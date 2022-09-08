ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
The New Humanitarian

Ethiopia’s worsening drought sees hunger numbers soar

Changing climate, changing lives: This occasional series of reports from the front lines of climate change explores how extreme weather already affects millions of people in different settings around the globe, looking at both the real-world impacts and possible ways forward. Safumume Abdush thought the Gor river that runs past...
ENVIRONMENT
BuzzFeed News

The Queen Represented Racist Violence As Much As She Did Glamour

I don’t know why people get sad when someone famous, old, and comfortable finally dies. It just doesn’t strike me as that devastating; death is the ultimate retirement, and I’ve been trying to be idle since the minute I was born. But on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at 96, Queen Elizabeth II died. She had a long, well-documented, dutiful life: She was the eighth Queen of England, a thorn in the sides of several nonwhite countries for seven decades, and, of course, the reason why immigrant mothers like my own defended Princess Diana so fiercely. The internet appears deeply divided between people dunking on her (myself included) and people mourning someone whose best quality was how much she loved corgis. (Those tweets are also pretty funny but clearly not intentionally so.)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea#France 24#Chimpanzee#Apes
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of a 235 million-year-old dinosaur unearthed in Africa

A Mbiresaurus raathi fossil has just been discovered in Africa, and it may be the oldest dinosaur ever found on that continent. It is so old that, when it was alive, Africa looked nothing like the continent we know today. A 235 million-year-old dinosaur. The skeleton of this ancient dinosaur...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

Madhya Pradesh: India mum injured fighting to save baby from tiger

A woman in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has suffered serious injuries while fighting off a tiger to save her 15-month-old baby. Archana Choudhary grappled with the tiger with her bare hands for a couple of minutes before villagers heard her cries for help and intervened. Both mother...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Burkina Faso blast: Dozens die after convoy hit

At least 35 civilians have been killed by a bomb that hit a convoy of vehicles in the north of Burkina Faso where jihadist militant groups are active, the authorities say. Dozens of others were wounded. Convoys escorted by the army are used to deliver supplies to towns that are...
CARS
The Guardian

Thirty-five civilians killed in convoy blast in Burkina Faso

At least 35 civilians have been killed and 37 wounded when a convoy carrying supplies in Burkina Faso’s jihadist-hit north struck an improvised explosive device, the governor of the Sahel region has said. The landlocked African state is in the grip of a seven-year insurgency that has claimed more...
CARS
The Independent

What the Queen meant to India and Pakistan: ‘A symbol of continuity in a churning ocean of change’

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died aged 96 on Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland after 70 years as head of state.While millions mourned and tributes poured in from world leaders, there were mixed reactions to her death across former British colonies such as India and Pakistan in South Asia. With her ascension to the throne in 1953, Elizabeth II became the monarch of over a dozen nations. Her seven-decade-long reign spanned a time of important transitions not only in Britain but throughout the Commonwealth.Known as the jewel in the crown of the British empire, India became an...
WORLD
AFP

Navy taking on gangs in Colombia's biggest port

Colombia's Navy put on a show of force at the weekend in a town whose population is at the mercy of two warring gangs. But the military has tried to assert some state control by coming out in force in several neighborhoods in Colombia's main port city.
MILITARY
lonelyplanet.com

Do you need a visa to go to Botswana?

Most travelers needing a Botswana visa can easily obtain one online or on arrival © brytta / Getty Images. Botswana is one of Africa’s most stunning safari destinations, famed for its high-end, low-impact tourism model, vast fence-free national parks and spectacular wildlife. And there's good news for travelers: many visitors can get a visa on arrival and start exploring.
TRAVEL
LiveScience

Medieval map of Britain may reveal evidence of mythological islands

A faded medieval map of Britain may reveal evidence of "long lost" islands detailed in Welsh mythology, a new study finds. Researchers discovered the "missing" islands after analyzing the 650-year-old Gough map, which is now housed in the Bodleian Library at the University of Oxford. In the area now known as Cardigan Bay, in Wales, the map shows two islands that no longer exist, study co-researchers Simon Haslett and Davis Willis wrote in a study published in the June issue of the journal Atlantic Geoscience (opens in new tab).
SCIENCE
International Business Times

Ethiopia Rivals Urged To Seize Moment For Peace

The international community on Monday urged warring sides in Ethiopia to seize the moment for peace after Tigrayan rebels said they were ready for talks led by the African Union to end almost two years of brutal warfare. There has been a flurry of diplomatic efforts to push for negotiations...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy