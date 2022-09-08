ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

13News Now

VDH to open Community Vaccination Center at Military Circle Mall starting Monday

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health announced Saturday that the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Military Circle Mall will open Monday. The CVC, located at 880 N. Military Highway in Norfolk, will offer monkeypox vaccines Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., and COVID-19 vaccines will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, VDH said.
WAVY News 10

Broadway Shows Coming to Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The lineup for Broadway at the Ferguson Center is announced. Single tickets go on sale Friday, September 16th at 10 a.m. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Broadway at the Ferguson Center.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News To Break Ground On James River Strand Project September 15

NEWPORT NEWS—There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, September 15 at 10am to celebrate the beginning of James River Strand. The project will connect Victory Landing and Christopher Newport Parks, adding amenities that will offer unique waterfront experiences in Newport News. The James River Strand project will provide...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Crispy Salmon Over Crab and Spinach Linguini

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Sate Kitchen Food Truck was back in our kitchen! Kyle made a hearty and delicious Crispy Salmon over Crab and Spinach Supreme Linguini. Find Kyle and his amazing food truck and always try the daily special!. Sate Kitchen Food Truck, The...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

2 men hurt in stabbing on N Roger Peed Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured in an overnight stabbing in Hampton. Dispatch said the stabbing happened around 4:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive, not far from Newton Road and Andrews Boulevard. After arriving on scene, police located two men with stab...
HAMPTON, VA

