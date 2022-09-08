Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay News Wire
Art Center Sarasota Announces 2022-2023 Exhibition Season
These diverse offerings include both one-person exhibits devoted to the deeply personal expressions of individual artists and group shows curated by jurors of stature in the regional art landscape. (September 10, 2022) Art Center Sarasota’s 2022-23 exhibition season considers the big picture and the small picture as well. Some of...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Leadership Improvement Course Available at SCF Lakewood Ranch
(Bradenton, Fla., September 8, 2022) – State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) will host Leadership Boot Camp, a popular professional development workshop, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at SCF Lakewood Ranch, 7131 Professional Parkway, Sarasota. Registration is available online at SCF.edu/Training by searching for course 14291.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Tree Care Course Offers Knowledge Needed to Develop a Green Thumb
(Bradenton, Fla., September 8, 2022) — Learn to plant, care for, and maintain trees and shrubs in Tree Care Basics, an arboriculture course offered at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) Lakewood Ranch, 7131 Professional Parkway, Sarasota. The course is divided into six sessions held each Thursday, Sept. 15 through Oct. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Registration is $80 and available online at SCF.edu/Training by searching for course 14662.
scgov.net
The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector Grand Opening
On Friday, Sept. 9, Sarasota County celebrated the grand opening of The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector and crossed the finish line on the county’s race to completion. The ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked-off with remarks from Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler, Sarasota County Commissioner...
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million
A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
Longboat Observer
SRQ to challenge city's approval of apartments at former kennel club
For the time being, planning for a 372-unit apartment community at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will move forward. Whether or not it’s actually built may come down to how a court defines the word “must.”. At Tuesday’s Sarasota City Commission meeting, commissioners green-lit the plans from Raleigh,...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Melissa Raburn, Real Estate Associate with Fischbach Land Company, is Appointed by Governor Ron Desantis to the Board of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County
Melissa Raburn of Lithia was recently appointed by Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis to the Board of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County. She is a Real Estate Associate with Fischbach Land Company of Brandon. Previously an Agriculture Teacher for the School District of Hillsborough County, she currently serves...
sarasotamagazine.com
Pacific Counter Is Coming to The Landings
St. Petersburg-based poke bowl and sushi burrito restaurant Pacific Counter will soon be making a home at The Landings in Sarasota. Co-owners Tanner Loebel, Eric Bialik and Chitthasack Noythanongsay (a.k.a. Chef Tock) noticed that many patrons were making the drive from as far south as Venice to enjoy the restaurant's fresh fare at its Lakewood Ranch location, so they set out to find their next great spot.
Longboat Observer
Ringling Estates property sells for $4.75 million
A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kaminski Properties Florida LLC sold the home at 423 Polk Drive to Sarasota Lido Key LLC for $4.75 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,890 square feet of living area.
stpetecatalyst.com
City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints
A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
stpetecatalyst.com
Building an empire: Patel family talks generational impact
One of Tampa Bay’s most influential and wealthiest leaders was honored with his family in front of hundreds Sept. 8. Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Kiran Patel spoke alongside his son and daughter – CEO and Founder of HealthAxis Shilen Patel, and COO of the Patel Family Office Sheetal Patel – during the TIE Tampa Bay TIECON event. The fireside chat, hosted by Joe Hamilton, St. Pete Catalyst publisher and Head of Network at Cityverse, celebrated Kiran’s successes and the legacy he hopes to leave for future generations.
ospreyobserver.com
Forever Green Lawn & Pest Control Ensures A Green And Lush Lawn
Keeping a Florida lawn healthy is no easy task, requiring year-round maintenance and pest control. Choosing to put off dealing with fungal infections or pest infestations can be costly and require entire sod replacement. Valrico resident Judith Vanzulli’s lawn is green and lush thanks to Forever Green Lawn & Pest...
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota health care provider names new CEO
Following a five month search, CenterPlace Health announced a new CEO. Kari Ellingstad was selected by the board of directors to fill the position, which she did officially on Sept. 2. Lisa Gonzalez-Abello, chief medical officer, and James Reid, CFO, had both stepped in as interim CEO during the transition. The primary care health services provider is a Federally Qualified Health Center in Sarasota County. Melissa Parker, the former CEO at CenterPlace Health, stepped down in April 2022.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Become a Certified Personal Trainer with SCF Workforce Development and W.I.T.S.
(Bradenton, Fla., September 8, 2022) — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) is offering a hybrid personal training certification course on Saturdays from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5. Instructors from World Instructor Training Schools (W.I.T.S.) will lead the blend of in-person and online sessions. The course includes five online lectures from 9 a.m.-noon and five in-person sessions at a local fitness center from 1-4 p.m. Final exams, both written and practical, will take place Nov. 5, beginning at 9 a.m. Online registration is available at SCF.edu/Training by searching course 14620.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Leadership St Pete® Announces Executive and Planning Committee Appointments and Class of 2023 Applications Open
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Leadership St. Pete® (LSP) announced the selection of the Executive and Planning Committees for the Class of 2023. • LSP Chair: Maggie Knaust, Trenam Law, LSP Class of 2016. • LSP Chair-Elect: Leslie Hafer, St. Petersburg College, LSP Class of 2020. • LSP Immediate...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Krewe of Europa at Krewe Rush event
The Krewe of Europa®, a Tampa based parade krewe with global members brings the world’s cultures to the public locally, nationally and worldwide will be participating in the 7th annual Krewe Rush. Those interested in learning more about the Krewe of Europa or many other great Tampa based krewes. This event is an excellent opportunity to talk to leadership to learn what being in a krewe is about and what is required.
thatssotampa.com
TPA to move forward with $787.4 million Airside D
Tampa International Airport is one of the best airports in the entire country. Even TPA’s bathrooms are getting national attention for their art and excellence. The massive airport is readying for another major development. On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved the Aviation Authority’s Fiscal Year 2023 Capital and Operating Budget, which includes the new $787.4 million terminal. This is in addition to TPA exploring the feasibility and implementation of air taxis in the Tampa Bay region.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police Negotiations continue
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota Police Department Union continues negotiations with the City of Sarasota. This week the union released a video to push the city to agree to what they are asking for, according to Sarasota Police Department Union President Eric Urbain. The video was put together by a...
Neighbors accuse door-to-door solicitors of pitching free roof replacement
Tampa Bay homeowner makes a call for action after strangers went door-to-door in her neighborhood claiming they could help residents get their insurance to pay for a new roof.
