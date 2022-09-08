ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Wilde Clarified The Timeline Of Her Relationships With Jason Sudeikis And Harry Styles

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vrzsZ_0hnCNtO300

Olivia Wilde denied speculation that she cheated on her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLWSg_0hnCNtO300
Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Images

For context, news first emerged that Olivia and Jason had ended their seven-year engagement back in November 2020 — shortly after Harry replaced Shia LaBeouf in Don't Worry Darling. However, even at the time, initial reports of the split noted that Olivia and Jason had privately ended things earlier in the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RiLKB_0hnCNtO300
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Still, amid rumors of discontent on the Don't Worry Darling set, speculation that Harry and Olivia had an affair became rampant. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair , Olivia said, “The complete horseshit idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMlT3_0hnCNtO300
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

“Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3DXj_0hnCNtO300
Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

As quarantines set in, Olivia and Jason did initially keep living together: "We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rxjdb_0hnCNtO300
Jemal Countess / Getty Images for IFP

Of course, speculation surrounding the split reached a fever pitch when Olivia was served custody papers while on stage at CinemaCon — a moment Olivia said was "consistent with my experience of the relationship."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42iISN_0hnCNtO300
Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Olivia also shut down the rumor that she was so taken with Harry, she neglected Florence Pugh and the rest of the cast. “The idea that I had five seconds in the day to be distracted by anything is laughable,” Olivia said. “I was there before everyone. I was there after everyone. And it was a dream. It’s not like this work was not enjoyable. It was just all-encompassing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31M4wl_0hnCNtO300
Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Images

The cinematographer for Don’t Worry Darling, Matthew Libatique, added, “It was one of the most harmonious sets I’ve ever been on, and I’m in the middle of the storm.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCmSW_0hnCNtO300
Kate Green / Getty Images

You can read the full Vanity Fair profile here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy

Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Kate Green
Person
Shia Labeouf
Person
Olivia Wilde
Black Enterprise

Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Matt Damon Departs Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding With Wife Luciana Barroso & Their Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding festivities in Georgia wrapped up on Sunday, August 21 and all the guests flew home, including Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, 51. The Jason Bourne actor boarded a private plane with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three daughters, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 11. Matt and his family tried to stay under the radar, but that was of course impossible considering the paparazzi were everywhere during the “Bennifer” wedding weekend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Vanity Fair
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Brad Pitt's Week Gets Even Worse: The Star Reaches $20M Settlement With Katrina Victims As New Details About Angelina Jolie's Assault Claims Come Out

After new details about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce emerged, the Bullet Train star has found himself entagled in more legal drama this week. The Fight Club alum, 58, is attempting to fix a complicated situation— US Weekly reports that the actor is being accused of building faulty homes for victims, survivors and families in need of houses after the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy