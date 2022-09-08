Read full article on original website
Shares rose Monday in Asia after last week’s strong close on Wall Street snapped a three-week losing streak.Many regional markets were closed for holidays, while Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Oil prices declined. Investors are watching for U.S. inflation figures and Chinese economic data this week. The U.S. Labor Department will release its report on consumer prices for August on Tuesday and a report on wholesale prices on Wednesday. On Thursday, Wall Street will get an update on retail sales for August.Coronavirus cases are still casting a shadow in China, where about 65 million Chinese were under lockdown as of last...
With the aim to have a $250 million e-commerce business over the next four years, True Religion has made it clear that digital retail will be powering the brand throughout its third wind. Although it still operates 50 stores, digital is the way forward as the company seeks to bridge two generations of consumers, according to Scott McCabe, senior vice president, e-commerce at True Religion. The denim stalwart is looking to go younger to complement the older Millennial bracket that put the label on the map two decades ago. And in attracting that demo, True Religion has undergone a heavy push...
Wholesale isn’t just any old distribution channel for True Religion — it’s also a cost-effective way to attract new customers. “What many industry people are now realizing is that wholesale can be the most cost-effective way to acquire new customers. If one has the right retail partners, as we do with stores like Macy’s, Dillard’s, DTLR and Urban Outfitters, they can expand your brand’s presence, drive relevant foot traffic and introduce new customers to our brand,” said Paul Rosengard, True Religion executive vice president, head of wholesale and global licensing.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was...
