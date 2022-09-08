Long-running BBC radio series The Archers addressed the death of Queen Elizabeth II during Sunday’s (11 September) episode.The Queen died on Thursday (8 September) in Balmoral at the age of 96.In the specially recorded scene, two of the Radio 4 drama’s best known characters – Lynda Snell and Lilian Bellamy – offered reflections on the monarch’s life and legacy.Lilian, voiced by Sunny Ormonde, described the royal as being “steady as a rock” throughout her 70-year reign. “It’s going to be strange without her, I think,” she said.“When you think of our lives since then, and everything that’s happened to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO