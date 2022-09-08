ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
rewind1051.com

Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies

A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony charges. Waynesboro Police officers executed a search warrant yesterday in the 11-hundred block of Ohio street. During the search of the home, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Lucas Smith was subsequently...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
cbs19news

Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Homer
wsvaonline.com

Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia

New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing Greenville man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen Thursday. David L. Herbaugh, 50, is 5’10”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Herbaugh could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
#Police#Hate Crime#The Uva Police Department
cbs19news

Police looking to identify persons of interest in burglary

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to identify two people in connection with a burglary. According to police, the incident occurred during the overnight hours of Sept. 4 at Taylors Auto Body on Brookway Drive. Anyone with information about the identities...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
townandtourist.com

18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
VIRGINIA STATE

