CASSIE SOLHEIM SCORES TWO GOALS AS CROOKSTON TIES WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY
The Crookston Pirate Girls Soccer team got two goals from Cassie Solheim but lost their lead in the second half in an eventual tie with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves. “I thought this was a good learning opportunity for us,” said Pirates Head Coach Sarah Reese. “This showed us how to be physically and mentally tough while gritting through with confidence.”
CROOKSTON GIRL’S TENNIS STARTS BUSY WEEKEND WITH A TRIANGULAR AT DETROIT LAKES
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis team, ranked seventh in Minnesota Class A Girl’s Tennis had a match at East Grand Forks yesterday rained out with four matches on the courts and Crookston winning 2-0, but the persistent rain made the courts unplayable. So, the Pirates pick up their gear and continue with a busy week playing two matches today in Detroit Lakes against the Lakers and against Section 8A foe, Wadena-Deer Creek. Crookston will start off with Detroit Lakes at 1:00 PM and follow up about 2:30 PM against the Wolverines.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S TENNIS HAS THREE MORE MATCHES TODAY AT ALEXANDRIA
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis team will be playing their fifth, sixth and seventh dual matches of the week today when they are at the Alexandria Quadrangular. The Pirates are coming off a couple wins yesterday at Detroit Lakes 7-0 over the Lakers and also 6-1 over Wadena-Deer Creek to make it 2-1 in duals so far this week. Today they will take on Alexandria at 10:00 AM, Osakis at NOON and Detroit Lakes again at 2:00 PM.
#7 PIRATE GIRLS TENNIS DEFEATS DETROIT LAKES AND WADENA-DEER CREEK
The #7 ranked Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis team, showed why they are ranked as they shutout Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek in a triangular in Detroit Lakes. The Pirates beat Detroit Lakes 7-0 and then defeated a Section 8A opponent, Wadena-Deer Creek 6-1. CROOKSTON VS DETROIT LAKES. – —...
CROOKSTON PIRATE FOOTBALL HOSTS THE POWERFUL BARNESVILLE TROJANS
The Crookston Pirate Football team will have their first home game of the season tonight when they host the Barnesville Trojans in a match-up of two Section 8AA squads at the Crookston/UMC Football Field at 6:00 PM. The Pirates lost a 35-13 opener last week at Osakis and continue to open up their seasons with one of the tougher schedules when they take on the defending Section 8AA Champion, the Trojans who opened up with a 29-6 win over West Central Area who was the State AA runner up last year. Barnesville was beaten by Chatfield in the State Class AA semi-final last year at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis 22-18 and Chatfield went on to win the State with a 14-13 win over West Central Area. Game time is 6:00 PM and will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show starting at 5:20 PM and the game will also be VIDEO STREAMED by going to the STREAMING LIVE link at the top of this page.
VETERANS HONOR FLIGHT LEAVES FOR WASHINGTON D.C. SUNDAY MORNING
The Veterans Honor Flight of Minnesota and North Dakota sent many local veterans from Crookston, Red Lake Falls, Euclid, Fertile, and other local counties to Washington D.C. this morning from the Grand Forks International Airport. The veterans were greeted with lines of flags and lights from the Grand Forks Police Department and the Honor Flight team as they arrived at the airport early in the morning and then boarded the plane. As the plane began to move towards the runaway for it to take off, the Grand Forks Fire Department fired their hoses over the plane to give an arc of water for them the travel under before they took off for Washington D.C.
CROOKSTON CARE AND SHARE IS HOLDING ITS ANNUAL WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE ALL THIS WEEK
The Crookston Care and Share’s Annual Winter Clothing Drive starts on Monday, September 12, at the Care and Share Center and will be open every day until Friday, September 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All items in the drive are being given away free of charge, and the drive is open to everyone to come and find a winter item that they need.
SUPERINTENDENT DAVE KUEHN SENDS LETTER TO CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT FAMILIES
Crookston School District Interim Superintendent Dave Keuhn wrote a letter to all of the families apart of the Crookston School District discussing certain topics after the first week of school. His letter can be seen below- Dear Crookston School District Families:. Our school year is off to a great start....
ALLUMA’S 2ND ANNUAL E-RACE STIGMA COMMUNITY WALK/RUN AIMS TO PROVIDE HOPE AND HEALING NEXT SATURDAY
Alluma invites the Crookston and surrounding communities to join us for the 2nd Annual e-Race Stigma Community 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The free event will kick off at Crookston High School at 10:00 a.m. For this year, they’re adding a 5K run option. Participants will receive a swag bag, and there will be food trucks on site.
THANK YOU LETTER FROM OX CART COMMITTEE CHAIR LIBBY BOUCHER
Ox Cart Days Committee Chair Libby Boucher wrote a letter to all the people who helped make Ox Cart Days 2022 a rousing success. Her full letter can be seen below- As the chair of the 2022 Ox Cart Festival, I’d like to say a giant, heartfelt THANK YOU to you all! This year’s festival was our biggest ever, with 4800 buttons sold, hundreds of visitors, 90 events on the schedule, and 95 unique sponsors. THANK YOU to our sponsors, participating businesses, and clubs all over town for being part of the 2022 festival!
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/8/2022 – At 2:00 p.m., the CFD responded to the 300 block of S Minnesota St. for an alarm activation. Upon arrival, it was found that the staff was running a test and no danger was present. The staff cleared the alarm, and the CFD spoke with the staff and cleared the scene.
PIONEER DAY BRINGS IN HUNDREDS TO THE POLK COUNTY MUSEUM
The Polk County Historical Society brought hundreds of people to the Polk County Museum to see many old items, vehicles, and demonstrations of the older days of the County. People were able to see a demonstration of blacksmithing by Grand Rapids Blacksmith Randy Oberg making dull knives, eat fried bread and brats in the Centennial Building, and hear music from three different music groups.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEAR INFORMATION ABOUT VIKING GAS TRANSMISSION PROJECT
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met inside the Polk County Government Center on Tuesday morning to hear reports from the Social Services and Planning and Zoning Departments. SOCIAL SERVICES-KAREN WARMACK. Social Services Director Karen Warmack first approached the board with multiple items. The first being some requests to replace...
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS ON CITY WARD BOUNDAIRES
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with three presentations. The first will be a proclamation by Mayor Dale Stainbrook making the Week of September 11-17 National Assisted Living Week. The second will be a presentation about the Highway 2 Corridor Study. The last will be a Systems Analysis of the Crookston Sports Center.
