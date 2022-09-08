68 Senior Quotes So Good You'll Kinda Want To Steal Them
1. "I'm not great at senior quotes. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"
2. "Ignorance is bliss; that's why I'm miserable."
3. "I bet you didn't even know this was an option. 😉😎👳🏽♀️👌🏻🐫🇺🇸"
4. "The only things straight about me are the lines I paint."
5. "I'm sorry, did my shoulders distract you from reading this quote?" — Alexandra Kramer
6. "WE" —Alice Nguyen
"ARE" —Kim Nguyen
"NOT" —Theresa Nguyen
"RELATED" —Vivian Nguyen
7. "My A's turned to B's and so did my grades, God bless."
8. "The carpet matches the drapes."
9. "I need feminism because I intend on marrying rich, and I can't do that if my wife and I are making .75 cent for every dollar a man makes."
10. " SpongeBob SquarePants , season 3, episode 25, minute 5:44"
11. "That wasn't like High School Musical at all."
12. "I'm that Nigerian prince that keeps emailing you."
13. "I like my women how I like my coffee. I don't like coffee."
14. "Now you can call me Madison Hypothesis because I'm an educated Guess." —Madison Guess
15. "High School — Well...Just as I thought...Trash."
16. "Someone post this as a meme. I need to prove that getting on the front page of r/me_irl is easy. They'll upvote anything, even a Senior quote."
17. "At least my name wasn't Ted." —Blake Bundy
18. "I was the Beyoncé in a school full of Michelles."
19. "I like my coffee how I like myself: dark, bitter, and too hot for you."
20. "You can't choose your father, but you can choose your daddy."
21. "And they were roommates!" —Miriam Fitts
"Oh my god, they were roommates." —Kaele Tobias Martinez
22. "Shoot for the moon; if you miss you will die in outer space, which is cool." —Katya Zamolodchikova
23. "What if one day you woke up and you were a chicken?"
24. "I listen to The Weeknd more than I listen to my teachers."
25. "Don't follow your dreams, follow me on Twitter @GeorgeNanouh!"
26. "Whether I gave all my effort, or no effort, I'm always giving Max effort." —Maxwell Traylor
27. "Ravioli, ravioli, give me my diplomioli."
via @justkatetbh
28. "Hannah Montana said nobody's perfect, but here I am."
29. "Of all the verses in the good book, this one has gotten me through these four years: Lunch 12:22."
30. "All y'all fake."
31. "Of course I dress well, I didn't spend all that time in the closet for nothing."
32. "All pizzas are personal pizzas if you try hard enough."
33. "You can catch a lot of flies with honey, but you can catch more honeys being fly."
34. "I am not Amith. I am a legend."
35. "They say you are what you eat, but I don't remember eating a goat."
36. "I have used my textbooks ONCE in these four years, it was as a plate for a waffle."
37. "Yes I was born on a Tuesday. No, my brothers' names aren't Wednesday and Monday." —Tuesday Dermargosian
38. "'You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. —Wayne Gretzky' —Michael Scott"
39. "I'm already hungry tomorrow."
40. "'Sam just stole my girl again.' —Everyone" —Samuel Teehee
41. "I started high school with straight A's; now I'm not even straight."
42. "'No.' —Rosa Parks"
43. "Education is important but biceps are importanter."
44. "Aye, the beat go off..." —Jason Sears
"...I UP AND THEN MY HEAT GO OFF!!" —Mikala Shannon
45. "Don't follow your dreams... Follow my Twitter: @nerojordan."
46. "Good morning folks let's get those vaccinations." —Viking Wadsworth
47. "If I die, turn my tweets into a book." —Gina Linetti
48. "Anything is possible when you sound Caucasian on the phone."
49. "Narnia wasn't the only thing in the closet for 17 years..."
50. "I did meet some of the most insufferable people, but they also met me." —Shane Madej
51. "I was about to take a math test, but when I pulled out my calculator, it was a pop-tart. I still don't know who did it." —Marbury
"Me and my friends put a pop-tart in somebody's calculator case and drew all the numbers on it. It was really funny." —Sam
52. "My stummy hurt." —Playboi Carti
53. "I once tried to say 'Justin Timberlake' out loud and it came out as 'Jimber Timber.'"
54. "At least I didn't drop out of high school like Zayn dropped out of One Direction."
55. "Goodbye everyone, I'll remember you all in therapy." —Plankton
56. "I want to actually attend a full week of school."
57. "That's hot." —Paris Hilton
58. "Waking up is the second hardest thing in the morning."
59. "The only reason I went to school all this time is to distract myself from the fact I'll never be Beyoncé."
60. "I'm only 3 1/2 minutes younger..." —Allison Rowell
"...best 3 1/2 minutes of my life." —Lauren Rowell
61. "I want you to know that someone out there cares. Not me, but someone out there does."
62. "'Are you guys twins?' Nope, just cousins." —Adrian Moreno
"No, really. We're actually twins." —Angel Moreno
63. "To all the teachers that never taught me a thing: Stranger Things , Season 2, Episode 5, 35:08."
64. "Sometimes when my neighbor is gone, I roll around in her garden and pretend I'm a carrot."
65. "If you like water, you already like 72% of me."
66. "I love me a good pancake."
67. "I'm not really funny, I'm just mean and people think I'm joking."
68. "My computer screen is brighter than my future."
