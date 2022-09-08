Read full article on original website
Tri-staters Volunteer to go “Over the Edge” for United Way of Dubuque
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
FREE ADMISSION: Enjoy Grandparent’s Day on Sunday, September 11!
Sunday, September 11th, is a perfect day for Grandparents and Grandkids to get together for a family outing to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium. On Grandparent's Day, grandma and grandpa get in for free with the purchase of a youth's admission! This deal is available at the box office only.
Expansion and Growth at Holy Ghost Childhood Center in Dubuque
Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center on Central Avenue, in Dubuque will hold a ribbon cutting and open house this month for it's newly renovated and expanded facility. Officials with Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque will host the event September 18th, according to an online event announcement. Attendees can tour the $2.5 million newly renovated facility following the ribbon cutting. In addition, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors have approved nearly $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for the completion of the third and final phase of the multi-million dollar renovation.
Another Cruise Ship Ribbon Cutting This Week in Dubuque
There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dubuque on Tuesday as the city welcomed the Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship that will be traveling up and down the Mississippi. This new ship is pictured here. Photo courtesy of longtime Dubuque Photographer Gary Fagan. Personally, I've never been on a long ocean cruise,...
Viking Cruises Strikes A Pose In The Port Of Dubuque
Did anyone else notice the super big, super fancy cruise ships docked in Dubuque on Tuesday!? Massive and beautiful, Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop on Tuesday (9/6) morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. It was a planned stop; part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River. The cruise left St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, September 10th. The ship docked at around 6am and passengers were slated to leave again after an approximate 12 hour stay.
Dubuque, Iowa Boil Water Advisory Update
A portion of Dubuque remains under a precautionary boil water advisory, not a boil order. Precautionary boil advisories are issued when a sample test indicates possible contamination of the water supply. Contamination can only be confirmed through additional testing. Advisories are NOT the same thing as a mandatory boil order....
Dubuque Water is Safe to Drink (Was Never Contaminated)
The boil water advisory in place for a large portion of Dubuque has been lifted/cancelled following negative test results for the presence of coliform bacteria. Based on these results, it is believed the original water sample may have been contaminated in the process and there was no contamination of the water system.
Dubuque’s “Great Draw” Event Helps the Artists of Today and Tomorrow
In a world that continues to embrace mathematics, sciences, and engineering (for good reason), I truly hope that we don't lose sight of all the arts does for individuals and people as a whole. Without art, and mediums such as painting, drawing, film, music, and more, life would be considerably less enjoyable.
Boil Order Issued For Large Part of Dubuque Today (Sept 8)
The City of Dubuque Water Department has issued a PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY for a large portion of Dubuque. During a scheduled inspection of the water tank at 409 Gay Street, a bacteria sample tested positive. Following Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) requirements, the tank has been isolated and a follow-up sample has been taken for additional testing. The tank will be out of service until two consecutive samples have been completed, which could take approximately 48 hours.
Professor Leaves San Francisco Behind to Run Rural Iowa Farm
Are you hungry for a dynamic discussion about the current state of our food system? If so, mark your calendar and set your timer for an engaging evening with Author Beth Hoffman. Hoffman will be in Dubuque on Monday, September 12, to discuss her book, "Bet the Farm: The Dollars...
Austin Strong Brings Inclusive Play Ground To Monticello, IA
This evening (9/7) at 5pm people in the community of Monticello (my hometown) can enjoy a ribbon cutting and take part in the celebration at a new inclusive playground, built in memory of Austin Smith, by the Austin Strong Foundation. Then bring the kids back for the official first day of play, tomorrow (9/8).
Dubuque Area Chamber Puts Leadership & Politics on Autumn Agenda
With Labor Day behind us and summer now but a sweet distant memory, the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a busy but fun fall. Justine Paradiso stopped by the Townsquare Studios to share an update on the Dubuque Area Chamber's calendar of events. Including the application deadline for Leadership Dubuque, the ongoing breakfast speaker series known as Politics and Eggs, and upcoming ribbon cuttings.
The #1 Chain Restaurant Dubuque Needs (Again)
Whenever I head back to my home-area of DuPage County, IL, there are always a couple popular staples on my list. One of which is Portillo's, which nearly anyone from Illinois will praise as one of the places you can find the best hot dog and Italian beef around. But there's another chain restaurant I've mentioned before, and it's one I still want to see Dubuque get sooner rather than later.
Dubuque To Get First Electric Jule Bus; Misses Out On $3.4 Million
Back in June the City of Dubuque was seeking funding for a $4.1 million project to add their first electric buses to the local Jule transit fleet. The project would include purchasing three electric buses and two charging stations, as well as installing solar panels on the roof of the Jule Operation and Training Center to power those vehicles. Dubuque City Council members approved the application for the grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program of 3.4 million dollars, with the city planning to pay the remaining $759,000 required to fund the project.
Possible Bird Strike, Amidst Final American Airlines Flights In Dubuque
According to a report from KWWL, an American Airlines flight declared an emergency after a possible bird strike while nearing the Dubuque Regional Airport on Sunday night for a routine landing. The American Airlines flight, AA3904, is currently one of two daily flights between Dubuque and Chicago. Dubuque Regional Airport...
Got Too Many Nuts? Donate Them!
First things first, there's nothing "dirty" about this article. It has nothing to do with the body parts of any human or any other animal. The nuts I'm referring to are the kind that grows on trees. Specifically, acorns and hickory nuts. Now that your mind is no longer where...
Missing Iowa Paper Boy Case Remains Unsolved 40 Years Later
Forty years ago, a Des Moines Register paper boy went missing without a trace on Sunday, September 5, between 6 and 7 am. His name was Johnny Gosch. I recall it well because I, too, was a 12-year-old Des Moines Register paper boy at the time of Gosch's West Des Moines disappearance. Only I was delivering papers in Dubuque.
Brazilian Brothers Bring Good Vibes & Music To Dubuque Campus
I knew a fun time was at hand when the identical twin brothers from Brazil, Walter, and Wagner Caldas, stepped into the WJOD studio on Thursday morning. Known worldwide as the B2wins, our lively and spontaneous interview proved to be a precursor to their performance Thursday night at Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque.
A Fan-Favorite Band is Returning to Q Casino in October
#YourGirlfriendsFavoriteBand is returning to Q Casino on Saturday, October 22nd at 8pm for a night of reimagined classics and great energy. The powerful party band known as the Pork Tornadoes will be performing at the Q Showroom next month. The "good-looking, well-mannered men who like Guinness, whiskey, and may or may not have beards" have been incredibly popular in Dubuque and the surrounding areas ever since they hit the scene years ago.
Labor Day; What Services Will Run In Dubuque?
Every Labor Day is a chance to relax and enjoy the extended weekend with Family and friends. And who doesn't enjoy a day off? That sentiment also comes in the form of government and city services. So, what will and won't be available for use in Dubuque this Labor Day Weekend? Here's the list according to the City of Dubuque.
