Read full article on original website
Related
US to ramp up restrictions on semiconductor exports to China: report
The Biden administration next month will place new restrictions on U.S. shipments of semiconductor chips and chipmaking equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Commerce Department will formalize new rules prohibiting the shipment of chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
US News and World Report
U.S. Freight Railroads Prepare for Potential Strike Disruption
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Major U.S. freight railroads said on Friday they were preparing for a possible strike and service disruption a week before a deadline in protracted labor talks. BNSF, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, and CSX said they were taking necessary steps to secure the shipments of hazardous and security-sensitive...
US News and World Report
India Says It Uncovers Fraudulent Shell Companies With Chinese Links
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian authorities on Sunday said they had arrested a man who had masterminded the creation of many shell companies linked to China and appointed dummy directors to run the fraudulent businesses. The latest arrest was part of a larger probe launched by the federal government's Serious Fraud...
US News and World Report
Exclusive: Biden to Hit China With Broader Curbs on U.S. Chip and Tool Exports
WASHINGTON(Reuters) - The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Switzerland Says Area Near Germany to Be Proposed for Nuclear Waste Site
VIENNA (Reuters) - An area of northern Switzerland near the border with Germany will be proposed as the site for a planned deep-underground nuclear waste site on which construction is due to start in 2045, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (BFE) said on Saturday. The so-called deep geological repository...
US News and World Report
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia, No Tsunami Warning -BMKG
JAKARTA (Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in Indonesia on Saturday and has no potential to trigger a tsunami, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. The quake struck about 262 km (163 miles) east-northeast of Biak in Indonesia, at a depth of 16 km (10...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Happy Monday
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asian markets should open the week on an upbeat note following the strong end to last week across global stocks, but with a heightened sense of caution ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data. The consumer price...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Continues to Make Significant Gains in the Kharkiv Region, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours. Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3qtERkv)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
U.S. Army's Pacific Commander Wants to Keep Rocket Launchers at Frontline Japanese Base
TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. Army's Pacific commander, General Charles Flynn, said he is in no rush to withdraw rocket launchers and other equipment from a Japanese army base at the edge of the East China Sea even after the joint training they were used in ended. "Some of the...
Comments / 0