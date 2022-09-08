Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles and Michelle Yeoh went home with awards at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. Fraser picked up the prize for Performance for his work in The Whale and Yeoh was recognized with the Groundbreaker Award. Styles -- along with co-stars Emma...
The Archers addresses death of Queen Elizabeth II in latest episode
Long-running BBC radio series The Archers addressed the death of Queen Elizabeth II during Sunday’s (11 September) episode.The Queen died on Thursday (8 September) in Balmoral at the age of 96.In the specially recorded scene, two of the Radio 4 drama’s best known characters – Lynda Snell and Lilian Bellamy – offered reflections on the monarch’s life and legacy.Lilian, voiced by Sunny Ormonde, described the royal as being “steady as a rock” throughout her 70-year reign. “It’s going to be strange without her, I think,” she said.“When you think of our lives since then, and everything that’s happened to...
