MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - They say elephants never forget, and the same can be said for veterans who have served on the frontlines of war. Myakka Elephant Ranch is providing larger than life experiences to local groups and organizations through their community outreach programs. Operation Warrior Resolution, which provides holistic mental healthcare to veterans and their families, is one of the groups that got to take part in the conservation’s “VIP Rise and Shine” experience.

MYAKKA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO