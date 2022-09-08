ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of Kayvion Killian is speaking out for the first time about the loss of their beloved son and brother on September 1st. Kayvion was only 12 years old when his bike hit a car on South 10th street and Forest in Wausau last week.
WAUSAU, WI
UPMATTERS

Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
LYNDON STATION, WI
cwbradio.com

Aspirus Doctor Recognized as Aspirus Hero

Dr. Dennis McFadden was recently honored as an Aspirus Hero for the compassionate care he provided a patient. Dr. McFadden is an obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) with Aspirus Stevens Point Clinic-Illinois Avenue. His grateful patient nominated him for the award, writing: "Dr. McFadden helped me get through the hardest thing I've experienced in my life so far, which was postpartum depression. With his genuine care and reassurance that it would go away, he helped me. I don't know where I would be today if I didn't take his help."
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Public infant loss memorial service to be held Thursday in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families who have experienced infant loss are encouraged to attend a memorial service Thursday evening in Stevens Point. The annual Someone Cares Infant Memorial Service provides an opportunity for those who have experienced a loss to heal and bond with others. Anyone who has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss is invited to attend, regardless of when the loss occurred. Family members, friends, and children are also welcome.
STEVENS POINT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Wood County, WI
City
Marshfield, WI
Wood County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports – August 22-September 8

August 22 – A man reported that he came home at 11 pm and found his girlfriend and their son gone. A vehicle registered to him, that his girlfriend primarily drives, was also gone, presumably driven by his girlfriend. He indicated he did not think it was right that his girlfriend would take their son and his vehicle to a location unknown to him. He indicated that his girlfriend had reported him for criminal activity earlier that day. Officer explained that there did not appear to be any criminal activity that had taken place. While officer was talking to him, his girlfriend called and told him that she had gone to visit her dying father. Officer did make telephone contact with the girlfriend.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

As public waits for information on deadly Adams County police shooting, neighbor shares what he heard, saw

STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. — It was a quiet night in rural Adams County Tuesday when Don D’anza heard gunshots near his home. “It was in the evening after supper time, maybe 6 o’clock or so, we heard a few gunshots, maybe four, and then a pause and maybe two more,” he recalled. “I didn’t think anything of it because here in the country, we hear that every now and then. And then I didn’t give it another thought until officers showed up around one in the morning and wanted to ask questions.”
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Pollack
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Parkland#School Safety#Violent Crime
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Hwy. 52 reopens after utility emergency

A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau that was closed Sunday due to low-hanging utility wires has since reopened, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A notification from the DOT said Hwy. 52 from Jim Moore Creek Road to Firehouse Road was shut down for about five hours for safety reasons. The closure stretched from about 5:15 a.m. until about 10:25 a.m.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Merrill Girls Swimming Takes Title at Lodi Invite

The Merrill Girls Swim Team took first at the Lodi Invite with 507 points, edging Monroe/New Glarus by 8 points. “Merrill’s depth really showed again this weekend in Lodi. Our small but strong team brought home a win against several of the division 2 Madison teams we will hope to see later this year at state,” said Merrill Girls Swimming Coach Kristie Winter.
MERRILL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
onfocus.news

Everest Volleyball Cruises in Win over Wisconsin Rapids

D.C. Everest swept Wisconsin Rapids in WVC Volleyball, 25-7, 25-16, 25-9. Sidney Geiss had 4 aces to lead the Evergreens. No. Player SP K E TA A SA SE ATT DIGS BS BA BE BHE. Abbreviation Key: SP = Sets Played; K = Kills; E = Errors; TA = Total Attempts; A = Assists; SA = Serve Aces; SE = Service Errors; ATT = Serve Attempts;
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

SPASH Boys Cross Country Takes Tltle at Home Invite

The SPASH Panthers Boys took the title at their home cross country invite with 42 points, beating out Oconomowoc with 52 points. Aloysius Franzen, Ethan Olds, Cooper Erickson and Graham Ballard collected top ten finishes for the Panthers. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Colin Wellnitz finished 13th and Gabe Hoerter of Pacelli...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Merrill Swimmers Outscore Wausau West

Amber Winter won the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle and Bailee Sommer took first in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle to lead the Merrill Bluejays past the Wausau West Warriors in girls swimming, 101-69. Results: merrill vs wausau west. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule...
MERRILL, WI
onfocus.news

Columbus Catholic Volleyball Downs Stratford

Columbus Catholic defeated Stratford in nonconference volleyball, 25-9, 25-23, 25-21. Kalyn Schueller had 11 digs and 10 kills to lead Stratford. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. Livestreaming Links. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your...
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy