Ewa Beach, HI

Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Ewa Beach, HI
Honolulu, HI
KHON2

‘Where is she?’ a year after Isabella Kalua’s disappearance

t's been almost a year since 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, was reported missing. Her adoptive parents remain in custody awaiting trial for her murder, but the little girl's body still hasn't been found. Her biological family is holding on to hope they'll one day be able to lay her to rest and are planning a vigil to honor her memory.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly 2019 Ala Moana shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who fatally shot a 20-year-old man at Ala Moana Center in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday. 25-year-old Kapono Miranda had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April, officials said. Video from the night of the shooting shows victim Alan Jennings...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Katherine Kealoha back in court as her own attorney

Convicted felon Katherine Kealoha was back in federal court on Friday. This time, representing herself as she tries to appeal her conviction and get released on bail. The judge denied both, and at times scolded the former prosecutor for her court filings.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hiker who nearly died on Oahu trail comes back to the Islands to heal -- and to warn others

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been more than two decades since a man was stranded on an Oahu trail -- but he hasn't yet fully recovered from the harrowing experience. What was supposed to be a hike over the Ko'olau Mountains, ended up being stranded for days for Daniel Rasmussen. Now, 25 years later, he's still surprised he made it out alive. He's returned to Oahu to finally come to terms with the experience.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

HPD Chief's son, Zane Logan, released from jail after posting $20k bond

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Zane Logan, the son of the Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, has been released after posting his $20,000 bond. Logan has had a handful of run-ins with police, and was most recently arrested for criminal contempt on Aug. 20 for failing to appear for an Aug. 15 court date on a second-degree burglary charge.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Injured hiker rescued at Judd Trial in Nuuanu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker on Saturday at Judd Trail in Nuuanu. The incident happened on Sept. 10, at around 10:20 a.m. After locating the injured hiker within a few minutes from the trailhead, firefighters determined the best way to get the injured hiker out was on a metal […]
HONOLULU, HI

