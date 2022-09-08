ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Longtime CNN anchor Bernard Shaw dead at 82

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHxSh_0hnCA6lg00

( The Hill ) – Longtime CNN anchor and reporter Bernard Shaw died on Wednesday, the network announced.

Shaw, 82, retired from journalism in the early 2000s and was one of CNN’s original anchors when the network launched in the 1980s.

“He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991,” CNN president Chris Licht said in a statement on Shaw’s passing. “Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year. The condolences of all of us at CNN go out to his wife Linda and his children.”

Britain’s royal line of succession: Who is next in line to the throne?

Shaw was well known for his coverage of several major foreign conflicts, his moderation of a number of presidential debates, and other high-profile political events.

When Shaw signed off for the last time in 2000, he received a standing ovation from the CNN newsroom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Remembering Ralston Jarrett: Columbus native and criminal defense attorney passes at 33-years-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night. Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases. Jarett graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrities Death#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cnn Newsroom#Presidential Debates#Cnn#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Police: Fight led to shooting at Alabama plant

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
TALLADEGA, AL
WRBL News 3

19-year-old killed following single car accident on Manchester Expressway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – We’re learning more details, following a deadly single car accident that occurred in Columbus late Friday evening. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan identified the driver as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald. The single car crash happened on Manchester Expressway. The Columbus Police Department had Manchester Expressway closed off in all directions for several […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Police investigating car crash, Manchester Expressway blocked off

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is heavy police presence, blocking off Manchester Expressway is all directions near the I-185 overpass. Photographs are being taken of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes. The Muscogee County Coroner has been on the scene of the accident. Information is limited at this time. All roadways to this area of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

As queen, what sovereign power does Camilla have — if any?

LONDON (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort — a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles.
U.K.
WRBL News 3

Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Shooting investigation underway in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) – The Manchester Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday morning on Linda Lane. Details about the victim’s condition are not available at this time. Police have made an arrest in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stay WRBL for new details as they become […]
MANCHESTER, GA
WRBL News 3

Reward raised in death of brothers in Atlantic

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has raised the reward for information in a double homicide investigation that happened over a month ago where two brothers were found dead. Sheriff Asa Buck said Phillip and William Fulcher were killed over a month ago in Atlantic. The sheriff’s office held a press conference […]
ATLANTIC, NC
WRBL News 3

Geraldo Rivera says he could never support Trump again

Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera said in a new tweet that he’s not going to support former President Trump again.  Rivera on Wednesday stressed the former president’s “shameful” claims that the 2020 election was stolen. “Election Deniers depress me,” Rivera said. “I blame President Trump for his shameful campaign to slander and undermine American faith […]
POTUS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy