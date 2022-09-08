ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles and Michelle Yeoh went home with awards at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. Fraser picked up the prize for Performance for his work in The Whale and Yeoh was recognized with the Groundbreaker Award. Styles -- along with co-stars Emma...
MOVIES
shefinds

Katy Perry Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In An Olive Green One Piece While Soaking Up The Sun With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry flaunted her toned figure while out on a yacht with fiancé Orlando Bloom in Italy last week, and we can’t get enough of her chic swimsuit! The “California Girls” singer, 37, was spotted rocking a strapless, olive green-colored, one-piece bathing suit with a matching sarong while aboard the luxury ship. Her curve-hugging look was complete with her raven tresses tied up into an effortless updo and a shimmering silver necklace and stud earrings to accessorize.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Archers addresses death of Queen Elizabeth II in latest episode

Long-running BBC radio series The Archers addressed the death of Queen Elizabeth II during Sunday’s (11 September) episode.The Queen died on Thursday (8 September) in Balmoral at the age of 96.In the specially recorded scene, two of the Radio 4 drama’s best known characters – Lynda Snell and Lilian Bellamy – offered reflections on the monarch’s life and legacy.Lilian, voiced by Sunny Ormonde, described the royal as being “steady as a rock” throughout her 70-year reign. “It’s going to be strange without her, I think,” she said.“When you think of our lives since then, and everything that’s happened to...
CELEBRITIES
