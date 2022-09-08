Read full article on original website
Clutching a bunch of white roses and hydrangeas, Amy Stevenson stood amid the hundreds of thousands of mourners crammed onto the Royal Mile. “They are actually my wedding bouquet. I thought it would be nice to bring them up and lay them for the Queen,” she explained .Ms Stevenson, nee Manchini, who had got married on Sunday at Portobello Beach near Edinburgh, explained that she had chosen the colour white to “represent our loved ones that had passed”. She stood patiently among the surging crowd, in which people were packed so tightly together that they couldn’t move up or...
