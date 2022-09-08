Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa Bay News Wire
Art Center Sarasota Announces 2022-2023 Exhibition Season
These diverse offerings include both one-person exhibits devoted to the deeply personal expressions of individual artists and group shows curated by jurors of stature in the regional art landscape. (September 10, 2022) Art Center Sarasota’s 2022-23 exhibition season considers the big picture and the small picture as well. Some of...
floridaweekly.com
Comedy and controversy: Charlotte Players, Venice Theatre open new shows
“Playgoers, I bid you welcome. The theater is a temple, and we are here to worship the gods of comedy and tragedy,” opens one Broadway musical. Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Charlotte Players and Venice Theatre will be appeasing both gods by offering one each. Charlotte Players kicks off a...
srqmagazine.com
Foxy Lady Turns Fifty!
Lorry Eible and her two sons, Edward and Bryan, moved to Sarasota in 1972 where she raised her boys and decided to open a boutique with unique and unusual items...and it worked! It all started on Siesta Key in a small, white cottage near the beach, which later grew into the boutique’s current location on Siesta Key. Ten years later, with the love and support of Lorry’s husband John Walter, who had built the first Foxy Lady store that had been in business over the years, they built the St. Armands store—a.k.a Foxy Lady West—and it all fell into place. Fifty years later, with the training and devotion of loyal staff, they are all still excited to be lucky enough to do something that they love and are fortunate enough to have so many loyal clients that love their boutiques. And they love them!
sarasotamagazine.com
Pacific Counter Is Coming to The Landings
St. Petersburg-based poke bowl and sushi burrito restaurant Pacific Counter will soon be making a home at The Landings in Sarasota. Co-owners Tanner Loebel, Eric Bialik and Chitthasack Noythanongsay (a.k.a. Chef Tock) noticed that many patrons were making the drive from as far south as Venice to enjoy the restaurant's fresh fare at its Lakewood Ranch location, so they set out to find their next great spot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thatssotampa.com
This Florida Chalk Festival features the most 3D pavement paintings in one location
The wild International Chalk Festival, ‘A Spirited Museum in Motion’ at the Venice Airport, Venice, Florida is the largest festival of its kind in the country, and absolutely worth the quick drive from Tampa. This year’s event is set to take place October 28-31. Yes, beautiful live art will be entwined with full spooky season sensations.
srqmagazine.com
Clive Daniel Home Opens Sarasota Showroom
Clive Daniel Home has opened the doors of its new Sarasota showroom. Located at 3055 Fruitville Commons Blvd. within Sarasota’s Fruitville Commons development, the 70,000 square-foot store offers a mix of contemporary, traditional, and casual designs, as well as Clive Daniel Home’s award-winning interior design services. The public is invited to tour the showroom, peruse the offerings, and meet the team of interior designers. The new showroom marks Clive Daniel Home’s third location. Its first showroom opened in Naples in 2011, and its second opened in Boca Raton in 2016. Like these existing stores, the Sarasota location will offer an exclusive selection of furniture, lighting, rugs, window treatments, and more—all within an inspiring and one-of-a-kind environment. The showroom’s leadership team includes Rick Clary, who was the general manager of Robb & Stucky Interiors for more than 30 years, as general manager, as well as Shannon Moulton-Gower as sales manager, Timothy Schwering as director of design and construction, Rael Lubner as operations manager, and Rhonda Lamb as director of business development. The team also includes more than 15 professional interior designers and its own hospitality division. For more information, visit the Clive Daniel Home website at www.clivedaniel.com.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Tree Care Course Offers Knowledge Needed to Develop a Green Thumb
(Bradenton, Fla., September 8, 2022) — Learn to plant, care for, and maintain trees and shrubs in Tree Care Basics, an arboriculture course offered at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) Lakewood Ranch, 7131 Professional Parkway, Sarasota. The course is divided into six sessions held each Thursday, Sept. 15 through Oct. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Registration is $80 and available online at SCF.edu/Training by searching for course 14662.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Krewe of Europa at Krewe Rush event
The Krewe of Europa®, a Tampa based parade krewe with global members brings the world’s cultures to the public locally, nationally and worldwide will be participating in the 7th annual Krewe Rush. Those interested in learning more about the Krewe of Europa or many other great Tampa based krewes. This event is an excellent opportunity to talk to leadership to learn what being in a krewe is about and what is required.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mysuncoast.com
Food truck rally for the Mendoza Family
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Food trucks from around the Suncoast joined together on September 10 to help one family. Uncle Franks Hot Dogs hosted the third rally to help support the Mendoza family after they lost their parents in a food truck crash. The community gathered in North Port off Tamiami Trail to collect donations including cash, clothes, and food for the family.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County first responders remember 9/11 attacks
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Inside Sarasota County Fire Station #9, the memory of countless first responders live on. Members of the Sarasota County Fire Department, alongside other first responder organizations gathered Sunday morning to remember all the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 with a service reflecting on that day. Rich Collins, the county’s emergency services director, led the memorial.
