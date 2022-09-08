Read full article on original website
Community fundraising event hosted in memory of Chesapeake teen
Saturday's event served as a fundraiser for Stop the Violence 757. All proceeds were in memory of Wilson.
Man shot early Sunday in Portsmouth
Police say a man was shot around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Victory Boulevard.
VDH to open Community Vaccination Center at Military Circle Mall starting Monday
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health announced Saturday that the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Military Circle Mall will open Monday. The CVC, located at 880 N. Military Highway in Norfolk, will offer monkeypox vaccines Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., and COVID-19 vaccines will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, VDH said.
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach kicks off its 75th anniversary season
Friday at 8 p.m., attendees can see the first showing of the play "Dracula." The weekend productions will run on the main stage until October 2.
WAVY News 10
Broadway Shows Coming to Hampton Roads
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The lineup for Broadway at the Ferguson Center is announced. Single tickets go on sale Friday, September 16th at 10 a.m. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Broadway at the Ferguson Center.
Norfolk business owners concerned over future of nightlife
Norfolk business owners are concerned about the closing and regulating of businesses in and around downtown Norfolk. Some owners say the fine line between policing and restricting is putting a pinch on their profits
3 things to do this weekend: September 9, 2022
If you are just counting down until the weekend we’re here to help. News 3 has three things you can do around Hampton Roads.
Portsmouth police investigating walk-in gunshot victim
10 On Your Side is working to learn where the shooting occurred.
NSU advising students to avoid off-campus events not sanctioned by the school
The university posted the recommendation on social media Saturday, exactly one week after several NSU students were hurt in a mass shooting on Killam Avenue.
Man dead after late-night shooting in Norfolk
Norfolk police tell 10 On Your Side they responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of East Onley Road around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.
City of Norfolk Courthouse reopens after bomb threat
At 1:22 p.m., Norfolk police gave the all clear.
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
The animal was discovered in the 3700 block of Pine Grove Lane on Sept. 9.
Newport News To Break Ground On James River Strand Project September 15
NEWPORT NEWS—There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, September 15 at 10am to celebrate the beginning of James River Strand. The project will connect Victory Landing and Christopher Newport Parks, adding amenities that will offer unique waterfront experiences in Newport News. The James River Strand project will provide...
Man dies following Sleepy Hole Rd house fire in Suffolk
One of two people critically injured following a house fire in Suffolk late August has succumbed to his injuries, officials say.
Man dead following shooting in Norfolk, police investigate
Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of E. Olney road. A man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
In The Kitchen: Crispy Salmon Over Crab and Spinach Linguini
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Sate Kitchen Food Truck was back in our kitchen! Kyle made a hearty and delicious Crispy Salmon over Crab and Spinach Supreme Linguini. Find Kyle and his amazing food truck and always try the daily special!. Sate Kitchen Food Truck, The...
Norfolk residents focused on curbing crime in wake of house party mass shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Neighbors in the Highland Park section of Norfolk demand change, following a deadly mass shooting outside a home on Killam Avenue over the weekend. The incident left two people dead and five people wounded, according to Norfolk police. That particular act of violence during a party...
2 men hurt in stabbing on N Roger Peed Drive in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured in an overnight stabbing in Hampton. Dispatch said the stabbing happened around 4:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive, not far from Newton Road and Andrews Boulevard. After arriving on scene, police located two men with stab...
NACC waives dog adoption fees for month of September
The special, "Pumpkin Spice Up Your Life" will waive adoption fees from September 10 to 30.
Dinosaur Adventure stomping into Hampton Roads Convention Center in October
Residents of Hampton Roads can now walk alongside the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest heads to Hampton, Va. in October.
