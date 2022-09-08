Read full article on original website
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie man new permanent deacon at local parishes
Deacon Sean A. Caveny, MAPT, has been appointed to assist Fr. Thomas Hagstrom, V.F. with the parishes of St. Michael’s, Staunton, Sacred Heart, Livingston and St. John Paul II in Mt. Olive by Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois. Deacon Caveny was ordained in June of 2012. He...
The stirring story of the ‘9/11 ad that only aired once’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The nation is marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks. It is a reminder of the time a St. Louis-based company helped pay tribute to those who lost their lives that day. All through an ad that only aired once. The original ad aired during the Super Bowl on […]
St. Louis Co. couple paid nearly $80K for elderly care not provided
A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis couple that was paid nearly $80,000 to care for elderly Medicard recipients but failed to fulfill their responsibilities.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
A Private Policing Company in St. Louis Is Staffed With Top Police Department Officers
St. Louis’ largest private policing firm — hired to serve the city’s wealthier and whiter neighborhoods — is a who’s who of city police commanders, supervisors and other officers.
Brave Illinois Girl Refuses to Admit Flaming Cheetos are Too Hot
This young Illinois girl is a trooper. She's too tough to admit that the flaming Cheetos she's chowing down on are way too hot for her even though her face says otherwise as a viral video shows. According to the video description, this fun Cheetos moment happened in Odin, Illinois....
kbia.org
‘Dad's dying. You have stage one colon cancer. Also, you may have given it to your child not knowing.’
Angie Rundle lives in St. Louis, Missouri, and her son, Chris, is a student at the University of Missouri. Their family shares a rare inherited genetic condition, called familial adenomatous polyposis, which causes cancer. They spoke about Angie’s own experiences with colorectal cancer and about how this condition impacted them...
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
wfcnnews.com
Sesser's Custard Stand to temporarily shut down
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A Southern Illinois favorite will be temporarily closing their business in Sesser. The Custard Stand, located on Park Street in Sesser, made an announcement that they would be temporarily closing. The statement read,. "As of today, we need to shut things down for for a little while....
Teen shot inside vehicle while looking for gas in St. Louis
A teenager was shot inside her vehicle while she looked for a gas station Friday evening in St. Louis.
theshoppersweekly.com
KC President Evans makes a memorable impression
Who says great presentations don’t leave lasting impressions? When Kaskaskia College President George Evans gave a Work Ethics presentation to a group of junior high school students in 2017, he never imagined a 7th-grade student would remember to take him up on his offer five years later. Yet, Jessica Wescher of Salem, IL, remembered his promise to those students.
One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois
ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
KMOV
Over 50 companies hiring at St. Louis job fair
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -JobNewsUSA is hosting a job fair on Thursday, September 15. The fair will run from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Orlando’s Event & Conference Center in Maryland Heights. There will be over 50 different companies in attendance from the St. Louis area. Some of the...
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
St. Louis developer building ‘most expensive subdivision’ in a century
What if the chance to live in a historic, yet modernized victorian home was available?
Bye bye, Bread Co. | St. Louis-based café chain announces Panera rebrand for some locations
ST. LOUIS — Just like provel cheese, toasted ravioli, thin-crust pizza and gooey butter cake, referring to Panera Bread cafes as "Bread Co." is a hill that many St. Louisans would die on. But those living outside city and county limits might soon be forced to change their ways.
siusalukis.com
Saluki Hall of Fame coach Kay Brechtelsbauer passes away
The Southern Illinois University softball program lost one of its all-time greats, as SIU Hall of Fame Dr. Kay Brechtelsbauer passed away Sunday morning. Brechtelsbauer served as SIU's head softball coach for 32 years from 1968-99, compiling a record of 633-438-2. She served more years as a head coach than any woman in SIU history. She became just the 25th coach at any college to win 600 career games and her teams posted winning records in 27 of her 32 seasons as head coach. She had 18 20-win and eight 30-win seasons and her teams made five Women's College World Series appearances, including the 1978 team that won the Illinois AIAW State and midwest regional crowns and finished seventh at the Women's College World Series.
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events
ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.
Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores
ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
