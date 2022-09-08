Read full article on original website
Related
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
Remembering Those Lost on 9/11 with Ties to Flint & Michigan
As we stop and remember that fateful day 21 years ago that shook our country to the core, it's comforting to know that we still honor and remember those lost. Social media was flooded today with people taking the time to stop and reflect on the September 11, 2001 attacks that claimed the lives of 2997 and left countless others injured. Of those fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. These deaths included 265 on the four planes. The attacks remain the deadliest terrorist act in world history.
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Northern Michigan Asylum
It's a place that you probably wouldn't want to have been in when it was open. Seeing it while closed... may be a different story. As a reminder to those who wish to explore abandoned places, always proceed with caution. Some abandoned properties are on private land, and some are extremely dangerous to venture through.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Study Shows Michigan’s Youth Are Ditching Beer for Cannabis
All of the College era movies used to be about young adults doing keg stands and pounding bottles, but according to a new study they should be waving joints and vape pens around instead. With the rising sales in Michigan of legal cannabis, it's easy to see that marijuana is...
Black Cat Mystery Solved – We Now Know What Was Spotted in Northern MI
Last month we told you about a huge black cat that was spotted in Manistee County. Many people believed it was a black cougar including photographer Dakota Stebbins of northern Michigan. Stebbins posted the photo on social media, and as you can imagine, people went crazy speculating over the images.
Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet on Your Property in Michigan?
Simply put, yes, it's legal to bury your pet on your property if you live in Michigan. However, there are a couple of rules that you'll need to follow. According to Nursing Pets, in Michigan, your pets must be buried or disposed of within 24 hours. In addition, you have to bury them at least 2 feet deep and 2.5 feet away from other pet graves. Make sure to bury them away enough from a water source as well.
Would You Be Safe if a Nuke Dropped on These Michigan Cities?
What would happen in a nuclear bomb were dropped on a major Michigan city?. Let's be honest, you've more than likely thought about this at one time or another. Whether you're preparing for Skynet to become self-aware, a zombie apocalypse or the Lions winning the Super Bowl, the thought has probably popped into your head at one point.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Location Picked Among Top 20 Best in US for Fall Colors
There's something very appropriate about the word September. After a long, hot summer, those days with high temperatures in the 90s are behind us. Comfortable days are now often accompanied by a slight chill in the air at night, and the trees are beginning to take notice. Have you seen a few hints of yellow and red yet? They're certainly becoming more common.
Michigan Man Lucky to Be Alive After Violent Grizzly Bear Attack
A Michigan man is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a grizzly bear this week while on a hunting trip. The attack took place near Glennallen, Alaska according to Alaska Public Media. Nicholas Kuperus and his hunting partners were near the upper east fork of the Indian River when they came upon a sow grizzly bear with three cubs. Surprised by the hunters, the grizzly immediately attacked 33-year-old Kuperus leaving him seriously injured.
These Six Michigan Restaurants Featured on Reality TV Have Sadly Closed
It's unfortunate but restaurants come and go, sometimes with little warning or fanfare. These six Michigan have all sadly gone by the wayside even after being featured on national TV. Is Being Featured on a TV Reality Show Good For Business?. Oftentimes, an appearance on a TV show like 'Restaurant:...
Michiganders Are Trying to Sell Their Cars More Than Any Other State
The importance of vehicle sales and sky-high prices for both new and used cars is not going unnoticed. With so many people trying to get by on whatever they have, it's no surprise that many are turning to selling things that could net large amounts of money in one swipe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have You Heard of The Island That’s Slowly Sinking to Lake Erie?
For most, this island has been long forgotten. However, it might be proof that the feud between Michigan and Ohio has been going on for much longer than we all realize. Turtle Island, once determined to be halfway in Ohio and halfway in Michigan, has a rich history. From being a place that served as hunting grounds for the indigenous to being occupied by British forces, the territory was disputed for quite some time. And you can see why. A quick Google Maps view shows it to be split down the middle between Ohio and Michigan:
New Homeowners In Michigan Beware: Your Home’s Value May Be Rapidly Changing
It's been an extremely difficult year for new homeowners in West Michigan. At the start of 2022, we read multiple reports that West Michigan is one of the most competitive housing markets in the country. Between a renters shortage to rising home prices due to growth in the area, moving can be a real headache.
Prejudice in 2022: Black Woman Says Michigan Bank Refused to Cash Her Check After Casino Win
An African American woman says prejudice is alive and well in 2022. The 71-year-old claims she tried to cash a five-figure check at a Michigan bank but was turned down by three white bank employees. Longtime Detroit Public School Employee in Disbelief. Lizzie Pugh is a retired Detroit Public School...
7 Years After Being Stolen, Little Yorkie Found in Michigan & Reunited With Owner
Pets are one of the best parts of the family dynamic. A pet easily wiggles its way into you and your family's heart. How would you feel if your pet was stolen from you?. What if after they were stolen 7 years ago, the pet is found 1,000 miles away?
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
Detroit Radio Icon + Broadcast School Founder Specs Howard Dead at 96
A radio broadcaster who has helped shape the lives of many TV and radio personalities across Michigan has passed away. Jerry Liebman - a.k.a. Specs Howard was 96 years old. Liebman's daughter Alisa Zee made the announcement on Saturday (9/3), saying that her father had "completed his journey here on Earth" earlier that day.
At Least 7 Literary Fictional Thrillers That Are Set in Michigan
Recently, a post on Michigan's Reddit page has revealed that there are a lot of books that are set in Michigan. I love reading books that mention places I personally know, preferably action/adventures/thriller or detective books. I have not found many except for one John Sandford book based on the UP and another one little bit of Grand Rapids.What are some books based on Michigan?
US 103.1
Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0