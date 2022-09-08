Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Related
cbs19news
UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
Police looking for Virginia suspects who bought $9k in gift cards after stealing purse at Target
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for a man and woman who used stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards in July.
9 horses dead, 1 burned in Hanover County barn fire
Nine horses are dead and one is being treated for burns after a fire broke out at a barn in Hanover County on Friday.
rewind1051.com
Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies
A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony charges. Waynesboro Police officers executed a search warrant yesterday in the 11-hundred block of Ohio street. During the search of the home, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Lucas Smith was subsequently...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
Man pleads guilty to shooting man in Farmville auto dealership armed robbery
A man is potentially facing decades in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in the leg during an armed robbery of a Farmville auto dealership in 2020.
WSET
Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Prosecution of body cam protestors is not how America works
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The noise ordinance charges brought against 16 people protesting at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office last summer were the result of complaints from neighbors and a nearby business. That’s not, of course, how America works.
RELATED PEOPLE
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
23-year-old killed in shooting on Hope Road in Henrico County identified
A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Hope Road in Henrico County.
WHSV
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle incident on southbound I-81 about a half-mile north of Route 616 at 4:02 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. According to VSP, a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck towing a camper was heading south on I-81 when it...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing Greenville man
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen Thursday. David L. Herbaugh, 50, is 5’10”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Herbaugh could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hanover Sheriff looking for road rage shooting suspect
The suspect was driving a green 1990's Dodge truck with a motorcycle in the bed. There were at least two people inside the truck at the time of the shooting.
Albemarle County Police seek to identify persons of interest at auto body shop robbery
Albemarle County police are trying to identify to persons of interest in connection to a robbery that happened at a local auto body shop earlier this month.
NBC 29 News
Southwood mobile home redevelopment produces permanent home for Madrid family, hundreds more units to come
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family is getting a first look at their brand new home. It’s part of a multi-million dollar project that has been years in the making, where families in Southwood’s community are moving from mobile homes to something more permanent. The Habitat...
Fire at assisted living facility in Albemarle County under investigation
A fire that broke out in an assisted living facility in Albemarle County is currently under investigation by the local Fire Marshal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Police looking to identify persons of interest in burglary
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to identify two people in connection with a burglary. According to police, the incident occurred during the overnight hours of Sept. 4 at Taylors Auto Body on Brookway Drive. Anyone with information about the identities...
Juvenile driver dead after crash in Hanover County
A juvenile driver died in Hanover County on Monday after driving off the road and hitting a tree.
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
NBC 29 News
Former tire factory in Scottsville potentially becoming renovated apartment complex
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One company wants to convert a part of a former tire factory in Scottsville to a modern apartment complex. The factory used to be a landmark in the town of Scottsville, but it’s been shut down for 13 years. Matt Lawless is Scottsville’s town administrator,...
Comments / 0