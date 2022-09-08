Morrisons has turned down the volume of its checkout beeps and turned off its music and tannoy announcements out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II after her death on Thursday. The supermarket chain, which issued its 'sincere condolences' to the Royal Family on Twitter following the Queen's passing, has opted for a quieter in-store environment, as businesses across the UK are paying tribute to the late monarch.

