Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands Are Holed Up in a Politician’s Farm, Waiting for the End of the World
Huddled together at a private farmhouse, thousands of people have spent days anticipating a biblical flood that will engulf all of the world—except one farm in rural Cambodia. When a politician started sharing his doomsday prophecy on Facebook last week, his supporters left their lives behind and traveled from...
Ethiopia’s worsening drought sees hunger numbers soar
Changing climate, changing lives: This occasional series of reports from the front lines of climate change explores how extreme weather already affects millions of people in different settings around the globe, looking at both the real-world impacts and possible ways forward. Safumume Abdush thought the Gor river that runs past...
Police chief quit after abuse by British colonial troops in Kenya covered up
A former police commissioner resigned after attempts to expose rape and torture by British colonial forces in Kenya during the Mau Mau uprising were covered up, a documentary shows. During the 1950s, Britain fought a war in Kenya against the Mau Mau, a movement that fought for independence from colonial...
The Queen Represented Racist Violence As Much As She Did Glamour
I don’t know why people get sad when someone famous, old, and comfortable finally dies. It just doesn’t strike me as that devastating; death is the ultimate retirement, and I’ve been trying to be idle since the minute I was born. But on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at 96, Queen Elizabeth II died. She had a long, well-documented, dutiful life: She was the eighth Queen of England, a thorn in the sides of several nonwhite countries for seven decades, and, of course, the reason why immigrant mothers like my own defended Princess Diana so fiercely. The internet appears deeply divided between people dunking on her (myself included) and people mourning someone whose best quality was how much she loved corgis. (Those tweets are also pretty funny but clearly not intentionally so.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
See the conditions in Pakistan amid devastating flooding
Clarissa Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent, is live in Pakistan where one-third of the country is underwater.
The west is ignoring Pakistan’s super-floods. Heed this warning: tomorrow it will be you
Those who don’t die from the floods risk death by starvation – yet you’ve probably heard little about the devastation
ohmymag.co.uk
Remarkable discovery of a 235 million-year-old dinosaur unearthed in Africa
A Mbiresaurus raathi fossil has just been discovered in Africa, and it may be the oldest dinosaur ever found on that continent. It is so old that, when it was alive, Africa looked nothing like the continent we know today. A 235 million-year-old dinosaur. The skeleton of this ancient dinosaur...
Remains of a skeleton in shackles belonged to a Roman slave in ancient Britain
Roman slave shacklesCredit: portableantiquities; CC-BY-2.0 According to the British Museum, slavery in ancient Rome has been well-documented throughout the ages. Historians estimated that 10% - 20% of the population in the Roman Empire were enslaved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Madhya Pradesh: India mum injured fighting to save baby from tiger
A woman in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has suffered serious injuries while fighting off a tiger to save her 15-month-old baby. Archana Choudhary grappled with the tiger with her bare hands for a couple of minutes before villagers heard her cries for help and intervened. Both mother...
BBC
Burkina Faso blast: Dozens die after convoy hit
At least 35 civilians have been killed by a bomb that hit a convoy of vehicles in the north of Burkina Faso where jihadist militant groups are active, the authorities say. Dozens of others were wounded. Convoys escorted by the army are used to deliver supplies to towns that are...
CARS・
India, China to withdraw from disputed border area by Monday
NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese soldiers will disengage at a disputed area along a remote western Himalayan border by Sept. 12, India's foreign ministry said on Friday, after more than two years of a standoff following a deadly clash.
Thirty-five civilians killed in convoy blast in Burkina Faso
At least 35 civilians have been killed and 37 wounded when a convoy carrying supplies in Burkina Faso’s jihadist-hit north struck an improvised explosive device, the governor of the Sahel region has said. The landlocked African state is in the grip of a seven-year insurgency that has claimed more...
CARS・
Phys.org
Ancient human bloodsucker? Skeleton of female 'vampire' unearthed in Europe during dig
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Europe, Polish researchers announced this week. A team from the Institute of Archaeology at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, a city in north central Poland, found the body in late August, the school confirmed to U.S. TODAY on Thursday.
What the Queen meant to India and Pakistan: ‘A symbol of continuity in a churning ocean of change’
Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died aged 96 on Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland after 70 years as head of state.While millions mourned and tributes poured in from world leaders, there were mixed reactions to her death across former British colonies such as India and Pakistan in South Asia. With her ascension to the throne in 1953, Elizabeth II became the monarch of over a dozen nations. Her seven-decade-long reign spanned a time of important transitions not only in Britain but throughout the Commonwealth.Known as the jewel in the crown of the British empire, India became an...
Navy taking on gangs in Colombia's biggest port
Colombia's Navy put on a show of force at the weekend in a town whose population is at the mercy of two warring gangs. But the military has tried to assert some state control by coming out in force in several neighborhoods in Colombia's main port city.
lonelyplanet.com
Do you need a visa to go to Botswana?
Most travelers needing a Botswana visa can easily obtain one online or on arrival © brytta / Getty Images. Botswana is one of Africa’s most stunning safari destinations, famed for its high-end, low-impact tourism model, vast fence-free national parks and spectacular wildlife. And there's good news for travelers: many visitors can get a visa on arrival and start exploring.
Medieval map of Britain may reveal evidence of mythological islands
A faded medieval map of Britain may reveal evidence of "long lost" islands detailed in Welsh mythology, a new study finds. Researchers discovered the "missing" islands after analyzing the 650-year-old Gough map, which is now housed in the Bodleian Library at the University of Oxford. In the area now known as Cardigan Bay, in Wales, the map shows two islands that no longer exist, study co-researchers Simon Haslett and Davis Willis wrote in a study published in the June issue of the journal Atlantic Geoscience (opens in new tab).
3D technology uncovers the causes of death of 3 ancient South American mummies — and it isn't pretty
The technology pushes forward the idea that more South American mummies may have experienced violent deaths than previously known.
International Business Times
Ethiopia Rivals Urged To Seize Moment For Peace
The international community on Monday urged warring sides in Ethiopia to seize the moment for peace after Tigrayan rebels said they were ready for talks led by the African Union to end almost two years of brutal warfare. There has been a flurry of diplomatic efforts to push for negotiations...
Colombia's territorial battle between Indigenous and Black communities
Cattle nonchalantly graze near a dilapidated farm on partly charred and abandoned sugarcane fields. - Getting the valley back - Just a year ago, the Severo Mulato settlement lay next to a sugarcane farm.
Comments / 0