Centralia, IL

thebengilpost.com

Gillespie man new permanent deacon at local parishes

Deacon Sean A. Caveny, MAPT, has been appointed to assist Fr. Thomas Hagstrom, V.F. with the parishes of St. Michael’s, Staunton, Sacred Heart, Livingston and St. John Paul II in Mt. Olive by Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois. Deacon Caveny was ordained in June of 2012. He...
GILLESPIE, IL
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Centralia, IL
wfcnnews.com

Sesser's Custard Stand to temporarily shut down

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A Southern Illinois favorite will be temporarily closing their business in Sesser. The Custard Stand, located on Park Street in Sesser, made an announcement that they would be temporarily closing. The statement read,. "As of today, we need to shut things down for for a little while....
SESSER, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

KC President Evans makes a memorable impression

Who says great presentations don’t leave lasting impressions? When Kaskaskia College President George Evans gave a Work Ethics presentation to a group of junior high school students in 2017, he never imagined a 7th-grade student would remember to take him up on his offer five years later. Yet, Jessica Wescher of Salem, IL, remembered his promise to those students.
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX 2

One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois

ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Over 50 companies hiring at St. Louis job fair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -JobNewsUSA is hosting a job fair on Thursday, September 15. The fair will run from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Orlando’s Event & Conference Center in Maryland Heights. There will be over 50 different companies in attendance from the St. Louis area. Some of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
MARION, IL
siusalukis.com

Saluki Hall of Fame coach Kay Brechtelsbauer passes away

The Southern Illinois University softball program lost one of its all-time greats, as SIU Hall of Fame Dr. Kay Brechtelsbauer passed away Sunday morning. Brechtelsbauer served as SIU's head softball coach for 32 years from 1968-99, compiling a record of 633-438-2. She served more years as a head coach than any woman in SIU history. She became just the 25th coach at any college to win 600 career games and her teams posted winning records in 27 of her 32 seasons as head coach. She had 18 20-win and eight 30-win seasons and her teams made five Women's College World Series appearances, including the 1978 team that won the Illinois AIAW State and midwest regional crowns and finished seventh at the Women's College World Series.
CARBONDALE, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
5 On Your Side

Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events

ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores

ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

