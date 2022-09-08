Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay News Wire
Art Center Sarasota Announces 2022-2023 Exhibition Season
These diverse offerings include both one-person exhibits devoted to the deeply personal expressions of individual artists and group shows curated by jurors of stature in the regional art landscape. (September 10, 2022) Art Center Sarasota’s 2022-23 exhibition season considers the big picture and the small picture as well. Some of...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County first responders remember 9/11 attacks
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Inside Sarasota County Fire Station #9, the memory of countless first responders live on. Members of the Sarasota County Fire Department, alongside other first responder organizations gathered Sunday morning to remember all the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 with a service reflecting on that day. Rich Collins, the county’s emergency services director, led the memorial.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Tree Care Course Offers Knowledge Needed to Develop a Green Thumb
(Bradenton, Fla., September 8, 2022) — Learn to plant, care for, and maintain trees and shrubs in Tree Care Basics, an arboriculture course offered at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) Lakewood Ranch, 7131 Professional Parkway, Sarasota. The course is divided into six sessions held each Thursday, Sept. 15 through Oct. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Registration is $80 and available online at SCF.edu/Training by searching for course 14662.
Tampa Bay News Wire
U.S. News & World Report Names Manatee Memorial Hospital a High Performing Hospital for Reperfusion Therapy within the Comprehensive Stroke Program
[Bradenton, Florida] – September 8, 2022 − U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital\. rankings and consumer advice, has named Manatee Memorial Hospital as a 2022-2023 High Performing. hospital for Reperfusion Therapy. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best...
Mysuncoast.com
Food truck rally for the Mendoza Family
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Food trucks from around the Suncoast joined together on September 10 to help one family. Uncle Franks Hot Dogs hosted the third rally to help support the Mendoza family after they lost their parents in a food truck crash. The community gathered in North Port off Tamiami Trail to collect donations including cash, clothes, and food for the family.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Become a Certified Personal Trainer with SCF Workforce Development and W.I.T.S.
(Bradenton, Fla., September 8, 2022) — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) is offering a hybrid personal training certification course on Saturdays from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5. Instructors from World Instructor Training Schools (W.I.T.S.) will lead the blend of in-person and online sessions. The course includes five online lectures from 9 a.m.-noon and five in-person sessions at a local fitness center from 1-4 p.m. Final exams, both written and practical, will take place Nov. 5, beginning at 9 a.m. Online registration is available at SCF.edu/Training by searching course 14620.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Melissa Raburn, Real Estate Associate with Fischbach Land Company, is Appointed by Governor Ron Desantis to the Board of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County
Melissa Raburn of Lithia was recently appointed by Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis to the Board of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County. She is a Real Estate Associate with Fischbach Land Company of Brandon. Previously an Agriculture Teacher for the School District of Hillsborough County, she currently serves...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police Negotiations continue
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota Police Department Union continues negotiations with the City of Sarasota. This week the union released a video to push the city to agree to what they are asking for, according to Sarasota Police Department Union President Eric Urbain. The video was put together by a...
stpetecatalyst.com
Building an empire: Patel family talks generational impact
One of Tampa Bay’s most influential and wealthiest leaders was honored with his family in front of hundreds Sept. 8. Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Kiran Patel spoke alongside his son and daughter – CEO and Founder of HealthAxis Shilen Patel, and COO of the Patel Family Office Sheetal Patel – during the TIE Tampa Bay TIECON event. The fireside chat, hosted by Joe Hamilton, St. Pete Catalyst publisher and Head of Network at Cityverse, celebrated Kiran’s successes and the legacy he hopes to leave for future generations.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Watson Clinic Announces August 2022 PEER Award Winner
Watson Clinic recognizes one outstanding employee every month as part of their Program for Employee Excellence and Recognition (PEER) award. The PEER Award is given to an employee who best exemplifies the patient-focused customer service standards that Watson Clinic strives to excel at every day. The following employee was recognized for this current month:
wild941.com
Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot
Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
Tampa Bay News Wire
Laurel community cleanup set for Sept. 17
SARASOTA COUNTY – It’s time to clean out the garage and gather discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree trimmings as Sarasota County hosts a free community cleanup in the Laure area from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept 17. Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at the following locations:
Tampa Bay News Wire
Krewe of Europa at Krewe Rush event
The Krewe of Europa®, a Tampa based parade krewe with global members brings the world’s cultures to the public locally, nationally and worldwide will be participating in the 7th annual Krewe Rush. Those interested in learning more about the Krewe of Europa or many other great Tampa based krewes. This event is an excellent opportunity to talk to leadership to learn what being in a krewe is about and what is required.
‘Cheating scandal’: Teachers at Florida school busted for rigging exams, pocketing cash bonuses
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced news of a "cheating scandal" Friday that had likely cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and put the success of roughly a thousand students in Pasco County in doubt.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million
A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
Mysuncoast.com
Local veterans find healing through elephant therapy in Myakka City
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - They say elephants never forget, and the same can be said for veterans who have served on the frontlines of war. Myakka Elephant Ranch is providing larger than life experiences to local groups and organizations through their community outreach programs. Operation Warrior Resolution, which provides holistic mental healthcare to veterans and their families, is one of the groups that got to take part in the conservation’s “VIP Rise and Shine” experience.
stpetecatalyst.com
City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints
A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
Heavy rain traps Pinellas County residents in homes
As the water level rises in the St. Pete Beach neighborhood, so do the residents' frustrations.
St. Pete woman accused of beating child with cord for not wanting to go to church
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Thursday who allegedly beat a child with an electrical cord, according to an arrest document.
