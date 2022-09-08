Read full article on original website
WSAW
Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of Kayvion Killian is speaking out for the first time about the loss of their beloved son and brother on September 1st. Kayvion was only 12 years old when his bike hit a car on South 10th street and Forest in Wausau last week.
UPMATTERS
Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
cwbradio.com
Aspirus Doctor Recognized as Aspirus Hero
Dr. Dennis McFadden was recently honored as an Aspirus Hero for the compassionate care he provided a patient. Dr. McFadden is an obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) with Aspirus Stevens Point Clinic-Illinois Avenue. His grateful patient nominated him for the award, writing: "Dr. McFadden helped me get through the hardest thing I've experienced in my life so far, which was postpartum depression. With his genuine care and reassurance that it would go away, he helped me. I don't know where I would be today if I didn't take his help."
WSAW
Public infant loss memorial service to be held Thursday in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families who have experienced infant loss are encouraged to attend a memorial service Thursday evening in Stevens Point. The annual Someone Cares Infant Memorial Service provides an opportunity for those who have experienced a loss to heal and bond with others. Anyone who has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss is invited to attend, regardless of when the loss occurred. Family members, friends, and children are also welcome.
Politician arrested in connection to killing of Marquette grad, journalist
Police say they have arrested a local politician in connection to the murder of Marquette University alum and investigative reporter Jeff German in Las Vegas last Friday.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports – August 22-September 8
August 22 – A man reported that he came home at 11 pm and found his girlfriend and their son gone. A vehicle registered to him, that his girlfriend primarily drives, was also gone, presumably driven by his girlfriend. He indicated he did not think it was right that his girlfriend would take their son and his vehicle to a location unknown to him. He indicated that his girlfriend had reported him for criminal activity earlier that day. Officer explained that there did not appear to be any criminal activity that had taken place. While officer was talking to him, his girlfriend called and told him that she had gone to visit her dying father. Officer did make telephone contact with the girlfriend.
As public waits for information on deadly Adams County police shooting, neighbor shares what he heard, saw
STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. — It was a quiet night in rural Adams County Tuesday when Don D’anza heard gunshots near his home. “It was in the evening after supper time, maybe 6 o’clock or so, we heard a few gunshots, maybe four, and then a pause and maybe two more,” he recalled. “I didn’t think anything of it because here in the country, we hear that every now and then. And then I didn’t give it another thought until officers showed up around one in the morning and wanted to ask questions.”
cwbradio.com
Charges Filed Against Man Allegedly Involved in Wisconsin Rapids Murder From 1985
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges in the cold case homicide of Benny Scruggs which occurred in July of 1985. Donald Wayne Maier, age 60, has been charged with First Degree Murder. “Wisconsin DOJ is proud to work with law enforcement agencies across the state to pursue justice,”...
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
Person of interest in Juneau Co. bar explosion still detained, recovering from burn injuries
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The person of interest in an explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar earlier this month is still being detained while he recovers from burn injuries he suffered in the incident, officials said. In a news release this week, the Lyndon Station Police Department...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Middle School Tennis Defeats Wisconsin Rapids and Rhinelander
Marshfield Middle School Girls Tennis traveled to Wisconsin Rapids to compete in their second Triangular of the season and improved their team record to 4-1 in conference play. They defeated Wisconsin Rapids (7-3) and defeated Rhinelander (7-4) All 17 players on the Marshfield Middle School Team have now contributed to...
Cleveland Avenue property discussed again in DPW expansion plan, prompting heated discussion
A discussion on whether staff should explore a west-side property for a Department of Public Works and Utilities expansion plan erupted in controversy and finger-pointing this week, prompting several accusations and a demand for an apology. The continuing debate over 1300 Cleveland Avenue is baffling some alders who see the...
Downtown Wausau developer seeks $10.8 million in taxpayer-backed incentives for former mall site project
City leaders next week will review a request for millions in public assistance to support a downtown apartment complex on part of the former Wausau Center mall site, the first of at least two major projects in the planning stages. Details released late Friday show T. Wall Enterprises, which proposes...
UPDATE: Hwy. 52 reopens after utility emergency
A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau that was closed Sunday due to low-hanging utility wires has since reopened, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A notification from the DOT said Hwy. 52 from Jim Moore Creek Road to Firehouse Road was shut down for about five hours for safety reasons. The closure stretched from about 5:15 a.m. until about 10:25 a.m.
onfocus.news
Merrill Girls Swimming Takes Title at Lodi Invite
The Merrill Girls Swim Team took first at the Lodi Invite with 507 points, edging Monroe/New Glarus by 8 points. “Merrill’s depth really showed again this weekend in Lodi. Our small but strong team brought home a win against several of the division 2 Madison teams we will hope to see later this year at state,” said Merrill Girls Swimming Coach Kristie Winter.
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Teal Lucas voted the OnFocus Athlete of the Week, August 21 to August 27
Voting for the OnFocus Athlete of the Week, August 21 to August 27 saw fans come out to support local athletes. With 387 votes, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Football’s Teal Lucas took the title as the OnFocus Athlete of the Week, edging Thorp Football’s Aiden Rosemeyer and Logan Hanson, who had 377 votes.
onfocus.news
Everest Volleyball Cruises in Win over Wisconsin Rapids
D.C. Everest swept Wisconsin Rapids in WVC Volleyball, 25-7, 25-16, 25-9. Sidney Geiss had 4 aces to lead the Evergreens. No. Player SP K E TA A SA SE ATT DIGS BS BA BE BHE. Abbreviation Key: SP = Sets Played; K = Kills; E = Errors; TA = Total Attempts; A = Assists; SA = Serve Aces; SE = Service Errors; ATT = Serve Attempts;
onfocus.news
SPASH Boys Cross Country Takes Tltle at Home Invite
The SPASH Panthers Boys took the title at their home cross country invite with 42 points, beating out Oconomowoc with 52 points. Aloysius Franzen, Ethan Olds, Cooper Erickson and Graham Ballard collected top ten finishes for the Panthers. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Colin Wellnitz finished 13th and Gabe Hoerter of Pacelli...
onfocus.news
Merrill Swimmers Outscore Wausau West
Amber Winter won the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle and Bailee Sommer took first in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle to lead the Merrill Bluejays past the Wausau West Warriors in girls swimming, 101-69. Results: merrill vs wausau west. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule...
onfocus.news
Columbus Catholic Volleyball Downs Stratford
Columbus Catholic defeated Stratford in nonconference volleyball, 25-9, 25-23, 25-21. Kalyn Schueller had 11 digs and 10 kills to lead Stratford. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. Livestreaming Links. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your...