stpetecatalyst.com
City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints
A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
stpetecatalyst.com
Building an empire: Patel family talks generational impact
One of Tampa Bay’s most influential and wealthiest leaders was honored with his family in front of hundreds Sept. 8. Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Kiran Patel spoke alongside his son and daughter – CEO and Founder of HealthAxis Shilen Patel, and COO of the Patel Family Office Sheetal Patel – during the TIE Tampa Bay TIECON event. The fireside chat, hosted by Joe Hamilton, St. Pete Catalyst publisher and Head of Network at Cityverse, celebrated Kiran’s successes and the legacy he hopes to leave for future generations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Ashes from ground zero find a final resting place in Southwest Florida
A portion of American history scooped up from ground zero 21 years ago now has a home in Southwest Florida. 21 years after the most tragic day in modern American history, Friar Robert Tabbert of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in south Fort Myers will lead his parishioners to a place of peace known as the Memorial Garden.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police Negotiations continue
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota Police Department Union continues negotiations with the City of Sarasota. This week the union released a video to push the city to agree to what they are asking for, according to Sarasota Police Department Union President Eric Urbain. The video was put together by a...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Leadership Improvement Course Available at SCF Lakewood Ranch
(Bradenton, Fla., September 8, 2022) – State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) will host Leadership Boot Camp, a popular professional development workshop, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at SCF Lakewood Ranch, 7131 Professional Parkway, Sarasota. Registration is available online at SCF.edu/Training by searching for course 14291.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Auditorium sale attracts five bidders
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Five proposals to purchase the Bradenton Auditorium building on Main Street have landed on city commissioners’ desks. All of the proposals are offering more than $10 million for the downtown property. The bids are all proposing a high-rise structure, between six and 20 stories. “We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
srqmagazine.com
A Tale of Two Blue Districts
Democrats this year hope to win a seat on the Sarasota County Commission for the first time in decades. The Manatee County Commission notably has included one Democrat on it for about as long. As it happens, the year could end with each board having one Democrat who happens to be the only Black official holding county office.
Mysuncoast.com
Residents pushing to stop major housing development in Old Miakka
OLD MIAKKA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commissioners group voted unanimously for a land use change that would allow 5000 homes on more than 4000 acres in the eastern part of Sarasota County. Residents who live in the area are strongly opposed to the change. “This is about the...
Tips sought after body found in water near Sarasota’s Bayfront Park
Authorities have recovered a body that was seen floating in the water off Sarasota's Bayfront Park Thursday evening
Mysuncoast.com
Southside Baptist Church gives thousands of free clothing items
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first months of school can be an exciting, but challenging time for families. Kids are off to class soaking in a wealth of new knowledge, but the season can be draining for families trying to afford the new clothes for the year. So, Southside Baptist...
Comments / 0