALTIMORE -- A Randallstown High School student died after suffering a medical emergency Tuesday at football practice, WJZ media partner the Baltimore Banner reports .

Principal Michael Jones said in a letter to parents the student was transported to a hospital, where he died.

"We are absolutely devastated by this news," Jones said.

The student is unidentified, but the principal said more information would be shared as it becomes available, with the family's permission.

The Baltimore County Public Schools Traumatic Loss Team will be at the school to provide counseling and support to those in need.

"For those of you who did not know the student we ask that you understand our sadness and join us in keeping the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," the letter said. "Our school community extends our deepest sympathies to the family."

The Maryland Office of the Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy, the Banner reported.

Editor's note: This article has been corrected to reflect that the student's death happened Tuesday, not Wednesday.

Comments / 3

KIM WINDER
3d ago

OMG. This Is 💔..I AM So Sorry to hear this. this Breaks my heart. Sending Prayers, Sympathies and My Deepest Condolences to The Family, Friends and Randallstown High School Community. Jesus Christ, Keep All Comforted..🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😢🙏🏽

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
City
Randallstown, MD
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Baltimore County, MD
Sports
Baltimore, MD
Football
County
Baltimore County, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Wbaltv.com

Parent of student with autism sues school board, former teacher over alleged abuse

A parent of a 9-year-old student with autism is suing the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners and a former special education teacher. According to the lawsuit, school surveillance video shows then-special education teacher Sara Dixon grabbing the boy by his shirt collar and pulling him through a school door. The lawsuit claims the incident occurred in July 2019 at a summer school program offered at Pimlico Elementary/Middle School.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Witness to Baltimore County police shooting said suspect drove "like a bat out of hell" after being shot

BALTIMORE -- A violent encounter unfolded in Baltimore County Saturday night where police say a woman stuck and dragged an off-duty police officer who was in uniform working a secondary job near the White Marsh Mall. After fleeing, police said the suspect rammed into cars, including a police cruiser, near Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road in Rosedale as police were attempting to make an arrest. That is when police said "at least one officer" opened fire and struck the woman. An eyewitness to the portion of the incident that unfolded in Rosedale spoke to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren and asked him not...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jones
CBS Baltimore

Officer shoots, injures person in Baltimore County Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating the course of events leading up to when an officer shot someone in Rosedale on Saturday night, according to authorities.The gunshot victim is expected to survive their injuries, police said.Investigators have shut down the area surrounding Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road as they collect evidence of the shooting.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officials name 2 parents, 3 children who died in shooting

ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Two parents and their three children were found fatally shot at a Maryland home, authorities said Saturday.Autopsies confirmed that all five family members died from gunshot wounds, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. An unnamed man had called 911 on Friday morning from the Elk Mills home to report that a woman and three children had been shot and were dead, the sheriff's office said.The parents were identified as Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, and Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37. Their two daughters and son were identified as Teresa Milligan, 14; Nora...
ELK MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Randallstown High School#Medical Emergency#American Football#Highschoolsports#Baltimore Banner#Wjz
fox5dc.com

Fight stops high school football game in Frederick

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Frederick High School evacuated its stadium Friday night during a football game because of a report of a large fight. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, fights broke out in the stands during the Frederick vs Middletown varsity football game at Frederick High School. The...
MIDDLETOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

21-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman after she stepped out onto a roadway in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, according to authorities.State troopers found Marian Narian of Gambrills suffering from fatal injuries near the intersection of Route 295 and Nursery Road around 6 a.m., Maryland State Police said.When they arrived at the crash site, they found her lying in the road, police said.Troopers noticed the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan off of the roadway about 10 to 15 feet over the guardrail, according to authorities.They later learned that Narian had been driving the SUV prior to veering off the road for unknown reasons, police said.Investigators believe Narian exited the SUV and stepped out onto the roadway, which is when another vehicle struck her.Anyone with information about the events leading up to the crash that killed Narian should contact police at 410-761-5130, police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gun recovered at ConneXions community school in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A gun was recovered Thursday at ConneXions, a community arts school located in West Baltimore, the head of the school police union said.Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of Baltimore School Police Union, noted this comes after a student was fatally shot days after a student was fatally shot outside Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early on in the new school year."Accountability is needed in our city," he tweeted. "Hugs are proving to not be enough!"Another gun was apprehended at ConneXions in March.According to a letter that was sent home to families and signed by the school's principal, the student was arrested after posts were found on social media. The letter also said other students reported information about the handgun and that prompted an administrative search of the student. Officials say during the search, the weapon along with drugs were found.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Voice

Four Students Charged in Connection with Altercations at High School Football Game

Several teens are facing charges in Charles County after multiple fights broke out at a high school football game, the sheriff's office announced. It took officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office pepper spray to disperse a crowd at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, when multiple fights were started at a North Point High School football game in Waldorf.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
69K+
Followers
28K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy